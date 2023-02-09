ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees could wait until the trade deadline to acquire star Cubs left fielder

The New York Yankees have one of the more disappointing position battles unfolding in left field this upcoming spring training. General manager Brian Cashman failed to find a legit competitor, signing a few low-level free agents to compete alongside Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera, and Estevan Florial. Rafael Ortega and Willie Calhoun will earn reps this spring, but I wouldn’t expect them to provide legitimate competition.
Breaking: Derek Jeter Has Landed A New Job

Legendary New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter has landed a new job in baseball. Jeter, who previously served as the leader of the Miami Marlins front office, will now be working in television. FOX announced on Sunday that Jeter will be part of its MLB team moving forward. "On its pregame, Fox ...
Former Yankees No. 1 prospect quickly running out of time to make roster

The Yankees have several difficult decisions to make this off-season, especially with spring training less than two weeks away. Figuring out who will start at the shortstop position, ironing out some back-end bullpen options, and the coveted left-field job are all in question, but one former top prospect is desperately trying to stick with the team after years of inconsistent play.
The Yankees can still sign the top remaining free-agent left fielder

With Spring Training just a couple of weeks away, free-agent outfielder Jurickson Profar is still on the market. The Yankees still need a left fielder, as FanGraphs projects them to finish 24th in fWAR at the position (1.4), and the time to grab one before Opening Day is running out. It’s possible that they wait until the deadline to address the position, hoping Aaron Hicks can regain some of the power he lost in 2022. It’s a gamble, but why not raise the floor (and maybe even the ceiling) of a World Series contender by signing Profar? His market seems to be falling, and the Yankees could swoop in to secure their LF for 2023.
Dodgers adding former Gold Glove winner

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost one former Gold Glove winner this offseason in Cody Bellinger but are now bringing in another one. Robert Murray of FanSided reported Friday that the Dodgers have agreed to sign free-agent outfielder David Peralta. The deal is pending a physical. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN added his contract for the 2023 season is worth $6.5 million. The modest contract is in line with the Dodgers' well-known desire to shed payroll this offseason.
Mets’ Max Scherzer, wife Erica welcome fourth child with birthday twist

Birthday celebrations just got a lot easier in the Scherzer household. Mets pitcher Max Scherzer and his wife, Erica May-Scherzer, welcomed Nikki — the family’s fourth child — on Jan. 30, which also doubles as Erica’s birthday. Scherzer announced the news in a tweet with two photos on Saturday, including one where he held Nikki in front of a pink balloon and a bouquet of flowers.  “Our newest addition to our family baby Nikki!  Born 1-30-23.. All good and healthy now.  Same B-Day as the wife lol,” Scherzer wrote on Twitter. The Mets congratulated Scherzer, their 38-year-old right-hander, on social media, quote-tweeting his...
Mets Outright Khalil Lee

Mets outfielder Khalil Lee has gone unclaimed on waivers and been sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He was designated for assignment earlier in the week after the Mets claimed reliever Sam Coonrod off waivers from the Phillies. A report emerged last week that...
Dodgers sign former All-Star reliever

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a chance on Alex Reyes. The Dodgers on Saturday agreed to a 1-year contract with Reyes that is pending a physical. According to Dodgers reporter Juan Toribio, the deal is for $1.1 million in 2023 but includes a team option for $3 million in 2024. The deal could reach... The post Dodgers sign former All-Star reliever appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Knicks’ Josh Hart credits baseball days, link to Yankees legend for rebounding skills

As pitchers and catchers get set to report to spring training this week, the newest Knick credits his days as a baseball outfielder growing up in Maryland — and his connection to a Yankees legend — for his ability to read and track rebounds. “I was amazing,” Josh Hart said of his diamond skills after his Knicks debut Saturday night. “I probably could’ve been in MLB if I pursued it, man.” The 6-foot-5 Hart, who Tom Thibodeau has called “the best rebounding guard in the league,” grabbed four offensive rebounds and seven overall in the Knicks’ win over Utah at the Garden....
