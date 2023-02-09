ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Jaunt around downtown Columbia

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IR8dx_0kiA7tJI00

The Jaunt services several districts around dowtown Columbia. | Photo by COLAtoday

David here 👋 Let me share my first experience with Jaunt , a free ride-share service in downtown Columbia — but tips are always welcome.

I was sitting in the front window of
Indah Coffee when the six-door Jaunt vehicle drove by wrapped in an advertisement for Cutwater, a brand of alcoholic canned cocktails. It caught my attention , so when I was ready to leave, I decided to try it out . I texted the number (803) 929-8999 and within minutes, the Jaunt was there to pick me up.

The electric vehicle was comfortable and perfect for a quick zip down Main Street . It’s able to operate free of charge thanks to advertisements inside and outside the vehicle.


Try it for yourself. Current hours are Mon.-Thurs. 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. + Fri.-Sat. 7 p.m.-1 a.m.

