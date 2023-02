Dawn Staley to get statue across from State House

Gamecock fans await the women’s basketball team at the 2022 parade. | Photo by COLAtoday

The Gamecock’s Women’s Basketball coach

American basketball Hall of Famer (player and coach)

Three-time Olympic gold medal winner (player and coach)

Two-time NCAA National Championship winner (🤞 for three)

Thewill stand 1½ times her 5 ft 6 in. height and, with funding for the statue coming from Statues for Equality 🏛️In June of 2021, the Columbia City of Women unveiled a 16-ft-tall statue called “” at the corner of Main and Gervais Streets,. Coach Staley’s statue will be placed nearby toher impact on the Columbia community., it’s where she speaksSince taking over the women’s basketball program in 2008, Coach Staley has led the Gamecocks to, andwhile posting an overall record of 366-105 (.777) over 14 seasons. The current team is ranked, riding a 23-game winning streak this year with a huge matchup on Sunday vs. No. 3 LSU. Grab a ticket here Statues for Equality advocates for gender equality with the goal of creating public statues to. A few notable statues are for pioneers like, and