Hello Weiser and Washington County Idaho. We are Casey and Crystal, who just reopened Ole’s Tavern. We have painted and cleaned and re-modeled our establishment and re-named the tavern Old Town Ole’s. We are locals from the area and Veteran owned, we are currently working on spring and summer events, including live music. We have brought back food & Ice-cold adult beverages. We are excited for the opportunity for everyone to come down and enjoy our non-smoking establishment.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO