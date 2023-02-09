ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Winter Storm Watch issued for Brown, Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2023-02-14 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2023-02-15 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Brown; Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible, greatest over the Prairie Coteau. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
BROWN COUNTY, SD

