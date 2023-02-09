Mistrial declared after jury meets for hours on Robertson Aggravated Assault case

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Investigations are underway into the alleged misuse of Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) equipment and personnel in two movies. A 2016 movie, “The Hollow,” was filmed in various locations around Mississippi. The investigation alleges that an on-duty JCSD deputy, a member of the command staff, JCSD vehicles and equipment were used in the movie without the knowledge or approval of the Jones County Board of Supervisors.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO