Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Ford to build battery plant in Michigan to tap into EV tax credits
Ford is investing $3.5 billion to build a battery plant in Michigan, a move that will help the automaker take advantage of more federal tax credits for electric vehicles. The plant will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Co. but will build batteries using "knowledge" and services from the Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL, Ford said. CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer, also supplies batteries to Tesla.
Albany Herald
US to sell 26 million more barrels from strategic oil reserve
The Biden administration plans to sell more crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, fulfilling budget directives mandated years ago that it had sought to stop as oil prices have stabilized. The congressionally mandated sale will amount to 26 million barrels of crude, according to people familiar with the matter....
Comments / 0