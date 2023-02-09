Dawn Staley to get statue across from State House
Dawn Staley — oh, you know, just:
The bronze replica statue will stand 1½ times her 5 ft 6 in. height and be unveiled early next year , with funding for the statue coming from Statues for Equality , along with private funding .
🏛️ Placement
In June of 2021, the Columbia City of Women unveiled a 16-ft-tall statue called “ The Architecture of Strength ” at the corner of Main and Gervais Streets, just outside of Hall’s Chophouse . Coach Staley’s statue will be placed nearby to honor and acknowledge her impact on the Columbia community. She’s no stranger to the State House steps , it’s where she speaks after each National Championship parade .
🏀 Coach Staley at USC
Since taking over the women’s basketball program in 2008, Coach Staley has led the Gamecocks to six SEC regular season championships , six SEC tournament championships , eight Sweet Sixteen appearances , and four Final Fours while posting an overall record of 366-105 (.777) over 14 seasons. The current team is ranked No. 1 in the country (and has been for 33 straight weeks, breaking SEC history) , riding a 23-game winning streak this year with a huge matchup on Sunday vs. No. 3 LSU. Grab a ticket here .
🗽 About Statues for Equality
Statues for Equality advocates for gender equality with the goal of creating public statues to inspire, celebrate success, and tell essential community stories . A few notable statues are for pioneers like Jane Goodall , Harriet Tubman , and Eleanor Roosevelt .
- The Gamecock’s Women’s Basketball coach
- American basketball Hall of Famer (player and coach)
- Three-time Olympic gold medal winner (player and coach)
- Two-time NCAA National Championship winner (🤞 for three)
