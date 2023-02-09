Ford is investing $3.5 billion to build a battery plant in Michigan, a move that will help the automaker take advantage of more federal tax credits for electric vehicles. The plant will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Ford Motor Co. but will build batteries using "knowledge" and services from the Chinese company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., or CATL, Ford said. CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer, also supplies batteries to Tesla.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO