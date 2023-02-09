Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What Dreams are Made of: Look at This $15.7 Million Avalon, NJ, Beach House
If you happen to have an extra $15.7 million in your savings account, perhaps this absolutely stunning beach house in Avalon, Cape May County, is worth a look. Our travels today take us to 165 63rd St., which is where you will find a jaw-dropping 4,800-square-foot oceanfront home on an oversized 80 x 110' lot that is described as a "Zen paradise."
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pho Restaurants in Delaware
- Pho is one of the world's most beloved Asian dishes. This noodle soup is created by simmering meats, veggies, and noodles in a broth for several hours. Vietnamese cuisine has seen a meteoric rise in popularity within the United States, moving beyond its chicken noodle roots to include pho, banh mi, grilled dishes, and other classic flavors.
delawaretoday.com
7 Delaware Bakeries to Get Your Sugar Fix
These delightful bakeries across Delaware satisfy local cravings with high-quality, fresh-baked breads, desserts and treats. When the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States, one surprising item was in short supply: Flour. Being in quarantine created the urge to bake—a lot. Bread, cupcakes and buns became frequent Instagram subjects, and people shared sourdough starter secrets on Facebook.
Gorgeous Delaware Town Named Among Most Beautiful in America
From scenic beaches to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, Delaware is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. And it appears that Delaware's small towns are finally getting some national attention too. According to a recent Condé Nast Traveler article, Lewes is considered one of the most beautiful towns in America. Keep reading to learn more.
WMDT.com
Salisbury townhouse fire ruled accidental
SALISBURY, Md. – A weekend townhouse fire in Salisbury has been ruled accidental. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at 1805 Woodbrooke Drive. Firefighters were able to control the fire, which began on a rear deck, in roughly ten minutes. Further investigation revealed that the fire...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Salisbury, MD
Salisbury may have a distinct small-town vibe, but it’s the largest city on Maryland’s historic Eastern Shore. This coastal city is the county seat of Wicomico County, Maryland, and the commercial and cultural hub of the Delmarva Peninsula. Salisbury was incorporated in 1854, with a rich history dating...
The Dispatch
Committee Advances Fenwick Parking Changes To Council; Business Community Opposes Ordinance
FENWICK ISLAND – Proposed changes to the town’s commercial parking ratios will return to the Fenwick Island Town Council with a favorable recommendation from a resort committee. Last Friday, the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee voted 5-1, with member Ben Waide opposed, to accept the December first...
Cape Gazette
Some good news in a time of bad news
It seems that most of the news today is bad. Even when one party says the news is good, the other party says it’s bad. Well, this time I have some good news for those of us who enjoy fishing, and if anybody says it’s bad, well, that’s just too bad.
WBOC
A Berlin Business is in Hot Water For Unapproved Changes
BERLIN, Md. -- Tiki Tim's, an outdoor bar behind The Globe, recently added a small roof and barrier between themselves and the Atlantic Hotel. The Historic District Commission is calling for those additions to removed immediately. A ten foot by four foot roof and a wooden barrier have caught the...
Ocean City Today
Pay raises floated for Ocean City police officers
Council set to discuss details at Tuesday work session. In the face of recruitment challenges, Ocean City officials are floating pay raises for seasonal police officers and public safety aides. At a Police Commission meeting Monday morning, members voted unanimously to give a favorable recommendation to City Council to bump...
Cape Gazette
Irish Eyes gets approval for St. Patrick’s Day parade
Milton Town Council unanimously approved street closures related to the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and Lucky Leprechaun 5K run. The town approvals are conditional upon Irish Eyes receiving approval from Delaware Department of Transportation, which maintains Union Street. Events will kick off with the Lucky Leprechaun 5K, hosted...
Cape Gazette
Homestead Campground has safe wells
The owners of Homestead Campground want to set the record straight on the timeline of groundwater contamination discovered in the area of Prettyman Road near Harbeson. The issue surfaced during a recent public hearing and approval of the Wynford Preserve subdivision located across Prettyman Road from the campground. Casey Kenton,...
Cape Gazette
19721 PRINCE ST-REHOBOTH BEACH
19721 Prince Street, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 - Nice single-wide in desirable Camelot Meadows. Only two traffic lights into downtown Rehoboth, conveniently located just off of Route 1, you'll have access to everything Rehoboth Beach and the surrounding area has to offer! Home to fantastic beaches and tons of shopping, this is the prime location for any resident in Sussex County. Used by owners as 2nd home for many years. 3 bedrooms 1-1/2 baths with three-season room with a/c and outlets for a heater. Also has an outside shower and nice shed. Whether you are looking for a new permanent residence or a summer get-away - this home would be perfect! All offers are subject to Park approval.
Cape Gazette
Local senior ride service set to close
A ride service for seniors is set to close Tuesday, Feb. 28, unless an organization or individual is able to continue operating ITNSouthernDelaware. Local educator Nancy Feichtl said her interest in demographics led to the 2015 founding of the nonprofit transportation cooperative in lower Delaware as an affiliate of the national organization.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City St. Patricks Day parade, sand soccer, other event details approved
Ocean City’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade, sand soccer tournaments and events at Fiesta Park all received approvals from members of the City Council this week. Details of the votes held at the council’s last regular meeting on Feb. 6 are as follows:. St. Patrick’s Day parade...
Cape Gazette
Milton council clucking about backyard chickens
Milton Town Council is considering allowing backyard chickens within the residential district. The measure has been sent to the planning and zoning commission for a formal proposal. Currently, chickens are not allowed within town limits except for farms that have a special permit for animal grazing. According to a memo...
Cape Gazette
Residents question Sussex cluster ordinance
Two residents appeared before Sussex County Council Feb. 7 with one message – rework the cluster subdivision ordinance. Jill Hicks, who lives in Chapel Green near Lewes, showed council members a short video of equipment ripping out trees along her backyard property line to make way for the Brentwood (formerly known as Coral Lakes) cluster subdivision along Robinsonville Road.
WMDT.com
Salisbury Zoo holding unique “Chomp Your Ex” fundraiser
SALISBURY, Md. – A unique fundraiser kicks off this Friday at the Salisbury Zoo. The Chomp Your Ex fundraiser is being put on by the Chesapeake Association of Zookeepers. This event allows participants to purchase a mealworm or cricket, also known as a “Chomp”, name it after an ex, and feed it to a zoo animal of their choice. Participants also get a video with their animal and get a chance to get up close and personal with some very cool creatures.
WBOC
Milford Mayor Considers Pallet Shelter Village for Homeless Community
MILFORD, Del. -- After recently visiting the up and functioning pallet shelter village or "tiny homes" in Georgetown, Del., Milford Mayor Archie Campbell has considered making the idea a reality in Milford, where many in the homeless community are displaced and on the streets. People living in an encampment known...
Cape Gazette
DQ Grill & Chill celebrates ribbon cutting in Georgetown
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Town of Georgetown recently welcomed DQ Grill & Chill to the community with a ribbon cutting. Celebrating the opening are (l-r) Veronica Ramos, Maria Desquivl, Christina Diaz Malone, Bobby Fletcher, Don Kellicutt, Sen. Brian Pettyjohn, R-Georgetown, Georgetown Mayor Bill West, Purvesh Patel (obscured), Hitesh Patel, Kamlesh Patel, Takeshita Patel, Scott Anthony, Becky Carney and Neel Patel.
