Britney Spears Announces New Name Change, Uses Pie as a Cryptic Reference
Is Britney Spears suddenly “the artist formerly known as Britney Spears”? After a series of incoherent Instagram posts on Jan. 19, the pop singing legend changed her name to River Red — and fans are trying to figure out if it’s more than just an impulsive move.
Fans Are Speculating That Britney Spears May Be a Victim of Parental Alienation
Britney Spears has been free of her conservatorship (which lasted around 13 years) since November of 2021, but that doesn’t necessarily mean her life has been any easier. The star’s mental health is constantly in question, which has been cited as a potential reason to withhold her from the children, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, she shares with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
Sam Asghari Doesn't Deny Intervention Plans, Says to Leave Britney Spears Alone
Sam Asghari would like to clarify a rumor going around about his wife. To some extent, at least. As you likely have heard by now, TMZ reported this week that Asghari, along with a few others, planned an intervention for Britney Spears on Tuesday. They allegedly rented a home in...
Why Rihanna Won’t Be Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy winner is headlining the #FentyBowl for other reasons.
Britney Spears Returns To IG After Concerned Fans Call Police For Welfare Check
Britney Spears is back. The 41-year-old pop superstar reactivated her Instagram about a week after concerned fans called a welfare check to her home. She announced her presence by sharing a photo of a rose on Jan 30 and captioning the post with a lengthy statement about people thinking they know her life when in reality, they know very little about her. “Since everyone thinks they know my story. THINK AGAIN !!! A mere side of any given SUNDAY doesn’t show worship placing someones story out there … it’s a day of WELCOMING … not a righteous reply !!! It is what it is … nope I’m not having a breakdown … I am who I am and moving forward in my life,” she assured followers.
Britney Spears Appears in Bed With Sam Asghari Joking About 'Maniac' Clip
Spears appeared to be topless as she mocked a viral video of her trying to have dinner with her husband.
Ben Affleck Admits Some Dunkin' Donuts Customers Were Not Pleased He Was Serving Them, And It's Giving Peak Boston Vibes
Ben Affleck recalls being cursed out while filming that Dunkin' ad for the Super Bowl.
Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari slam reports about her health
Britney Spears is addressing recent reports about her well-being. Amid reports that the singer, 41, has been struggling with her mental health and that there had been plans for an intervention, she took to Instagram to address the matter for herself. "It makes me sick to my stomach that it's...
Madonna Once Explained Why She Didn’t Have a Successful Acting Career
Madonna once admitted she wasn’t too proud of her acting career, especially in comparison to the heights she’d reached doing music.
Britney Spears’ Husband, Doctors Attempted to Stage Intervention: Report
Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari, manager, and doctors reportedly attempted to stage an intervention for the pop star, who is said to be struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues. TMZ reports that the intervention was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but was ultimately called off after...
Amidst Rumors Of A Cancelled Britney Spears Intervention, Her Husband Sam Asghari Hit Up The Star Trek Premiere As If Everything Was Normal
Sam Asghari hit up the Star Trek: Picard premiere last night while some serious rumors about his wife's health were going around.
Britney Spears Accused Of Abusing Adderall As Friends' Fear Pop Star Is A 'Ticking Time Bomb' After Failed Intervention
Britney Spears’ close friends fear the pop star is on a path to destruction and believe she’s abusing Adderall and other substances, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that friends are concerned after a planned intervention was called off after the singer found out about the plan. Insiders told TMZ that Spears’ manager rented out a home in Los Angeles. The plan was to take Spears to the home where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, and medical professionals would be there for a talk. The group had planned for Spears to stay at the residence for...
Where’s Britney? Sam Asghari Hits Red Carpet Solo After Declaring 'No Intervention Took Place' For Troubled Singer
Providing a distraction? Though it's reported Britney Spears is refusing to sit down for an intervention regarding her mental and physical health, her husband, Sam Asghari, made it seem like everything was just fine, as he attended the season premiere event for Star Trek: Picard on Thursday, February 9.While the star, 28, tends to refrain from talking about his wife, 41, he felt the need to give a clear response when asked about the rumors. "An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Austin Butler confirms that ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens was the 'friend' who encouraged him to pursue 'Elvis' role: 'I owe her a lot for believing in me'
Butler confirmed that the "friend" he has repeatedly referenced during his "Elvis" press tour is Vanessa Hudgens, who he dated between 2011 and 2019.
Britney Just Responded to Claims Her Friends Planned An Intervention After Fears She Was ‘Gonna Die’
A little over two years since she was released from a 13-year-long conservatorship, loved ones are reportedly becoming concerned about Britney Spears’ substance abuse and deteriorating mental health. TMZ published a story on February 9, 2023, stating that friends and family had planned an intervention for the pop star, whose current state was cause for so much concern that one told the tabloid: “I’m afraid she’s gonna die.” Other anonymous sources close to the “Toxic” singer said they had become alarmed by increasingly erratic behavior. “Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned,” a source...
Britney Spears ‘Didn’t Die,’ Shares Rare Video of Herself Speaking on Instagram
Britney Spears wants everyone to know that she is definitely not dead (again). This weekend she once again addressed her side of the alleged medical intervention that media reported about in early February, which sources explained may have been set up by her inner circle. The Instagram post, from Feb....
Priscilla Presley Was Initially 'Cynical' About Austin Butler Playing Elvis, Baz Luhrmann Says (Exclusive)
ET spoke with director Baz Luhrmann at the Oscar nominees luncheon on Monday.
U2 Super Bowl Ad Confirms ‘Achtung Baby’ Las Vegas Residency Plan At The MSG Sphere
A Super Bowl commercial confirmed today what has long been suspected: U2 will take up residency in the brand-new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas for an immersive show that mines the band’s catalog. U2 has been in a retrospective mood of late. Lead singer Bono has been making the rounds to promote his memoir, Surrender. On Friday, the band will release its long-awaited Songs Of Surrender ― a collection of 40 songs from across the band’s catalog, re-recorded and reimagined. And now, the band has confirmed the Vegas residency that will be focused on one of its most iconic albums. Dubbed “U2:UV Achtung Baby...
