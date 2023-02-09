Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder
The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Yankees: Projecting 3 surprise cuts after Spring Training
The New York Yankees are just a few days away from starting out their spring training program, already extending invites to 29 non-roster players. Of course, a number of those are prospects looking to make an impact this spring and justify a potential promotion during the 2023 campaign. Players like...
Breaking: Derek Jeter Has Landed A New Job
Legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter has landed a new job in baseball. Jeter, who previously served as the leader of the Miami Marlins front office, will now be working in television. FOX announced on Sunday that Jeter will be part of its MLB team moving forward. "On its pregame, Fox ...
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster
The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
New York Mets: Update on contract talks with Keith Hernandez
On this day 39 years ago, the New York Mets signed Keith Hernandez to a five-year contract. Now, Mets fans patiently await a new contract for Hernandez. This time, as a broadcaster. Hernandez has been calling games for the Mets on SNY for 17 seasons since 2006. He is not...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani 'Wasn't Happy’ About Losing 2022 MVP to Aaron Judge
Angels manager Phil Nevin said last week that superstar Shohei Ohtani "wasn't happy about not winning the MVP" in 2022, when he finished second to Aaron Judge.
Yankees Greats Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez To Reunite At FOX Sports
FOX Sports is expected to welcome in Tom Brady to the booth for its NFL broadcasts, and the network announced a new member of its Major League Baseball broadcasts for the 2023 season. Yankees legend Derek Jeter reunited with fellow New York great Alex Rodriguez as the former was announced...
Yankees’ Nestor Cortes picks up injury, drops out of World Baseball Classic
The New York Yankees can’t afford any more injuries to their starting rotation, which is exactly what happened this week when lefty maestro Nestor Cortes dropped out of the World Baseball Classic due to an injury. The Bombers have already lost Frankie Montas to shoulder inflammation for the first...
The Yankees can still sign the top remaining free-agent left fielder
With Spring Training just a couple of weeks away, free-agent outfielder Jurickson Profar is still on the market. The Yankees still need a left fielder, as FanGraphs projects them to finish 24th in fWAR at the position (1.4), and the time to grab one before Opening Day is running out. It’s possible that they wait until the deadline to address the position, hoping Aaron Hicks can regain some of the power he lost in 2022. It’s a gamble, but why not raise the floor (and maybe even the ceiling) of a World Series contender by signing Profar? His market seems to be falling, and the Yankees could swoop in to secure their LF for 2023.
The Yankees may have a lowkey bullpen arm ready to make the jump to the Majors
The Yankees have a few under-the-radar arms that could make a big impact this upcoming season. That doesn’t necessarily mean that they’ll be on the roster Opening Day, but with how important depth is and how often injuries pop up, having guys ready is a must. One of the names to keep an eye on in spring is Jhony Brito.
Ranking the Yankees’ 3 biggest concerns entering the 2023 season
With spring training about two weeks away, the Yankees are gearing up to start the 2023 season coming off a disappointing campaign last year that ended in a premature playoff exit. With several position battles preparing to unfold and the team seemingly depending on a rather large youth movement, this...
Yardbarker
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glove winner this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN added his contract for the 2023 season is worth $6.5 million. The modest contract is in line with the Dodgers' well-known desire to shed payroll this offseason.
Mets’ Max Scherzer, wife Erica welcome fourth child with birthday twist
Birthday celebrations just got a lot easier in the Scherzer household. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, welcomed Nikki — the family’s fourth child — on Jan. 30, which also doubles as Erica’s birthday. Scherzer announced the news in a tweet with two photos on Saturday, including one where he held Nikki in front of a pink balloon and a bouquet of flowers. “Our newest addition to our family baby Nikki! Born 1-30-23.. All good and healthy now. Same B-Day as the wife lol,” Scherzer wrote on Twitter. The Mets congratulated Scherzer, their 38-year-old right-hander, on social media, quote-tweeting his...
Mets Outright Khalil Lee
Mets outfielder Khalil Lee has gone unclaimed on waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He was designated for assignment earlier in the week after the Mets claimed reliever Sam Coonrod off waivers from the Phillies. A report emerged last week that...
New York Mets: Keith Hernandez has SNY deal finalized
Just days after an encouraging update on contract talks between Keith Hernandez and SNY, things are now officially finalized. The first report came this morning from Boomer Esiason, who shared that “what I feel is really good sources” Hernandez will be commentating on New York Mets games again this year.
Yankees banking heavily on bounce-back seasons from 3 prominent players
When fully healthy, the New York Yankees have one of the strongest offensive batting orders in the game. Headlined by Aaron Judge, coming off an MVP season and setting the single-season home run record, behind him, the team is littered with star power. General manager Brian Cashman retained Anthony Rizzo...
Sports World Reacts To Sunday's Derek Jeter Announcement
Fresh off of stepping down as CEO of the Miami Marlins, New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter has decided upon a new career path. During today's pregame broadcast of Super Bowl LVII, FOX Sports announced that Jeter will be joining their MLB broadcast team for the 2023 season. Jeter has been eyed by ...
Dodgers sign former All-Star reliever
The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a chance on Alex Reyes. The Dodgers on Saturday agreed to a 1-year contract with Reyes that is pending a physical. According to Dodgers reporter Juan Toribio, the deal is for $1.1 million in 2023 but includes a team option for $3 million in 2024. The deal could reach... The post Dodgers sign former All-Star reliever appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Knicks’ Josh Hart credits baseball days, link to Yankees legend for rebounding skills
As pitchers and catchers get set to report to spring training this week, the newest Knick credits his days as a baseball outfielder growing up in Maryland — and his connection to a Yankees legend — for his ability to read and track rebounds. “I was amazing,” Josh Hart said of his diamond skills after his Knicks debut Saturday night. “I probably could’ve been in MLB if I pursued it, man.” The 6-foot-5 Hart, who Tom Thibodeau has called “the best rebounding guard in the league,” grabbed four offensive rebounds and seven overall in the Knicks’ win over Utah at the Garden....
Blue Jays Sign Another Former Yankees Reliever
Toronto is taking a chance on this right-hander, who finished the 2022 season in New York's organization
