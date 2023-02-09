OCEAN CITY – The transition to a new reporting system will allow the Ocean City Police Department to provide more information on local crime. On Monday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) Chief Ross Buzzuro and Capt. Mike Colbert presented members of the Ocean City Police Commission with an update on the department’s transition to the National Incident-Based Reporting System, or NIBRS.

