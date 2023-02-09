Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spending time in Rehoboth Beach, America's Summer CapitalJourneyswithsteveRehoboth Beach, DE
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Delaware - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerRehoboth Beach, DE
Kid Family Restaurants In Ocean City, MarylandCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
The Jungle Bar & Restaurant, Ocean City, MDCrazy For CouponingOcean City, MD
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Related
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man shot in Towson faces gun charges
TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in Towson. According to police, an officer was in the area of Towsontown Boulevard and Washington Avenue around 7:30 p.m. when he heard multiple gunshots and saw a vehicle drive past the intersection before crashing. Police said...
Nottingham MD
Stabbing reported in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police responded to a reported stabbing in Nottingham on Sunday evening. At just before 5:15 p.m., officers responded to the 8300-block of Tapu Court in the Dunfield community (21236). Once on scene, authorities located one male victim who had sustained apparent trauma to the upper body. Unconfirmed reports...
delawarepublic.org
Kidnapping focuses attention on Seaford's recovery housing
A kidnapping in Seaford last month has stirred local anxieties about a rise in violent crime, prompting the city’s police chief to call for increased oversight of Seaford’s half-dozen recovery homes. But some housing providers warn the city’s reaction has spread misinformation. On January 13, a recovery...
35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens
BALTIMORE, MD – A 35-year-old man was shot and stabbed inside Baltimore’s Pleasant View Gardens townhomes Saturday night. According to police, at around 11:14 pm, Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 200 block of St. Mathews Street for a report of a shooting. Officers found the 35-year-old male with gunshot and stab wounds to the upper body when they arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown. Detectives believe the victim was shot and stabbed while in the 200 block of East Street. The victim then walked to the The post 35-year-old shot and stabbed at Pleasant View Gardens appeared first on Shore News Network.
Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover
DOVER, DE – Police in Delaware are investigating a brazen highway robbery on North Dupont Highway that took pace at around 5:30 pm on Friday. A 28-year-old man was walking northbound on North Dupont Highway south of Rose Bowl Road when he was unexpectedly approached from behind by two unknown black males. As one suspect held a handgun to the victim’s head, another suspect took his wallet from his pocket. Both suspects then fled into a nearby wooded area on foot. The victim was not injured during the robbery. DSP did not provide further descriptions of the two suspects, nor The post Delaware police investigating armed highway robbery in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
WBOC
Illegal Lottery Operation Busted in Seaford
SEAFORD, Del. - Two men were arrested in Seaford in connection to an illegal lottery operation. The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security Division of Gaming Enforcement, along with the Seaford Police Department, conducted two search warrants on Feb. 9 within the city of Seaford in connection with illegal lottery operations.
therealdeal.com
Maryland real estate agent faces arson charges
A Maryland real estate agent has been arrested and charged with arson after allegedly burning down his home on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. Fred “Trey” Rider III was charged with first- and second-degree arson, first-degree malicious burning and two counts of threatening arson after it took firefighters more than half an hour to put out the blaze, The Star Democrat reported. Firefighters had to use a tanker task force to battle the flames.
Detective fights for life following violent multiday manhunt in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- A detective who was gunned down during a massive manhunt that spanned across two counties is fighting for his life at a hospital in Baltimore City.In the early hours of Friday morning, he was kept alive via life support after sustaining injuries to his torso and extremities, according to Shock Trauma Chief Dr. Thomas Scalea.Law enforcement officials said he made it through a round of surgery and spent Friday evening recovering.But he will need a significant amount of reconstruction, Scalea said during a press conference held outside the hospital amid the manhunt.WJZ has learned from sources that the...
WBOC
Suspect in Royal Farms Shooting Arrested
Salisbury, Md. - Salisbury Police have arrested a man involved in a 2022 shooting at a Royal Farms. Police responded to a shooting at the gas station at 1150 Pemberton Drive on September 11th. John Nelson of Salisbury, 37, was discovered at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. During...
WBOC
3 Shootings In Cambridge Detected By ShotSpotter
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A new technology in Cambridge is already paying off. Cambridge Police say their new "ShotSpotter" system has already proved useful. Installed this past January, the sensors are placed around the city, and alert officers when the sensors hear suspected shots fired. On Tuesday the system picked up...
