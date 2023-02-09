Read full article on original website
Related
kbsi23.com
ISP, Drug Task Force release arrests, guns, narcotics seizures in 2022
(KBSI) – The Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and community partners continue to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods. In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) and Drug Task Forces across the state seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 people.
advantagenews.com
Lawsuits continue to challenge gun ban
One month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois, the stack of federal and state challenges continues. On Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a law banning the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Firearms that lawmakers defined as “assault weapons” already in possession by Illinoisans would have to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1 with a deadline of Jan. 1, 2024.
Police: Two women missing since early Sunday morning
The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an endangered person advisory for two missing women.
southernillinoisnow.com
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
Washington Examiner
Additional 2,100 Illinoisans not subject to state’s gun ban after latest TRO
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/ partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – About 2,100 more Illinois citizens are now safe from the state enforcing Illinois’ gun ban against them after a third temporary restraining order was issued Wednesday. Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes heard the case in Decatur Friday brought by state Rep. Dan...
Secretary of State closing offices for Lincoln’s birthday
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Feb. 12 is Lincoln’s birthday, and several government offices will be closed Monday in observance. The Secretary of State announced all locations in the state will be closed Saturday (if normally open Tuesday through Saturday) and Monday (if normally open Monday through Friday.) Some services can be done online on their […]
freedom929.com
MONDAY’S HEADLINES (2/13/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following March 31st, but the State Department of Healthcare and Family Services says it’s working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. It’s all due to a spending bill that Congress passed in December that put an end to a pandemic-era rule that sent billions of additional federal dollars to states that kept Medicaid patients continuously enrolled in the program through the end of the public health emergency. Because that law separated the Medicaid rules from other emergency actions, the program will end sooner than the May 11th date on which both the White House and state plans to end their emergency declarations. To avoid losing coverage, DHFS strongly urges Medicaid enrollees to fill out their renewal forms as soon as possible. The agency will resume regular verifications starting in late April and people with a June renewal date will be the first ones to go through the restarted process. Those people will need to submit their renewal forms before June 1st so they can maintain coverage without disruption. For more details or for possible assistance, go to the hfs.illinois.gov website.
suntimesnews.com
Illinois State Police metropolitan enforcement groups and drug task forces successes in 2022
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police (ISP), working with local law enforcement and community partners, continues to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs devastating many neighborhoods. In 2022, the ISP Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs) and Drug Task Forces across the state seized 679 firearms, 26,679 pounds of drugs, and arrested 1,942 individuals. The ISP MEGs and Drug Task Forces are on the front lines of narcotic enforcement, prevention, and treatment strategies. MEGs and Task Forces represent a collaborative effort among state, federal, and local law enforcement agencies to enforce Illinois drug laws and investigate gang activity.
wmay.com
Central Illinois school district says kids were found with fentanyl-laced marijuana
A Central Illinois school district is sending out a warning to parents after two students were found with marijuana that had been laced with suspected fentanyl. A letter that went out Friday from North Mac superintendent Kyle Hacke said that the students were found in possession of, and under the influence of, the drug at North Mac High School earlier that day.
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon man receives 40 year prison term for armed robbery and discharge of a firearm
A 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2021 armed robbery of the South Tenth Street Huck’s Store in Mt. Vernon and aggravated discharge of a firearm in the direction of a Mt. Vernon Police Officer responding to the scene. Fredrick Goss...
freedom929.com
SATURDAY’S HEADLINES (2/11/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) Starting January 1st, 2024, people under the age of 21 convicted of a crime in Illinois can no longer be sentenced to life without parole. That’s one of fifteen different bills that were signed into law by Governor J.B. Pritzker yesterday. One of the other new laws will allow certain individuals with a felony conviction to legally change their name to avoid discrimination, plus another new law will allow local elections officials to check the signature on mail-in ballots with the signature on the mail-in ballot application, not just the signature on the voter record on file. Plus starting this summer, cars, vans, and other similarly classed vehicles can operate as school buses under a Secretary of State permit.
Thousands of plaintiffs now protected after judge issues temporary restraining order in 4th lawsuit against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban
(The Center Square) – Thousands of plaintiffs are now covered by a temporary restraining order issued by judges in four separate lawsuits against Illinois’ “assault weapons” and magazine bans. The ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since January 10. Four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, with […]
Illinois lawmakers want to ‘Void the FOID’ gun license system
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — New legislation introduced in Springfield would repeal the state’s Firearm Owners’ Identification card system. According to Sen. Andrew Chesney (R-Freeport) and Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park), who filed similar legislation in both the Illinois Senate and Illinois House, federal background checks and waiting periods are adequate in weeding out those who […]
Illinois Family Relief Plan: See if you'll receive $300 as a low-income family
It won't be wrong to say that the cost of living in Illinois is lower than the national average. From food and clothing to housing, everything is cheaper than in big states like New York, Texas, California, and Florida. Let's not forget about the peaceful and friendly environment its cities and counties offer to us.
Fourth order against gun ban enforcement issued as taxpayer costs defending law grow
(The Center Square) – When the myriad cases against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban will be resolved remains unclear, but what is certain is taxpayers are footing the bill. Illinois’ ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since Jan. 10. Since then, four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, including a new TRO being issued Friday, the second one for Effingham County. Attorney...
It will soon be easier for Illinois felons to legally change their names
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — There will soon be looser restrictions in Illinois for felons who want to legally change their name. Governor JB Pritzker signed the law on Friday, which had passed in the Illinois Senate last month, according to the Chicago Tribune. It was approved with bipartisan support back in 2021 in the House. […]
wdbr.com
Fishing clinic instructors needed
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department’s Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others who hope to educate...
Man sues McDonald's after late night stop for hamburger, fries
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A man says he "became sick and perpetually pained" after eating a late night hamburger and fries at a McDonald's in St. Charles. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Ermon Trotter said a few hours after visiting the McDonald's in the 3700 block of Elm St. in mid-September, he "awoke with horrible stomach cramping and diarrhea."
theashlandchronicle.com
Fire in Illinois Valley
STRUCTURE FIRE IN THE ILLINOIS VALLEY – 02/11/2023. 2/11/2023 call time 2030 hours IVFD, Rural Metro Fire – Josephine County and AMR-Josephine County, responded to the mobile home park at 19XX Reeves Creek Road for a fully involved Travel Trailer, shed and small equipment trailer. There was no...
freedom929.com
FRIDAY’S HEADLINES (2/10/23)
(SPRINGFIELD) If some upstate lawmakers get their way, non-citizens will be able to vote in school board elections throughout Illinois. Legislation has been introduced in the State Capitol that would allow “non-citizens of the United States” to register to vote in school board elections. The plan is headed to the General Assembly’s Assignments Committee, where it will be reviewed. The next round of school board elections in Illinois is April 4th.
Comments / 0