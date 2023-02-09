Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1011now.com
British law enforcement investigates former Omaha priest
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators from Great Britain were in Omaha last week as part of a criminal investigation. The chancellor of the Omaha Archdiocese confirms that a former priest is under investigation. Sources tell us it surrounds his actions when he was visiting England many years ago. However, the Omaha Archdiocese says it is not under investigation.
klkntv.com
Man tackled officer during chase in Near South neighborhood, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An officer was tackled Monday morning while chasing a man in the Near South neighborhood, police say. Around 1:50 a.m., officers formed a perimeter near 20th and Sumner Streets to look for a man who was wanted on several warrants. Nathan Shepard, 28, then came...
WOWT
Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police
Filtered sunshine this morning with more clouds rolling in throughout the day. Temperatures will still be mild with highs in the upper 40s for the metro. Quiet and mild this evening, more clouds on Sunday but temperatures still well above average for February. Man allegedly strikes NSP cruiser, flees from...
kfornow.com
Victim Identified in Friday Night’s Deadly Crash In North Lincoln
LINCOLN—-(KFOR Feb. 13)—New information released by Lincoln Police on Monday morning about a single vehicle crash Friday night that happened near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. In a news release to KFOR News, police say the crash killed 47-year-old Laura Devries of Ogallala. The investigation determined a gray...
KETV.com
One person critically injured in Omaha crash early Monday
One person was critically injured early Monday morning in an Omaha crash. Officials said it happened on Maple Street between 99th and 101st streets around 2:30 a.m. Paramedics took one person to the hospital for treatment. Police closed Maple Street in both directions during the investigation.
Suspect arrested after striking Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in Omaha
Troopers with the NSP, with assistance from the OPD, arrested an Omaha man early this morning following a pursuit, during which the suspect struck a trooper’s patrol unit.
WOWT
Part of downtown Omaha street to close for roughly 3 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a street at the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters construction site will be closed for a lengthy period. According to Omaha Public Works, 14th Street will close between Farnam and Douglas Streets beginning Monday, Feb. 20. In addition to the street, the east...
WOWT
Omaha man arrested after allegedly hitting Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with stolen truck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a State Patrol vehicle and taking authorities on a chase overnight. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 11:15 p.m. Friday, troopers were told that Omaha Police’s Able 1 helicopter was tracking a Chevy Silverado that was suspected as stolen. The truck’s driver had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
1011now.com
Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning. The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.
KETV.com
Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
Omaha Man Arrested on Warrant in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando of Omaha on an active Montgomery County Warrant for Driving with a suspended license. Deputies transported Hernando to the jail and held him on a $1,000 cash bond.
WOWT
Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a single vehicle crash that occurred near North 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway Friday night that resulted in the death of 47-year-old Laura Devries of Ogallala. On Friday at 8:17 p.m. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire were dispatched to...
WOWT
Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking
ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender. Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender. Updated: 7 hours ago. Three Metro fire departments responded to a house fire near 41st Street and Valley...
kfornow.com
Ambulance Involved In Sunday Morning Collision At South Lincoln Intersection
LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 12)–Two ambulance drivers from Beatrice Fire and Rescue were treated and released from Bryan West Campus, after their ambulance was involved in a crash Sunday morning in south Lincoln. The crash happened at 48th and Nebraska Parkway, where according to Beatrice Fire and Rescue the ambulance...
WOWT
Suspect arrested after allegedly fleeing from Omaha Police, crashing into house
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police make an arrest after an intense chase with a stolen vehicle. It all began along the interstate system through Council Bluffs. “We had a vehicle that was tailgating one of our detectives and kind of road raging with him,” an officer said. Police followed...
WOWT
Omaha house fire causes $10,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at an Omaha home Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a house fire near 63rd and Ames Avenue. When firefighters arrived they could see flames showing from the home and...
WOWT
16-year-old arrested for shooting near 132nd and Center
Millard Public Schools hosted a job fair Thursday. Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal. The City of Omaha hosted a job fair Thursday evening, with special attention to city departments like fire and police. Omaha Fire battles small fire near 18th...
News Channel Nebraska
Report: head-to-head collision on Highway 50 near Syracuse
SYRACUSE- Otoe County officials say a KanEquip driver from Oklahoma swerved away from a SUV that entered his lane on Highway 50 near Syracuse Monday morning, but could not avoid a head-to-head collision. An accident report says 20-year-old Emily Morefeld of Overland Park, Kan., crossed the centerline and rumble bars...
WOWT
Arrest made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers made an arrest after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.
