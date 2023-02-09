Read full article on original website
Woman missing from West Boise care facility
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are asking for help to locate a woman who walked away from a care facility Sunday. The woman, identified as 60-year-old Brenda Hardinger, is vulnerable and believed to be in danger, the police department said. She was last seen at about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, walking away from a facility on West Smoke Ranch Drive, located just north of Overland Road between Maple Grove and Five Mile roads.
Local ranching family takes over Cliff's Country Market in Caldwell
Cliff's Country Market features locally sourced organic food with gluten-free options and no GMO for people in Canyon County.
tourcounsel.com
Nampa Gateway Center | Shopping mall in Idaho
Nampa Gateway Center is a lifestyle center located in Nampa, Idaho, United States. The center is owned by RCG Ventures and is anchored by CircusTrix Idaho, Crunch Fitness, Edwards Cinemas, J. C. Penney, Shoe Carnival, and WinCo Foods. The shopping center opened August 3, 2007 with the opening of the...
Report: Idaho Teachers Not To Tell Parents About Gender Choices
According to a new national report, Idaho teachers are not required to inform parents of students transitioning from one gender to another. The policy that is in effect in some Idaho schools actually requires Idaho educators not to notify the parent if a student comes to school and identifies as a different gender. If a teacher does contact a parent, they could face disciplinary actions, including losing their job.
Idaho Humane Society offers Pet Food Pantry to help with budget strain
Shelters say an issue leading to the surrender of family pets is rising inflation. The high cost of high quality pet food, on top of the increasing cost of groceries, is causing a strain on budgets.
Post Register
Nampa OB/GYN suspended over video making 'hurtful and inappropriate' statements
NAMPA, Idaho — An OB/GYN who works mainly out of OGA's Nampa clinic was suspended because of a 'video circulating.' of her making 'hurtful and inappropriate statements,' according to OGA. According to her company profile, Dr. Rachel Oliver is joined the OGA team in January of 2017. OGA released...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Looking at freedom through a new lens
The just-released film "Freedom’s Path" – telling the story of a runaway civil war soldier who encounters a secret community of freed slaves – is more than a reflection of history. It’s also making its own history and a portion of the film’s profits are going to historically black colleges and universities.
High school teacher, coach killed in crash near Greenleaf
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A 65-year-old woman from Caldwell died Thursday evening after she and a man were thrown from a pickup just south of Greenleaf, Idaho State Police said. A Facebook post from Greenleaf Friends Academy indicates the woman was the school's girls volleyball and basketball coach, Loma Bittick.
A Third Idaho Bed, Bath and Beyond Location Is Closing for Good
Things keep getting bleaker for what used to be a home goods juggernaut. Just a week after the company announced its latest round of closure, they updated the closure list again. Many analysts believed thought the company was inching toward restructuring its debt through bankruptcy after defaulting on its loans...
These Cute Boise-Area Dogs Are Waiting For Owners in Lost & Found
It's no secret that Idahoans, especially here in the Treasure Valley, love their dogs! You'll see happy little dogos running around town all year long--sticking their heads out of windows on the roads, enjoying the sun on local patios, and living their best lives around local parks. To many, these pets are essentially their owners' "first born".
When Does Idaho “Spring Forward” in 2023? Sooner Than You Think
About a month ago, we posted on Facebook “It’s 5:45 and the sun is still out. This makes us so happy.” We didn’t realize that a simple post of gratitude hit home to so many people!. Close to 100 people hit “love” on that post. Dozens...
Sarah Wondra to remain in state hospital, per request from Idaho Health and Welfare
PAYETTE, Idaho — Sarah Wondra, the woman charged with the failure to report the death of missing Fruitland boy Michael Vaughan, will remain in a state hospital per a request by Idaho Health and Welfare. In Payette County Court on Monday, Judge Brian Lee said that IDHW requested Wondra...
Motorcycle rider killed in crash with cement truck in Ada County
ADA COUNTY, Idaho — A man died after the motorcycle he was riding collided head-on with a cement truck near the intersection of Linder Road and Amity Road Friday afternoon, the Ada County Sheriff's Office said. In a Twitter post, the sheriff's office said the motorcycle caught fire while...
Post Register
High School coach from Greenleaf killed in crash traveling to game
GREENLEAF, Idaho — A car crash in Canyon County claimed the life of a beloved coach and teacher from Greenleaf, Idaho, on February 9th. CBS2 reported that a car accident occurred on Lower Pleasant Ridge Rd. and Friends Rd. in Caldwell at approximately 5:15 pm. after the driver of an oncoming vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign. Loma and Jim Bittick were driving in the vehicle that was struck by the oncoming car. All three people involved were transported to a local hospital where Loma succumbed to her injuries.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Idaho With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
When you visit a Mexican restaurant, you are likely in the mood for a tasty taco, burrito, or enchilada. But, what if we told you that at a small Mexican restaurant, you can also find some delicious burgers? It’s true! Tacos El Rancho in Middleton, Idaho is where you can find some mouthwatering burgers as well as authentic Mexican food. No matter what you are in the mood for, this is definitely the place to eat!
Boise Police body camera footage shows a man being arrested after filming police
BOISE, Idaho — A man stopped to film Boise Police in a parking garage -- then, he found himself under arrest. "I was leaving a parking garage after work and saw officers," 29-year-old Ty Justin Werenka said. "I left the garage and came back to film what was going on. As I was leaving, police stopped me and said I was interfering."
KTVB
Boise Police bodycam video of parking garage arrest
A man stopped to film Boise Police in a parking garage -- then, he found himself under arrest. Charges were dismissed, and the man may sue the city.
Post Register
Nampa man convicted of attempted rape sent on "rider"
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — A man convicted of Attempted Rape in Canyon County has been sentenced to a "rider." The Idaho Department of Corrections website describes a rider as: “Retained jurisdiction, often called a rider, is a sentencing option available to judges in Idaho. Clients sentenced to a rider are incarcerated in an IDOC facility but are under the judge's jurisdiction as they receive treatment and programming. Sentencing judges can place the resident on probation upon successful completion of the rider, or they can relinquish jurisdiction and sentence them to prison based on their behavior and progress during the retained jurisdiction period.”
Post Register
A fast moving storm arrives Monday
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A fast-moving cold front will bring a change to the weather on Monday. Look for more clouds and scattered rain/snow showers in the Treasure Valley with several inches of snow in the mountains. The Monday morning commute should be dry, but, I'm anticipating some wet roads for the evening commute. Highs will reach the mid 40's ahead of the cold front. As the front moves into the Treasure Valley, there could be a little burst of snow. However, I don’t anticipate any accumulations. Overall, the ski resorts will see about 1-4" of new snow. The higher elevations could see a bit more.
Post Register
Caldwell PD arrest man on assault charges
Boise, ID (CBS2) — Caldwell Police made a traffic stop for failure to stop at a posted stop sign on February 11, around 7 pm near the intersection of Brookville avenue and Skyway street. Police identified the driver as Sergio Rodriguez, who was unreasonably agitated and made furtive movements...
