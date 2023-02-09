(SPRINGFIELD) As many as 700,000 Illinoisans may lose Medicaid coverage in the months following March 31st, but the State Department of Healthcare and Family Services says it’s working to reduce that number and help those affected find health insurance elsewhere. It’s all due to a spending bill that Congress passed in December that put an end to a pandemic-era rule that sent billions of additional federal dollars to states that kept Medicaid patients continuously enrolled in the program through the end of the public health emergency. Because that law separated the Medicaid rules from other emergency actions, the program will end sooner than the May 11th date on which both the White House and state plans to end their emergency declarations. To avoid losing coverage, DHFS strongly urges Medicaid enrollees to fill out their renewal forms as soon as possible. The agency will resume regular verifications starting in late April and people with a June renewal date will be the first ones to go through the restarted process. Those people will need to submit their renewal forms before June 1st so they can maintain coverage without disruption. For more details or for possible assistance, go to the hfs.illinois.gov website.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO