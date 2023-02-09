BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fast-moving cold front will bring a change to the weather on Monday. Look for more clouds and scattered rain/snow showers in the Treasure Valley with several inches of snow in the mountains. The Monday morning commute should be dry, but, I'm anticipating some wet roads for the evening commute. Highs will reach the mid 40's ahead of the cold front. As the front moves into the Treasure Valley, there could be a little burst of snow. However, I don’t anticipate any accumulations. Overall, the ski resorts will see about 1-4" of new snow. The higher elevations could see a bit more.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO