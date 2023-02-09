ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, MD

New Jersey Stage

An Afternoon of Springwood Ave. Songs & Stories

(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- On the afternoon of Sunday, February 26, veteran singer-songwriter-guitarist Al Holmes stakes out a new patch of turf, when he takes to the in-house performance space of the historic Stephen Crane House (508 Fourth Avenue in Asbury Park). A collaboration between AP-AMP and the Asbury Park Historical Society, “An Afternoon of Springwood Ave. Songs & Stories” is presented as a special public-welcome program for Black History Month, and an opportunity to learn about the people and places that helped the West Side scene craft a legacy that resonated throughout the Jersey Shore and the big world beyond. The evebnt runs from 3:00pm to 5:00pm.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
thesource.com

Raekwon Set to Open Cannabis Lounge in Newark

Wu-Tang Clan member Raekwon has a new business in Newark, New Jersey. Located at 799-805 Broad Street, Raekwon has opened a cannabis lounge. The lounge is called Hashstoria, a mashup of hashish and Astoria. The dispensary where the cannabis comes from is in Astoria, a city in Oregon. Hashtoria already has three locations, making the four floors of the Newark location its fourth.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

WINNER: Powerball Player Takes Home $50K

One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn Saturday, Feb. 11, winning the $50,000 second-tier prize. That ticket was sold at Fischer Bay Exxon, 826 Fischer Blvd., Toms River in Ocean County. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10, 23,...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Ocean County Mall | Mall in Toms River, New Jersey

The Ocean County Mall is a super-regional mall, opened On July 20, 1976, by Edward J. DeBartolo Corporation, located in Toms River, New Jersey on Hooper Avenue (County Route 549). The mall is accessible from Exit 82 of the Garden State Parkway via Route 37 East. The mall is managed by Simon Property Group. The mall has a gross leasable area of 791,125 sq ft (73,497.9 m2).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend

The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20 degrees cooler than this time on Friday across most of the area. NY, NJ forecast: Chilly temperatures into the weekend. The tri-state is waking up to noticeably cooler temps today, in fact, a good 20...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Luay Rahil

The second richest person in New Jersey

Milburn is a beautiful residential community in New Jersey located 20 miles west of New York. Only 20,170 people consider Milburn home. However, it is one of the wealthiest towns in New Jersey. The median household income is $225,227, and the median property value is $1,130,100.
MILLBURN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives returns to Belmar, NJ

Belmar is now a suburb of Flavortown as Guy Fieri’s popular Food Network show, Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, is featuring a local eatery. The Belmar restaurant that will be featured is 10th Ave. Burrito Co. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. 10th Ave Burrito via Facebook. According to TapInto.net, the...
BELMAR, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Forrestal Village | Mall in Plainsboro, New Jersey

Forrestal Village is a 720,000-square-foot (67,000 m2), 52-acre (210,000 m2) mixed-use retail and office complex in Plainsboro Township, Middlesex County, New Jersey, along Route 1. Despite being in Plainsboro it has a Princeton address. It is just north of Princeton University's Forrestal campus and is named for James Forrestal. The...
PLAINSBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

Best Dish in New Jersey Under $10 Looks Amazing

Yum! This is going to be a delicious article and yes it's going to make us all hungry! and save some money too! I have not had one of these in quite some time, but after reading about it, I think I need to head up and grab one of these or maybe you know a local shop to grab this economical dish.
NEWARK, NJ

