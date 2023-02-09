Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cape Gazette
Irish Eyes gets approval for St. Patrick’s Day parade
Milton Town Council unanimously approved street closures related to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and Lucky Leprechaun 5K run. The town approvals are conditional upon Irish Eyes receiving approval from Delaware Department of Transportation, which maintains Union Street. Events will kick off with the Lucky Leprechaun 5K, hosted...
Cape Gazette
Kayak launch for Rehoboth Beach canal dock not likely
Rehoboth Beach officials resumed budget discussions Feb. 6, and while no final decisions have been made, it appears there’s no appetite for a kayak launch at the canal dock next to Grove Park. A decade in the making, the $1.2 million dock opened to the public in May 2021....
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salisbury, MD
Salisbury may have a distinct small-town vibe, but it’s the largest city on Maryland’s historic Eastern Shore. This coastal city is the county seat of Wicomico County, Maryland, and the commercial and cultural hub of the Delmarva Peninsula. Salisbury was incorporated in 1854, with a rich history dating...
The Dispatch
Committee Advances Fenwick Parking Changes To Council; Business Community Opposes Ordinance
FENWICK ISLAND – Proposed changes to the town’s commercial parking ratios will return to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation from a resort committee. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee voted 5-1, with member Ben Waide opposed, to accept the December first...
delawaretoday.com
7 Delaware Bakeries to Get Your Sugar Fix
These delightful bakeries across Delaware satisfy local cravings with high-quality, fresh-baked breads, desserts and treats. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, one surprising item was in short supply: Flour. Being in quarantine created the urge to bake—a lot. Bread, cupcakes and buns became frequent Instagram subjects, and people shared sourdough starter secrets on Facebook.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pho Restaurants in Delaware
- Pho is one of the world's most beloved Asian dishes. This noodle soup is created by simmering meats, veggies, and noodles in a broth for several hours. Vietnamese cuisine has seen a meteoric rise in popularity within the United States, moving beyond its chicken noodle roots to include pho, banh mi, grilled dishes, and other classic flavors.
Ocean City Today
Pay raises floated for Ocean City police officers
Council set to discuss details at Tuesday work session. In the face of recruitment challenges, Ocean City officials are floating pay raises for seasonal police officers and public safety aides. At a Police Commission meeting Monday morning, members voted unanimously to give a favorable recommendation to City Council to bump...
Cape Gazette
Local senior ride service set to close
A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
oceancity.com
Rina Thaler Is First Eastern Shore Recipient Of The “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate Of The Year” For Maryland
OCEAN CITY, MD — Feb. 10, 2023 — The Maryland Citizens for the Arts has presented Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League of Ocean City, with the “Sue Hess Legacy Arts Advocate of the Year Award” for 2023. The annual award recognizes an individual whose advocacy efforts have significantly increased support for and public recognition of the arts in Maryland. Thaler is the first recipient from the Eastern Shore to receive the honor.
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A weekend townhouse fire in Salisbury has been ruled accidental. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at 1805 Woodbrooke Drive. Firefighters were able to control the fire, which began on a rear deck, in roughly ten minutes. Further investigation revealed that the fire...
Cape Gazette
Thelma Dorey Monroe, former Millsboro mayor
Thelma Dorey Monroe, 95, of Millsboro, passed away in the presence of loved ones Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. She was born Sept. 4, 1927, to the late William B. and Cora Johnson Dorey in Millsboro. Thelma was a graduate of Millsboro High School and Goldey-Beacom College. She married Walter Monroe,...
Ocean City Today
Hot air balloon fest, other events floated for Ocean City
With help from city government tourism grants, the next year could welcome glow balloons over the beach, some of the strongest people in the world testing their skills at the convention center and a flag football tournament just outside city limits. Members of the city’s Tourism Commission gave favorable recommendations...
talbotspy.org
“A Date with History” Lecture Series Presents “Romancing the Stone” with Terry Crannel
“Romancing the Stone” will be centered on the evolution of searching for Native American artifacts from the 1960’s to the present. Topics will include factors that have affected artifact hunting from farming practices to regulations and laws concerning collecting. This will be about one man’s experiences and obsession throughout his life, some of the adventures and artifacts found, and the hurdles that today’s collectors go through. Crannel says, “It’s been a passionate and unforgettable journey throughout my life’s adventures.”
delawarepublic.org
Kidnapping focuses attention on Seaford's recovery housing
A kidnapping in Seaford last month has stirred local anxieties about a rise in violent crime, prompting the city’s police chief to call for increased oversight of Seaford’s half-dozen recovery homes. But some housing providers warn the city’s reaction has spread misinformation. On January 13, a recovery...
WBOC
Cambridge Officials Discuss Future Of Club Du Jour
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - City leaders have a solution on what to do with the vacant Club Du Jour building. Once again, the building is the talk of the town. Thursday day the city held a listening session at the Elks Lodge to discuss the buildings future. The city wants to demolish the building on Chesapeake Ct. and create new homes.
WMDT.com
Denton Walmart cleared following bomb threat
DENTON, Md. – A Caroline County Walmart was cleared following a bomb threat early Monday morning. We’re told Denton Police responded to the Denton Walmart at around 7:40 a.m. Bomb detecting K-9 units responded, in addition to Maryland State Police and Maryland Fire Marshals. The building was cleared,...
chestertownspy.org
Sharing the Story of Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins
Frederick Douglass is by far Talbot County’s most famous native, and with good reason. But there’s another Talbot native who survived slavery and went on to make significant and lasting contributions to the citizens of the county that still have impact today. The name Nathaniel “Nace” Hopkins might...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo holding unique “Chomp Your Ex” fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md. – A unique fundraiser kicks off this Friday at the Salisbury Zoo. The Chomp Your Ex fundraiser is being put on by the Chesapeake Association of Zookeepers. This event allows participants to purchase a mealworm or cricket, also known as a “Chomp”, name it after an ex, and feed it to a zoo animal of their choice. Participants also get a video with their animal and get a chance to get up close and personal with some very cool creatures.
bestattractions.org
Things to do in Seaford, Delaware
Explore the Hidden Gems of Seaford: A Guide to Things To Do. Seaford, Delaware, is a picturesque town located in the central part of the state. It’s a charming community with a rich history, activities, and attractions. Whether you’re a resident or just visiting, there’s always something to do in Seaford.
