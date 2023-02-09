ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Meadows, ID

Idaho State Police investigating collision in Valley County

CASCADE, idaho — On February 6th, 2023, the Idaho State Police investigated a vehicle collision on State Highway 55 at milepost 95, just south of Cascade, in Valley County. A 2016 Subaru WRX was traveling northbound when the driver of that vehicle lost control. The Subaru then crossed into the southbound lanes and struck a 1996 international Crane, which was occupied by a 34-year-old male from McCall, Idaho.
VALLEY COUNTY, ID
Crews Respond to Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on US12

KAMIAH, ID - On Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at approximately 6:23 p.m., Kamiah Fire-Rescue crews were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 12 near milepost 55.5. Upon arriving on scene, crews made contact with the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, who had self-extricated. The...
KAMIAH, ID
Welcome To Old Town Ole's

Hello Weiser and Washington County Idaho. We are Casey and Crystal, who just reopened Ole’s Tavern. We have painted and cleaned and re-modeled our establishment and re-named the tavern Old Town Ole’s. We are locals from the area and Veteran owned, we are currently working on spring and summer events, including live music. We have brought back food & Ice-cold adult beverages. We are excited for the opportunity for everyone to come down and enjoy our non-smoking establishment.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID
Mountain lion sightings continue in McCall

Night-time trail camera photos indicate one or possibly two mountain lions are still using neighborhoods near the river corridor in McCall. Fish and Game has also investigated and removed several dead deer in neighborhoods near the river, some of which have been killed by mountain lions. "Lions are undoubtedly staying...
MCCALL, ID
Boise, ID
