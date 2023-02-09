Read full article on original website
Recap: Panarin's Four-Goal Night Snaps Canes' Win and Point Streaks
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' second "half" schedule opened on a sour note Saturday, losing to the New York Rangers by a score of 6-2. The Story. Combining the excitement of the Canes playing their first home game in 12 days with a sold-out crowd at PNC Arena, the energy and intensity of tonight's contest provided a big-game feel from the opening puck drop.
5 TAKEAWAYS: Avalanche 5, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. -The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at three games with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. At 26-23-6, Florida still sits just three points out of a playoff spot. "We've been playing really well lately," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov...
The Backcheck: The Anthony Cirelli game
The Tampa Bay Lightning opened a four-game road trip on Saturday afternoon with a big, 3-1 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center to sweep the season series. The Bolts entered this trip knowing they have to be better on the road, where Tampa Bay had a 12-12-0 record entering Saturday's contest. Behind a strong performance from Andrei Vasilevskiy and a three-point afternoon from Anthony Cirelli, the Lightning opened the trip with two points and did so in dramatic fashion.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Philadelphia
Kraken recover from slow start and survive late push against to win 4-3 over the Flyers. Three times this season the Kraken have lost three consecutive games but never more than that and they kept that record intact with a win in Philly. After taking two quick penalties to open the game, Seattle steadied and then went on the attack scoring two goals to cement the first period they ended with a lead since starting this five-game road trip. The visitors played a dominant second and bent but didn't break in the third to secure a victory.
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-18-5) at Flyers (22-22-10) | 10 a.m.
Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe for victories. When Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the first goal at Madison Square Garden Friday, the host New York Rangers had already tallied a four-spot. It marked Bjorkstrand's 10th goal of the season, making him the ninth Seattle player with double-digit goals. Fellow forward Brandon Tanev scored later in the game to make it 5-3 and became the 10th Kraken player to hit double-digits in goals. That now leads the NHL, with Boston and Vegas at nine apiece.
Mishkin's Musings: 30 to go
Dave Mishkin with three thoughts as the Bolts begin the stretch run. The Lightning have now played 52 games. Thirty remain. Here are three thoughts as they prepare to enter the regular season's home stretch. The Lightning have maintained playoff pace. The Lightning have accumulated at least 12 points in...
TAKEAWAYS: Third Period Push Not Enough to Pass Jets
Head coach Luke Richardson credits Jarred Tinordi's momentum change in the third period to help Chicago get on the board. The Blackhawks looked to earn their second straight win to finish off their back-to-back game nights but suffered their second loss this week to the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-1 final.
Golden Knights pull away from Ducks with 5 goals in 3rd
LAS VEGAS -- The Vegas Golden Knights scored five goals in the third period of a 7-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. "The puck just went in (the third period)," Golden Knights forward William Carrier said. "We had a couple of good looks there. Even the power play hit the post and stuff. Couple of guys were due to score. We just came off the jump with the energy in the building. We wanted to make sure we came out and played well. Since the beginning of the year, it's been on and off here at home (15-13-0)."
Tarasenko scores in Rangers debut, helps defeat Kraken
NEW YORK -- Vladimir Tarasenko scored in his New York Rangers debut, a 6-3 win against the Seattle Kraken at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Tarasenko, acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, gave New York a 1-0 lead on his second shift at 2:49 of the first period off a feed from Artemi Panarin.
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Kings
LOS ANGELES - Don Granato mixed up the Sabres' forward lines for an intense, up-tempo practice inside Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. The new-look trios will stick for the opener of a three-game California road trip tonight against the Los Angeles Kings. "I felt we've got to get out of our...
How Stars' scoring has shifted throughout the season
As scoring has decreased, the defense has improved significantly, and Dallas is still atop the Western Conference with a 30-14-10 record. The Stars' path has been a winding one this season, and yet they believe it has consistently been heading in the right direction. Tasked with helping create more scoring...
Bruins to take siblings on upcoming road trip
BOSTON -- Kayla McAvoy knows she might get a little grief from her colleagues when she returns to New York after heading out on the road with the Boston Bruins. Kayla, defenseman Charlie McAvoy's older sister, is an intern with the New York Rangers in their strength and conditioning department while she attends Queens College in New York City as a graduate student studying exercise science.
Duchene Scores in Overtime as Predators Defeat Flyers 2-1
Nashville Moves to 25-19-6 on the Season, Returns Home to Face Arizona on Monday. Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Juuse Saros made 23 saves in goal for the Preds, who...
3 Takeaways: Isles Lose Late Lead in 4-3 OT Loss to Canadiens
Islanders lose third period lead for second straight game, power play scores again and Nelson extends point streak. The New York Islanders are taking a point home from their one-game road trip to Montreal, after falling 4-3 to the Canadiens on Saturday afternoon at Centre Bell. In the ultra-tight Eastern...
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets at Maple Leafs
The Blue Jackets dropped a 3-0 decision to the Maple Leafs on Friday night in Nationwide Arena, but this is one of the rare chances in the NHL where you can get revenge a night later. It's a home-and-home, back-to-back, as the teams flew to Canada after the game last night and will meet again in Toronto tonight.
Five storylines we're watching after the break
With the NHL All-Star break and ensuing bye week giving the St. Louis Blues 11 days off from game action, the team has had some important time away from the ice to rest their minds and bodies. They returned Saturday with an overtime win over the Arizona Coyotes, though surrenduring...
Preview: Blues vs. Panthers
BLUES The St. Louis Blues traded blows with Arizona on Saturday before coming away with a 6-5 overtime win in their first game back from the All-Star break. It was a night of big returns - Ryan O'Reilly scored in his first game back from injury, Sammy Blais scored in his first game back in St. Louis after last week's trade, Robert Thomas added a goal after missing the previous two games and Pavel Buchnevich added three assists after missing the previous four games.
LA Kings Announce Three Roster Moves
The LA Kings have made the following roster transactions:. Defenseman Jacob Moverare has been recalled from the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Forwards Arthur Kaliyev and Trevor Moore have been activated from injured reserve. The Kings will face the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight at...
Projected Lineup: Devils vs. Wild
SAINT PAUL, Minn - Minnesota continues its homestand with a Saturday night matchup vs. New Jersey. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Jordan Greenway - Frederick Gaudreau - Marcus Foligno. Connor Dewar - Sam Steel - Mason Shaw. Defense. Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin...
