Pike County, OH

Man arrested for animal cruelty in Pike County, Ohio, facing additional charge

By Lane Ball, Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A man arrested for having more than 40 dead dogs and 80 dogs at severe levels of skinniness and starvation at a Pike County, Ohio, property is facing an additional charge.

The Pike County Clerk’s Office says 62-year-old Wyndan Skye is now facing an additional charge of Tampering with Evidence. Skye was already charged with Cruelty to Companion Animals.

Skye was initially held on a $40,000 bond, which increased to $70,000 on Thursday. He has not posted bond.

Skye’s preliminary hearing was scheduled for Feb. 6 but was pushed to Feb. 15 so that he could get an attorney.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Wyndan Skye was arrested in January after reports of animal cruelty in the 300 block of Wynn Road in Piketon.

They say they found a dead dog beaten and tied to a tractor while searching the property.

40 dead dogs and dead chickens were found on the property. A live pig and 80 dogs in various states of starvation and skinniness were found.

Deputies say the animals were taken to “remote locations” to receive care from a vet. Two dead dogs were sent away for a necropsy.

Former Meigs County, Ohio, sheriff indicted by grand jury

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

