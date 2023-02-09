Britney Spears is back. The 41-year-old pop superstar reactivated her Instagram about a week after concerned fans called a welfare check to her home. She announced her presence by sharing a photo of a rose on Jan 30 and captioning the post with a lengthy statement about people thinking they know her life when in reality, they know very little about her. “Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!! A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there … it’s a day of WELCOMING … not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life,” she assured followers.

13 DAYS AGO