Cocaine, meth and guns confiscated in recent arrests
Cocaine, meth and guns are among the items local law enforcement have found in various stops in Fayette County in the past few days. Fayetteville police made an arrest Feb. 7 outside the Advance Auto Parts store on South Glynn Street. According to the incident report, the charge was possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Fugitive Unit arrests two men suspected in different murders, on same day
The DeKalb County Fugitive Unit made two arrests of suspects involved in two different crimes on Feb. 3. The first arrest was of Decatur resident Nakia Dunta Dorsey, 23, who is suspected in the murder of a Decatur woman last year. According to the warrants, Dorsey caused the death of...
Missing Cherokee County woman last heard from over text, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Loved ones said a Cherokee County woman was on her way to meet some friends for dinner, but never arrived. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is now asking for the public's help finding her. The last time family and friends said they heard from Laura Ann...
Ex-cop accused of falsifying time sheets, GBI says
A former Griffin police officer was arrested for allegedly submitting fraudulent time sheets, officials say.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Jan. 31 — Feb. 6, 2023:. Anthony Eberechi Adieme♦ , 25, Thicket Way, Decatur; operating a motor vehicle while license...
Does your Valentine have arrest warrants? Rockdale County offering all-inclusive getaway to jail
The sheriff's made a tongue-in-cheek post offering platinum bracelets, premium lodging and glamour shots.
ACCPD Makes Arrest in Connection with Shootings
Athens-Clarke County Police have arrested a suspect in connection with two shootings. According to a release from the department, on Friday, February 10, 2023, police arrested 20-year-old Ytrevious Roberson, of Athens, on several counts of Aggravated Assault, Violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Police investigating deadly shooting at popular DeKalb sports bar
An investigation is underway in DeKalb County after a person was found shot and killed at a popular bar and restaurant.
Fulton County detention officer arrested after inmate stabbed by other inmates
The inmate was stabbed 12 times and needed emergency surgery.
Three arrested in suspected gang-related drug bust, Thomaston police say
THOMASTON, Ga. - Three suspects were arrested Monday evening after a search and seizure at an apartment complex on West County Road. Thomaston Police said the search warrant was served as part of an Upson County investigation into drugs and gang-related activity believed to be taking place at Thomaston Gardens Apartments.
Security guard shot after couple skips out on restaurant tab, Dunwoody police say
A security guard was shot after a couple allegedly left a restaurant before paying their bill.
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
Missing Jones County teenager has been found
UPDATE: (12:43 P.M.) -- According to Jones County Sheriff's Office, Jykeria Pitts has been found!. -- JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager. Deputies said 13-year-old Jykeria Pitts was last seen wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and...
Barrow County authorities looking for person of interest in armed robbery
Authorities in Barrow County are asking the public to help them find a man wanted for questioning in connection with an armed robbery at a store between Winder and Auburn. In a social media post, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at the Tropic Haze vape and smoke shop on Carl-Bethlehem Road at the intersection of the Winder Bypass. Officials did not indicate when the alleged robbery took place.
Panic erupts after two men exchange gunfire outside of DeKalb Walmart, police searching for suspects
Police said the two suspects never went inside the Walmart location.
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 12-year-old boy who ran away from home
JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing 12-year-old boy. According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Mason Statum was last seen Saturday, February 11 before running away from home. Mason is described as 5 feet, 115 pounds with...
Man dead after being shot multiple times in Cobb County home, police say
Bennett was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Free Athens-Clarke County Arrest Record Restriction Event on Sat., April 15
An Athens-Clarke County Arrest Record Restricion Event will take place at the Goodwill Thrift Store & Donation Center at 4070 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 PM. The record restriction event is free of charge for up to 100 individuals who pre-register through Monday, March 20. Individuals will sign up for 30-minute time slots, which will also provide an opportunity to visit a free on-site job fair.
17-year-old arrested, charged with attempted murder in connection to Gainesville shooting
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville Police said Thursday they had arrested a 17-year-old and charged him with attempted murder in connection to an early January shooting that left a man critically injured. The incident occurred Jan. 9 at the Shades Valley Apartments. A man was found shot outside at the...
Gainesville man arrested for hitting, choking woman
Hall County Sheriff’s Office charged a Gainesville man Tuesday with a domestic violence incident that happened last month in East Hall County. Justin Kyle Loggins, 23, was taken into custody by the HCSO Warrant Service Unit Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, at the 3600 block of Holly Springs Road in Gillsville. Loggins was charged with felony aggravated assault and simple battery, both charges under the Family Violence Act.
