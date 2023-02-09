Sean Payton is leaving the television business to get back into coaching and he may be taking another former coach from a network with him. After a one year hiatus in which Payton worked for FOX Sports, the New Orleans Saints traded their former head coach and a 2024 third round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2023 first round pick and a 2024 second round pick. As Payton looks to build his coaching staff in Denver, he’s considering a former Buffalo Bills head coach for a coordinator job.

