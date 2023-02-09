Read full article on original website
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Americans on spring break in Mexico under State Department warning
Mexican officials urged the U.S. to reconsider its travel advisories, which have applied the strongest precaution of "do not travel" to six of Mexico's 32 states.
Arizona witness photographs hovering rectangle-shaped object in morning sky
An Arizona witness at Hereford reported watching and photographing a silver-colored, rectangle-shaped object hovering in the morning sky at 7:58 a.m. on March 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Fact check: False claim Rep. Lauren Boebert said Chinese balloon's altitude of 60,000 feet was a mile
Boebert has made several public comments criticizing Biden's response to the Chinese balloon, but none include the bungled math in this claim.
