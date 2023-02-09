Read full article on original website
First court appearance for man accused of exchanging gunfire with Rocky Mount police
Antonio Wilkins was cleared and discharged from ECU Health in Greenville and is now in Rocky Mount police custody.
Missing NC teen girl found dead, suspect arrested: police
Based on the investigation, Roanoke Rapids police issued a murder arrest warrant for Marquette Douglas, 27, of the Garysburg area.
WITN
Rocky Mount man injured in officer-involved shooting now in jail
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was shot by a Rocky Mount police officer is out of the hospital and now in jail. Antonio Wilkins, Sr. was released from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Sunday. The man was taken into custody and officially charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
cbs17
Women sentenced for bribing authorities for protection of massage parlors in Cary, Wilmington, US Attorney says
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) –– Two women were sentenced Friday to a combined 33 months in prison for managing and involvement in an illicit massage parlor and for trying to bribe law enforcement to provide protection for the parlors. Ming Ji Cao and Og Bun Park, of Flushing,...
1 dead, 1 injured in Wake County shooting in Youngsville
Wake County Sheriff's office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday afternoon in Youngsville
cbs17
Fourth man wanted in Rocky Mount motel attempted robbery found, arrested
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The fourth wanted suspect in a deadly attempted robbery at a motel earlier this month has been found and arrested. Montavis Jones, 25, who police considered armed and dangerous, was arrested in Roanoke Rapids, according to Rocky Mount police. He is charged with common-law robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
WITN
Police searching for endangered Wilson woman
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in locating an endangered woman who was last seen leaving an Eastern Carolina hospital. Wilson police said Isis Eaton walked out of Wilson Medical Center on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman was wearing yellow pants, a white shirt, and a blue...
cbs17
Family of slain Raleigh police officer receives Back the Blue donation
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres received funds on Saturday from a GoFundMe organized by Back the Blue NC. Last October, Torres was heading to work when he was killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. Back the Blue NC set up a GoFundMe page to benefit Torres’ wife and daughter.
Wake County deputies respond to shooting on Zebulon Road
YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Wake County sheriff's deputies are responding to a Sunday shooting in Youngsville. Investigators are at a home on Zebulon Road near Jack Jones Road. The sheriff's office said it isn't aware of any ongoing threats to the community. The area had a heavy presence of law...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Millennium man is guilty of murder
WINTON – A 25-year-old Millennium man will spend the rest of his life behind bars without the benefit of parole for the 2016 murder of a local businessman. In last week’s session of Hertford County Superior Court, a jury found Franklin Coy Jones guilty of first degree murder. Following that verdict, Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Cy Grant sentenced Jones to life in prison.
cbs17
‘I’m seeking justice for my son’: Darryl Williams’ mother reacts after release of police body-cam video
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the Raleigh Police Department released the body camera footage of the in-custody death of Darryl Williams. Before the videos were released to the public, Williams’ family had the chance to watch them at Raleigh police headquarters Thursday. Williams’ mother Sonya Williams said...
6 officers on leave after man dies in custody. Bodycam footage shows what happened
Six Raleigh, North Carolina, police officers are on administrative leave and an investigation is underway after a man died in their custody last month, according to statements and newly released videos from the Raleigh Police Department. Darryl Tyree Williams, 32, died in a Raleigh hospital in the early hours of January 17 after a scuffle with police during which he was tased multiple times by police officers and arrested. CNN national correspondent Nadia Romero reports.
WITN
Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
newsnationnow.com
Raleigh police release footage of Williams’ death in custody
(NewsNation) — Raleigh, North Carolina, Police released body and dashboard video footage Friday showing the arrest of Darryl Williams, who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him. Williams, 32, died in the Raleigh Police’s custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17,...
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
Man shot Sunday morning in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the 400 block of Willard Street where they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator K. Foley at...
cbs17
Suspect used fake business name to buy Durham roof shingles, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is looking for a suspect that used a fake business name to buy roof shingles. Police said the suspect arrived in a burgundy F-150 and later returned in a U-Haul truck and loaded up 39 roof shingles. Officers did not indicate...
cbs17
Wake County Sheriff’s Office reactivates senior wellness check program
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is reactivating the senior citizen well check program on Feb. 14. The program is open to all Wake County seniors 65 and older who live alone and would like a daily well check call. The sheriff’s office said citizens...
cbs17
Raleigh Crips Gang member sentenced to 8 years for conspiracy to commit murder, Department of Justice says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh Crips Gang (ETGC) member has been sentenced to eight years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to commit murder, the Department of Justice said Friday. Rayquan Wiggins, 27, was sentenced Thursday to 96 months after court documents confirmed an investigation used...
