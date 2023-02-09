ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

City of Casper offers wellness app with mental health focus to employees

CASPER, Wyo. — City officials announced the availability of a wellness app with a focus on mental health for employees. “Mental and physical wellness is critical for our employees, especially our public safety employees,” City Manager J. Carter Napier said. “The work we do to serve our citizens can be physically, mentally, and emotionally challenging, and we are offering this technology to help personnel build resilience and avoid the negative long-term effects of high job-related stress.”
UW-Casper welcomes new director of Bachelor of Applied Science program

University of Wyoming at Casper is excited to welcome Dr. Rochelle McCoy as the new director of the Bachelor of Applied Science degree program. Rochelle has resided in Wyoming for 12 years, all of them serving Wyoming education. She has a PhD in Learning, Innovation, and Instruction. Prior to education,...
Natrona County health and food inspections (2/6/23–2/12/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Casper Area Chamber of Commerce announces board member candidates

Casper, Wyo. — The nominating committee of the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently announced a slate of candidates to fill vacancies and add an officer to its executive committee. New board members begin three-year terms on the Chamber’s leadership body beginning in April 2023.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (2/10/23–2/13/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Casper Fire-EMS names 2022 awardees; Eric Christensen named Firefighter of the Year

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper Fire-EMS awarded over two dozen commendations for service during a private awards ceremony Saturday, Feb. 11. Prior to the awards ceremony, Fire Chief Jacob C. J. Black delivered his State of the Department address and lauded the membership for overcoming the many challenges that the 2022 calendar year presented to the department. Black expressed his confidence in the renewed vigor and spirit of the membership and challenged the membership to keep that spirit in anticipation of an active, albeit extremely successful upcoming year.
Laramie County Divorce Filings (2/2/23–2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Feb. 2 through Feb. 3. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
[UPDATED] Sheriff’s Office seeks escapee; tipsters eligible for reward

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a Casper Re-Entry Center inmate who failed to return to the facility Friday night. Johnathan Arket signed out of the facility on Friday, Feb. 10 at around 3:42 p.m. and was required to return at 4. He failed to return at the required time and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office.
Natrona County weekly arrest report (2/3/23–2/10/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour Makes a Stop at Casper

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - You could hear the roar of monster trucks at the ford Wyoming Center, where the Toughest Monster Truck Tour visited. With motorcyclists doing stunts and monster trucks tearing up the arena. Just how much work goes into getting the whole show set up?. Kelly...
Kelly Walsh’s Payton Raffensperger advances to national marksmanship competition

CASPER, Wyo. — Of thousands of JROTC students across the country who competed in marksmanship this year, only the highest echelon of shooters will be competing at the national competition in March. Among them will be Kelly Walsh High School’s Payton Raffensperger, who earned her spot on the sport’s biggest stage with a strong showing this past week at the JROTC Regional Championship.
Natrona County District Court proceedings: (2/6/23–2/10/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The following are arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do not include sentence recommendation.
Crime Clips: Trio trespassed, multiple shoplifters, just noises

CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities across Natrona County. Information in this report was provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan. Other sources include affidavits and appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court.
Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
Snow likely, temps to plummet in Casper area by Tuesday

CASPER, Wyo. — In case it wasn’t obvious, a blast of cold and snow is on the way as a reminder that this winter is far from over. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, temperatures will drop from a high of 45 degrees today to a high of 16 degrees by Wednesday.
