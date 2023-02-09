ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

Comments / 1

Guest
4d ago

Glad the officers are ok. Now, if we can only get the criminal to pay for all the expenses for his stupidity, would be great.

Reply
3
 

WITN

Rocky Mount man injured in officer-involved shooting now in jail

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was shot by a Rocky Mount police officer is out of the hospital and now in jail. Antonio Wilkins, Sr. was released from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Sunday. The man was taken into custody and officially charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Fourth man wanted in Rocky Mount motel attempted robbery found, arrested

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The fourth wanted suspect in a deadly attempted robbery at a motel earlier this month has been found and arrested. Montavis Jones, 25, who police considered armed and dangerous, was arrested in Roanoke Rapids, according to Rocky Mount police. He is charged with common-law robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Police searching for endangered Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in locating an endangered woman who was last seen leaving an Eastern Carolina hospital. Wilson police said Isis Eaton walked out of Wilson Medical Center on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman was wearing yellow pants, a white shirt, and a blue...
WILSON, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Woman in serious condition after Edgecombe County shooting, police say

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department. Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.
PINETOPS, NC
WITN

Massive Wayne County fire expected to burn for next few days

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - A massive fire in Wayne County is expected to continue to burn for the next few days. The fire broke out early Saturday at National Salvage and Service Corp on Old Mount Olive Highway. The company recycles old railroad ties. Authorities say the fire remains contained,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Family of slain Raleigh police officer receives Back the Blue donation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres received funds on Saturday from a GoFundMe organized by Back the Blue NC. Last October, Torres was heading to work when he was killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. Back the Blue NC set up a GoFundMe page to benefit Torres’ wife and daughter.
RALEIGH, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Man airlifted to hospital after police shooting in Rocky Mount

Police in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, shot a man behind a shopping center on the eastern side of the city Thursday afternoon, the department said in a brief news release. The man was taken to UNC Health Nash and then airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, according to police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Woman hit by stray bullets in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is in serious condition at an Eastern Carolina hospital after officers say she was shot while sitting in a car. Thursday evening around 6 p.m., a man drove to the Pinetops Police Department and told officers he was sitting with the woman in a vehicle in the 200 block of East Lashley St. when the two heard gunshots coming from the passenger side area.
PINETOPS, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for vehicle witnesses say sped away from shooting

SNOW HILL, Greene County — The Snow Hill Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that officers responded to around 2:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. They responded to 416 Kingold Blvd. and found video footage that showed a silver sedan leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

One injured in Pinetops shooting

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot Thursday, Pinetops police report. The woman, who was not identified, arrived at the Pinetops Police Department Thursday around 6 pm. The man who drove her told police the victim was hit by a bullet while the vehicle had been shot. […]
PINETOPS, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old dies at hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old died after being transported to a hospital. On Thursday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. in response to an unresponsive 4-year-old boy. The child was transported to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC

