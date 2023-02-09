Jaunt around downtown Columbia

Have you ever thought about what life is like for our neighbors living unhoused? How does it compare to yours or mine? Let’s think about it. Keep in mind that most people who live unhoused are trying to move to stable housing. They are trying to get a job and other resources (they often have a job, or more than one). Sometimes they have kids. Really, they are exactly like you and me in most ways. Life is just so much harder for them.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO