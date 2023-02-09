Mistrial declared after jury meets for hours on Robertson Aggravated Assault case

Read full article on original website
Arrest made in connection to Mobile County man’s murder in Greene Co., family speaks out
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — When Logan Wainwright’s family members learned their loved one was killed in Greene County, Miss., their world would change forever. Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office would then place Michael Holder, 37, into custody and charge him with premeditated murder. According to deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, […]
kicks96news.com
Kidnapping, Burglary, DUIs, and a Terrorist Threat in Attala and Leake Arrests
CHARLES W PETERS, 43, of Ethel, Kidnapping, Possession of Paraphernalia, ACSO. Bond $50,000, $1,000. JENNY R POLLARD, 27, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond $0. JOSHUA A QUICK, 36, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $1,000. FRANK J SCOTT,...
Child, three adults injured after crash on Evelyn Gandy
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A child and three adults were injured in a two-car crash that happened in Forrest County on Saturday, February 11. Officials with the North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department (VPD) said crews responded to the scene around 6:00 p.m. on the Evelyn Gandy Parkway at Monroe Road. They found two heavily […]
Hattiesburg police officer awarded for saving choking infant
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A lieutenant with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) was awarded a Letter of Commendation for saving a choking infant. HPD officials said Lieutenant Joe Kennedy, a DEA Group Supervisor and Forrest County Sheriff’s Office TFO Travis Breland were eating lunch at Mom and Dad’s Country Cooking in Petal on Monday, January […]
WLBT
Richland drug dealer arrested, charged with five felony drug charges
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - After an extensive investigation, a Richland drug dealer who had four felony arrest warrants was apprehended Thursday morning. According to the Richland Police Department, over the past several months, their FLEX Unit worked on an ongoing narcotics investigation at a home in Richland where methamphetamine was being distributed.
wdhn.com
Mississippi films lead to investigation of Jones County Sheriff’s Department
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigations are underway into the alleged misuse of Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) equipment and personnel in two movies. A 2016 movie, “The Hollow,” was filmed in various locations around Mississippi. The investigation alleges that an on-duty JCSD deputy, a member of the command staff, JCSD vehicles and equipment were used in the movie without the knowledge or approval of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.
kicks96news.com
Multiple Possession Arrests in Neshoba County
CASEY HORTON, 36, of Union, Drug Court Violation, MDOC. Bond $0. JOEY JOE, 57, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0. MONTEL JORDAN, 26, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Signal Lane Change, Improper Equipment, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $600, $300, $300, $800.
Three arrested for introducing contraband into Mississippi jail. Another suspect being sought in case.
Three people have been arrested and another person in being sought in case involving the introduction of contraband into a Mississippi jail and the trafficking of a controlled substance. Officials with the Kemper County Sheriff’s Office arrested Liquanda Martin, 47, on Tuesday. Darren Houston and Quincy Jenkins were arrested last...
WLBT
Woman safe after being kidnapped; Man still on the run in Copiah Co.
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A domestic incident between a man and woman led to a kidnapping on Thursday. The female victim is from Simpson County, Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley said, adding that it is possible the two people involved were a boyfriend and a girlfriend. The boyfriend took...
kicks96news.com
DUIs and Possession Charges in Neshoba
DAWASKAI ANDERSON, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $400, $300, $300, $80, $600, $600, $0. JAENASHA CLEMONS, 20, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO....
darkhorsepressnow.com
One Arrested After Domestic Violence Incident At Richland Kroger
The Richland Police Department posted a little bit of information on Facebook last night about an incident at Kroger. All they said in the post was that there was a call they received regarding a domestic violence incident involving a weapon. Police said the suspect fled the scene but has...
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report February 9, 2023
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from February 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM to February 8, 2023, at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
wxxv25.com
9-year-old killed in fatal wreck in Wiggins
A 9-year-old traveling with her family was killed Friday evening in a two-car collision on Highway 49 in Wiggins. Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry said 9-year-old Bailey Amis of Starkville died from injuries in the crash. Flurry said Amis, her father, stepmother and a sibling were traveling southbound on Highway...
WDAM-TV
U.S. 84 tied up by 2-vehicle accident Friday evening
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle accident Friday evening shut down U.S. 84 and Flynt Road in Jones County for about an hour as crews worked to clear the site. Emserv Ambulance Service transported one individual to the emergency department. According to the Jones County Fire Council, first responders...
WDAM-TV
Jefferson Davis Co. boating accident sends 1 to hospital
JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sunday boating accident in Jefferson Davis County sent one person to the hospital. According to the Tri-Community Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, first responders were dispatched to aid Jefferson Davis County with a boating accident on Greens Creek at the River Road Bridge.
WDAM-TV
Inaugural ‘People’s Ball’ debuts in Laurel Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Mardi Gras festivities have been in Laurel for the past few years, but Saturday night marked a first with the city hosting its first ball. The People’s Ball hosted kings and queens of the People Society and kings and queens of Mobile at the Cameron Center.
More than 40 kilograms of cocaine found, two from Houston arrested in Mississippi interstate traffic stop
More than 40 Kilograms of cocaine were discovered and two suspects from Houston, Texas, were arrested during a traffic stop on a stretch of Mississippi interstate. On Feb 6, 2023, deputies with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team made a traffic stop on a Ford passenger van on Interstate 20 for a traffic violation.
WDAM-TV
Laurel parade postponed from Saturday night until Monday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Fraternal Order of Police Laurel Lodge #2 has postponed Saturday’s Mardi Gras parade until Monday because of inclement weather. The parade, which was et to roll at 8 p.m. Saturday will now go at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Want more WDAM 7 news in your...
WDAM-TV
Mayors remember the EF-4 tornado that tore through the Pine Belt
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - For Petal Mayor Tony Ducker, a long while ago just doesn’t seem that long ago. Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker can tell you exactly where he was and what he was doing when time stood still that late Sunday afternoon in early February. Funny thing, memory....
