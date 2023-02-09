CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS awarded over two dozen commendations for service during a private awards ceremony Saturday, Feb. 11. Prior to the awards ceremony, Fire Chief Jacob C. J. Black delivered his State of the Department address and lauded the membership for overcoming the many challenges that the 2022 calendar year presented to the department. Black expressed his confidence in the renewed vigor and spirit of the membership and challenged the membership to keep that spirit in anticipation of an active, albeit extremely successful upcoming year.

