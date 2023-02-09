“Romancing the Stone” will be centered on the evolution of searching for Native American artifacts from the 1960’s to the present. Topics will include factors that have affected artifact hunting from farming practices to regulations and laws concerning collecting. This will be about one man’s experiences and obsession throughout his life, some of the adventures and artifacts found, and the hurdles that today’s collectors go through. Crannel says, “It’s been a passionate and unforgettable journey throughout my life’s adventures.”

EASTON, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO