Omaha, NE

1011now.com

British law enforcement investigates former Omaha priest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Investigators from Great Britain were in Omaha last week as part of a criminal investigation. The chancellor of the Omaha Archdiocese confirms that a former priest is under investigation. Sources tell us it surrounds his actions when he was visiting England many years ago. However, the Omaha Archdiocese says it is not under investigation.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police

Man allegedly strikes NSP cruiser, flees from...
OMAHA, NE
kfornow.com

Victim Identified in Friday Night’s Deadly Crash In North Lincoln

LINCOLN—-(KFOR Feb. 13)—New information released by Lincoln Police on Monday morning about a single vehicle crash Friday night that happened near 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway. In a news release to KFOR News, police say the crash killed 47-year-old Laura Devries of Ogallala. The investigation determined a gray...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

One person critically injured in Omaha crash early Monday

One person was critically injured early Monday morning in an Omaha crash. Officials said it happened on Maple Street between 99th and 101st streets around 2:30 a.m. Paramedics took one person to the hospital for treatment. Police closed Maple Street in both directions during the investigation.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Part of downtown Omaha street to close for roughly 3 years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of a street at the new Mutual of Omaha Headquarters construction site will be closed for a lengthy period. According to Omaha Public Works, 14th Street will close between Farnam and Douglas Streets beginning Monday, Feb. 20. In addition to the street, the east...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha man arrested after allegedly hitting Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with stolen truck

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is behind bars after allegedly hitting a State Patrol vehicle and taking authorities on a chase overnight. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, at roughly 11:15 p.m. Friday, troopers were told that Omaha Police’s Able 1 helicopter was tracking a Chevy Silverado that was suspected as stolen. The truck’s driver had crossed into Nebraska from Iowa.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
RED OAK, IA
1011now.com

Beatrice Fire & Rescue Ambulance involved in southeast Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Beatrice Fire & Rescue was involved in a crash while transporting a patient to Lincoln on Sunday morning. The crash happened near South 48th Street and Nebraska Parkway just before 8 a.m. In a social media post, Beatrice Fire & Rescue said a vehicle failed to yield to BFR’s ambulance at an intersection in Lincoln and totaled the ambulance.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Ogallala couple involved in deadly crash in north Lincoln Friday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a single vehicle crash that occurred near North 14th Street and Cornhusker Highway Friday night that resulted in the death of 47-year-old Laura Devries of Ogallala. On Friday at 8:17 p.m. Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire were dispatched to...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Alleged road rage with cop leads to pursuit, carjacking

ONLY ON 6: Parents upset soccer coach never disclosed as sex offender. Parents of children in an Omaha youth soccer club are upset the man coaching them is a registered sex offender.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha house fire causes $10,000 in damage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters quickly knocked down a fire at an Omaha home Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 2:05 p.m. Sunday, crews were called to a house fire near 63rd and Ames Avenue. When firefighters arrived they could see flames showing from the home and...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

16-year-old arrested for shooting near 132nd and Center

Lake Zorinsky managers and neighbors are on edge after discovering unauthorized tree cutting and removal.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Report: head-to-head collision on Highway 50 near Syracuse

SYRACUSE- Otoe County officials say a KanEquip driver from Oklahoma swerved away from a SUV that entered his lane on Highway 50 near Syracuse Monday morning, but could not avoid a head-to-head collision. An accident report says 20-year-old Emily Morefeld of Overland Park, Kan., crossed the centerline and rumble bars...
SYRACUSE, NE
WOWT

Arrest made after vehicle flees traffic stop in west Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said officers made an arrest after initiating a pursuit when a driver fled a traffic stop attempt in west Omaha. According to the Omaha Police report, officers tried to pull over a vehicle at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday, but the driver didn’t stop. The vehicle was then involved in a crash near 144th Street and West Center Road, at which point the vehicle’s occupants attempted to carjack another driver but were unsuccessful.
OMAHA, NE