Teen Among Several Shot During Violent Night In Baltimore: Police
Members of the Baltimore Police Department were kept busy overnight, as they responded to shootings and stabbings over the course of a wild seven hours that saw a teen hospitalized with an accidental gunshot wound. The night of violence began shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, when officers...
The Dispatch
OCPD Eyes Transition To New Reporting System
OCEAN CITY – The transition to a new reporting system will allow the Ocean City Police Department to provide more information on local crime. On Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro and Capt. Mike Colbert presented members of the Ocean City Police Commission with an update on the department’s transition to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, or NIBRS.
Who Is David Linthicum? Suspected Police Killer Held in Baltimore
The 24-year-old who allegedly shot two Baltimore police officers was arrested early on Friday after a three-day manhunt.
WMDT.com
Denton Walmart cleared following bomb threat
DENTON, Md. – A Caroline County Walmart was cleared following a bomb threat early Monday morning. We’re told Denton Police responded to the Denton Walmart at around 7:40 a.m. Bomb detecting K-9 units responded, in addition to Maryland State Police and Maryland Fire Marshals. The building was cleared,...
Wbaltv.com
Latest on suspect taken into custody and officer shot
BEL AIR, Md. — WBAL-TV provides the latest update on the shooting of the officer shot and newest development from this ongoing story. Doctors from shock trauma said that detective is on life support this morning but is stable. In a news conference earlier today, Dr. Thomas Scalea said...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Nine Men Indicted for Participating in a Criminal Gang and Operating Open-Air Drug Market; One Indicted for the Murder
Per the Maryland Attorney General (2.6.23): Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the indictments of nine Baltimore men for their participation in a criminal gang that operated throughout Baltimore City distributing drugs and carrying out violent acts. One of those men is responsible for the November 2022 homicide of Marquis Carter of Baltimore. The defendants are Keontae Moore, 23; Dayvonta Mackey, 27; Daquan Battle, 27; Jawaan Jordan, 28; DaMarvin Singletary, 28; Brandon Ledbetter, 29; Carlos Jordan, 32; Darrell White, 33; and Theodore Easton, 44. The indictments include counts for participating in a criminal gang, the distribution of narcotics, illegal possession of firearms and firearm drug trafficking, and acts of violence, including murder.
Police find guardians of child abandoned in East Baltimore alleyway
BALTIMORE -- Officers searched for and found the guardians of a child that someone abandoned in an alleyway on Friday, according to authorities.A concerned citizen followed the sound of someone sobbing and found the child in an alleyway in the 300 block of East Lafayette Avenue, according to authorities. The child—between the ages of four years old and five years old—was restrained in a stroller and there were no indications that he had been harmed, police said.Officers found surveillance footage that shows a woman pushing the stroller into the alleyway and then leaving the area, according to authorities. Her identity and connection to the child is unknown, police said.The child appears to be nonverbal and has been taken to a hospital for an evaluation, according to authorities.Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation. Anyone with information should call CPS at 410-361-2235.
24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore today said a 24-year-old man shot early Sunday morning was in the process of being robbed by a group of unknown juveniles. The group of teenagers approached the victim at around 1:39 am in the 1000 block of Quantril Way. During the incident, at least one juvenile attacker fired a shot, striking the victim once. Police arrived on scene to find the man suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. “Preliminary investigation reveals that the victim was approached by a group of unidentified juveniles that shot The post 24-year-old shot during robbery by group of juveniles appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cape Gazette
Laurel man sentenced for Capitol breach
A Sussex County man was sentenced Feb. 9 to three years in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol breach. Kevin Seefried, 53, of Laurel was sentenced for his felony conviction of obstruction of an official proceeding. He was also sentenced to 12 months and six months for misdemeanor charges that include entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. All sentences will run concurrently. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Trevor N. McFadden ordered 12 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.
Wbaltv.com
Chief: Detective shot is stable, on life-support
The detective who was shot Thursday night in connection with the search of a barricade suspect is in stable condition at Shock Trauma, Interim Baltimore County Police Chief Dennis Delp said. Delp said the detective was shot around 9:20 p.m. Thursday night. Delp said the officer is in stable condition. Shock Trauma physician-in-chief Dr. Thomas Scalea said the detective is on life-support after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the torso.
Comments / 0