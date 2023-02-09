ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Are Speculating That Britney Spears May Be a Victim of Parental Alienation

Britney Spears has been free of her conservatorship (which lasted around 13 years) since November of 2021, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her life has been any easier. The star’s mental health is constantly in question, which has been cited as a potential reason to withhold her from the children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
Britney Spears Returns To IG After Concerned Fans Call Police For Welfare Check

Britney Spears is back. The 41-year-old pop superstar reactivated her Instagram about a week after concerned fans called a welfare check to her home. She announced her presence by sharing a photo of a rose on Jan 30 and captioning the post with a lengthy statement about people thinking they know her life when in reality, they know very little about her. “Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!! A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there … it’s a day of WELCOMING … not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life,” she assured followers.
Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari slam reports about her health

Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about her well-being. Amid reports that the singer, 41, has been struggling with her mental health and that there had been plans for an intervention, she took to Instagram to address the matter for herself. "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's...
Britney Spears Accused Of Abusing Adderall As Friends' Fear Pop Star Is A 'Ticking Time Bomb' After Failed Intervention

Britney Spears’ close friends fear the pop star is on a path to destruction and believe she’s abusing Adderall and other substances, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that friends are concerned after a planned intervention was called off after the singer found out about the plan. Insiders told TMZ that Spears’ manager rented out a home in Los Angeles. The plan was to take Spears to the home where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, and medical professionals would be there for a talk. The group had planned for Spears to stay at the residence for...
Where’s Britney? Sam Asghari Hits Red Carpet Solo After Declaring 'No Intervention Took Place' For Troubled Singer

Providing a distraction? Though it's reported Britney Spears is refusing to sit down for an intervention regarding her mental and physical health, her husband, Sam Asghari, made it seem like everything was just fine, as he attended the season premiere event for Star Trek: Picard on Thursday, February 9.While the star, 28, tends to refrain from talking about his wife, 41, he felt the need to give a clear response when asked about the rumors. "An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless...
Britney Just Responded to Claims Her Friends Planned An Intervention After Fears She Was ‘Gonna Die’

A little over two years since she was released from a 13-year-long conservatorship, loved ones are reportedly becoming concerned about Britney Spears’ substance abuse and deteriorating mental health. TMZ published a story on February 9, 2023, stating that friends and family had planned an intervention for the pop star, whose current state was cause for so much concern that one told the tabloid: “I’m afraid she’s gonna die.” Other anonymous sources close to the “Toxic” singer said they had become alarmed by increasingly erratic behavior. “Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned,” a source...
