Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spending time in Rehoboth Beach, America's Summer CapitalJourneyswithsteveRehoboth Beach, DE
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Kid Family Restaurants In Ocean City, MarylandCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
An Afternoon of Springwood Ave. Songs & Stories
(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- On the afternoon of Sunday, February 26, veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist Al Holmes stakes out a new patch of turf, when he takes to the in-house performance space of the historic Stephen Crane House (508 Fourth Avenue in Asbury Park). A collaboration between AP-AMP and the Asbury Park Historical Society, “An Afternoon of Springwood Ave. Songs & Stories” is presented as a special public-welcome program for Black History Month, and an opportunity to learn about the people and places that helped the West Side scene craft a legacy that resonated throughout the Jersey Shore and the big world beyond. The evebnt runs from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.
thesource.com
Raekwon Set to Open Cannabis Lounge in Newark
Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon has a new business in Newark, New Jersey. Located at 799-805 Broad Street, Raekwon has opened a cannabis lounge. The lounge is called Hashstoria, a mashup of hashish and Astoria. The dispensary where the cannabis comes from is in Astoria, a city in Oregon. Hashtoria already has three locations, making the four floors of the Newark location its fourth.
Restored Tracks Will Return Some Train Service Through Howell
HOWELL – The “clickety-clack” sound of train wheels rolling over the rails stopped on Howell Road more than a few decades ago. While the tracks remained intact, an overgrowth of brush camouflaged their existence – something about to change. Chesapeake and Delaware, LLC serves as the...
Fish and cheese on a pizza? This Bayonne, NJ spot does it best
If you grew up in an Italian household, especially in the New York/New Jersey area, or if you have relatives in Italy, you know that there's a cardinal rule in food presentation. NEVER mix cheese and fish. Right?. The fast-food giant that created the popular sandwich with fish and cheese,...
WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, Feb. 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Fischer Bay Exxon, 826 Fischer Blvd., Toms River in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 23,...
tourcounsel.com
Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey
The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend
The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20 degrees cooler than this time on Friday across most of the area. NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend. The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20...
The second richest person in New Jersey
Milburn is a beautiful residential community in New Jersey located 20 miles west of New York. Only 20,170 people consider Milburn home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in New Jersey. The median household income is $225,227, and the median property value is $1,130,100.
Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Kids Under 10 Are No Longer Welcome at this New Jersey Restaurant
The restaurant says it wasn't an easy decision to make. When dining at a fancy restaurant, you expect a particular atmosphere. With delicious food and attentive service, fine diners expect a calm and serene environment - especially when paying more for a meal. One New Jersey restaurant is going to...
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ
Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
Jon Bon Jovi opens fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen in Jersey City, NJ
JERSEY CITY — Rocker and New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi wants to spread some love this Valentine’s Day. The singer is set to open his fourth JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurant on Feb. 14. This one will be a pop-up location on the campus of New Jersey City University in Jersey City.
tourcounsel.com
Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey
Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
The Most Bizarre House in New Jersey is Straight Out of a Futuristic Movie
At first glance, this home looks like it's straight out of a sci-fi movie, but it's not. If the outside is this intriguing, imagine what the inside looks like. This very unusual house is located in Harding Township (Morristown) in Morris County. 75 Sand Spring Rd. is the location of...
New Jersey witness describes color-changing sphere-shaped object over daughter’s school
A New Jersey witness at East Brunswick reported watching a black-colored, sphere-shaped object that turned white and quickly moved out of sight at 8:39 a.m. on March 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
The Dispatch
Committee Advances Fenwick Parking Changes To Council; Business Community Opposes Ordinance
FENWICK ISLAND – Proposed changes to the town’s commercial parking ratios will return to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation from a resort committee. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee voted 5-1, with member Ben Waide opposed, to accept the December first...
The Most Crave-Worthy Chinese Food in Monmouth County, NJ
Some believe that all Chinese food is the same wherever you go. Lucky for us, we are surrounded by establishments that serve traditional favorites and dishes that wow the eyes and the taste buds. I was surprised when asking around just how far some will travel to get to some...
Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing
Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
The Top Seafood Restaurant to Visit Right Here in New Jersey
I think most folks, especially here in Jersey, love good seafood. Let's face it we live on the Atlantic Ocean here in New Jersey, the seafood is right there, how can you not like delicious seafood?. According to TapInto.Net, "New Jersey’s $8 Billion Fishing Industry among Top in Nation, Supports...
Comments / 0