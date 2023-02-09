(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- On the afternoon of Sunday, February 26, veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist Al Holmes stakes out a new patch of turf, when he takes to the in-house performance space of the historic Stephen Crane House (508 Fourth Avenue in Asbury Park). A collaboration between AP-AMP and the Asbury Park Historical Society, “An Afternoon of Springwood Ave. Songs & Stories” is presented as a special public-welcome program for Black History Month, and an opportunity to learn about the people and places that helped the West Side scene craft a legacy that resonated throughout the Jersey Shore and the big world beyond. The evebnt runs from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 25 DAYS AGO