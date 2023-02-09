Judge to decide if woman, 76, accused of shooting husband at hospital should get bond

On Friday, a judge is set to consider whether or not to grant an elderly woman accused of shooting and killing her husband at a Daytona Beach hospital bond.

Ellen Gilland, 76, is currently being held on no bond on charges of first-degree murder.

Daytona Beach police said the shooting AdventHealth off of Williamson Boulevard last month was planned, and that Gilland told them her terminally ill husband Jerry Gilland asked her to kill him.

A judge originally denied Gilland bond, but her attorneys are asking for the judge to reconsider.

Read: Woman accused of shooting husband at Daytona Beach hospital held without bond

She will have a hearing on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

