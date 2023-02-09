Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Announced Their Pregnancy News at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Wedding
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they were expecting their first child together (who would later be named Archie) on October 15, 2018, the public couldn’t contain their excitement. But before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the news with the world, they revealed the information to the royal family. In his new memoir, Spare, Harry opens up about the first time the couple broached the subject with their relatives. Harry writes in his novel that he and Meghan had planned on starting a family after they tied the knot in May of 2018. They learned they were expecting a few months later, so they decided to tell members of the royal family at Princess Eugenie’s wedding on October 12, 2018.
Kate Middleton’s New Necklace Has a Hidden Meaning, and It Could Be a Subtle Message to Prince Harry According to Experts
Kate Middleton showed off a new piece of jewelry at a recent event for England’s Wheelchair Rugby League team. While hosting a reception for the athletes at Hampton Court Palace to celebrate their victory against France in the World Cup, the Princess of Wales looked elegant in a custom-made burgundy suit from French designer Roland Mouret. She accessorized with gold jewelry, which included a new gold and citrine necklace.
Kate Middleton Gave Prince William a ‘Don’t Interrupt’ Signal When He Attempted PDA Move During 2019 TV Appearance, Body Language Expert Says
Kate Middleton appeared to give Prince William a 'don't interrupt signal' when the two appeared on a holiday TV show during one awkward moment.
Prince Harry and Meghan’s Daughter Lilibet Will Be the Biggest Celebrity in LA When She Grows up, Hollywood Insider Predicts
There's a prediction that the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, will not live as a private citizen but become a major celebrity in L.A.
Royal Author Believes King Charles Wed Princess Diana Over Queen Camilla For One Reason
Before King Charles III tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, he had a very public and tumultuous relationship with Princess Diana, the mother of his two children, William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, per Vanity Fair. After the couple's engagement announcement in 1981, it seemed everything went downhill quickly.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are Banned from Doing This at Home
It’s a non-negotiable in the Wales’ house.
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Why Archie and Lilibet won't be attending King Charles' coronation - and it's down to Princess Anne
Archie and Lilibet won't be attending the coronation of their grandfather, King Charles III, and it's because of the Princess Royal
Sweet photo of a young Princess Anne bears uncanny resemblance to younger royal but it's her hairstyle that really wows
Princess Anne bears an uncanny resemblance to a member of the Royal Family in an unearthed photo of the Princess Royal at age 12
Meghan Markle Roasted Over Serena Williams Viral Curtsy Clip: 'No Excuses'
Williams' curtsy to Queen Elizabeth II during a 2010 meeting has been compared to Meghan's Netflix docuseries claims that she thought the gesture was a "joke."
Princess Diana’s Personal Bodyguard Confesses Prince Harry Doesn’t Strike Him as Happy, Says ‘Something Is Not Quite Right’
Princess Diana's personal bodyguard Ken Warfe confesses that Prince Harry doesn't strike him as happy nowadays, says 'something is not quite right.'
There Are Major Hints That Megan Markle May Be ‘Trying to Reclaim Her Identity’ With a Relaunch of Her Former Brand
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Now that publicity blitz of Harry & Meghan and Spare have started to subside, what is Meghan Markle’s next step? Going back to 2019, there have long been rumors that the Duchess of Sussex would revive her beloved lifestyle website, The Tig. Now, that news is heating up again.
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
Prince Harry will only be a guest at the coronation of King Charles with no royal role
Prince Harry's decision to leave royal life has consequences. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked away from full-time working royal duties they had no idea of the ramifications of their actions when it comes to protocol. If the duo attends the coronation of King Charles they will have no official roles and would be considered guests. Harry is blood family and the son of the monarch but when he left the UK for America he lost some of his privileges. The Duke of Sussex would have to sit in the audience and not be able to take part in the ceremony when his father is officially declared the King.
Psychic Predicts Camilla Parker Bowles Will Bring King Charles III’s Reign to an Early End
King Charles III formally ascends to the British throne on May 6, 2023. Then, he assumes the role predestined to him since childhood, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, became ruler of the United Kingdom before him. However, after waiting 70 years to become king, will Charles end his reign for the love of his life, Camilla Parker Bowles? A psychic believes so.
Prince Harry Denies Giving Princess Diana’s Engagement Ring to Prince William for Kate Middleton Proposal: ‘It Wasn’t Mine to Give’
Prince Harry denies gifting Princess Diana's engagement ring to Prince William for his proposal to Kate Middleton, stating 'it wasn't mine to give.'
Harry ‘Who?’ King Charles Gives Surprising Response When Asked to Bring Prince Harry Back to London
Uh-oh! King Charles III just dropped the infamous "who?" response when asked about bringing his son, Prince Harry, back to England.
You'll never guess the surprising item Kate Middleton and King Charles have in common
Kate Middleton and King Charles appear to have a particular item in common
Prince Harry Admits He 'Felt Sick' When Prince William Tried To Cancel Traditional Pre-Wedding Dinner
While Prince Harry knew brother Prince William wasn't thrilled he would be walking down the aisle with Meghan Markle, the Duke of Sussex admitted he was in disbelief when his older sibling almost refused to see him the night before his 2018 wedding.Harry recalled the situation in his memoir, revealing he and William planned to have dinner, greet the public and then sleep at the same hotel, the same thing they did prior to William and Kate Middleton's 2013 nuptials. However, the distance that had grown between them prompted William to text Harry and cancel.Rightfully upset, the dad-of-two, 38, texted...
How Princess Eugenie’s second child will mean Princess Anne has to give up new place in the Royal Family
Princess Eugenie's second child is due in summer 2023 and the Princess Royal will lose a special place when the royal baby is born
