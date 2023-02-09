ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Idaho's Newschannel 7

Woman missing from West Boise care facility

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for help to locate a woman who walked away from a care facility Sunday. The woman, identified as 60-year-old Brenda Hardinger, is vulnerable and believed to be in danger, the police department said. She was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, walking away from a facility on West Smoke Ranch Drive, located just north of Overland Road between Maple Grove and Five Mile roads.
BOISE, ID
tourcounsel.com

Nampa Gateway Center | Shopping mall in Idaho

Nampa Gateway Center is a lifestyle center located in Nampa, Idaho, United States. The center is owned by RCG Ventures and is anchored by CircusTrix Idaho, Crunch Fitness, Edwards Cinemas, J. C. Penney, Shoe Carnival, and WinCo Foods. The shopping center opened August 3, 2007 with the opening of the...
NAMPA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices

According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Looking at freedom through a new lens

The just-released film "Freedom’s Path" – telling the story of a runaway civil war soldier who encounters a secret community of freed slaves – is more than a reflection of history. It’s also making its own history and a portion of the film’s profits are going to historically black colleges and universities.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good

Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found

It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
BOISE, ID
Post Register

High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game

GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
GREENLEAF, ID
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Idaho With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

When you visit a Mexican restaurant, you are likely in the mood for a tasty taco, burrito, or enchilada. But, what if we told you that at a small Mexican restaurant, you can also find some delicious burgers? It’s true! Tacos El Rancho in Middleton, Idaho is where you can find some mouthwatering burgers as well as authentic Mexican food. No matter what you are in the mood for, this is definitely the place to eat!
MIDDLETON, ID
Post Register

Nampa man convicted of attempted rape sent on "rider"

NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A man convicted of Attempted Rape in Canyon County has been sentenced to a "rider." The Idaho Department of Corrections website describes a rider as: “Retained jurisdiction, often called a rider, is a sentencing option available to judges in Idaho. Clients sentenced to a rider are incarcerated in an IDOC facility but are under the judge's jurisdiction as they receive treatment and programming. Sentencing judges can place the resident on probation upon successful completion of the rider, or they can relinquish jurisdiction and sentence them to prison based on their behavior and progress during the retained jurisdiction period.”
NAMPA, ID
Post Register

A fast moving storm arrives Monday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fast-moving cold front will bring a change to the weather on Monday. Look for more clouds and scattered rain/snow showers in the Treasure Valley with several inches of snow in the mountains. The Monday morning commute should be dry, but, I'm anticipating some wet roads for the evening commute. Highs will reach the mid 40's ahead of the cold front. As the front moves into the Treasure Valley, there could be a little burst of snow. However, I don’t anticipate any accumulations. Overall, the ski resorts will see about 1-4" of new snow. The higher elevations could see a bit more.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Caldwell PD arrest man on assault charges

Boise, ID (CBS2) — Caldwell Police made a traffic stop for failure to stop at a posted stop sign on February 11, around 7 pm near the intersection of Brookville avenue and Skyway street. Police identified the driver as Sergio Rodriguez, who was unreasonably agitated and made furtive movements...
BOISE, ID

