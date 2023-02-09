Read full article on original website
What Happens to All The Eagles Super Bowl Winning Shirts?
Philadelphia and South Jersey were just a few minutes away from jumping in their car at 11:30 pm last night and driving to Dick's Sporting Goods to stock up on winning Bowl gear. Then, the unthinkable happened. The Eagles lost. Are you kidding me?. Ugh. So, what happens to the...
Dave Weinberg’s Super Bowl 2-minute drill
A quick look at the Eagles Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Eagles' best number: 4 (Jalen Hurts' total touchdowns) Eagles' worst number: 0 (Sacks by Eagles defense) View from my living room:. Actually, my view was from the bar at Marriott Lakeshore Reserve in Orlando, Florida....
Grayson’s Grades: Eagles vs. Chiefs (Super Bowl LVII)
The Philadelphia Eagles became just the second team in Super Bowl history to lose after leading at the half by ten or more points. The Chiefs offense made adjustments at halftime and the Eagles defense did not leading to a 38-35 loss by the birds. Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts had...
Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie Trust’s the Eagles Process
It's the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas CIty Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Everyone is making their pick for the game (mine is 35-21, Eagles). But how about former Sixers GM and President of basketball operations Sam Hinke, who let us know who he is pulling for. It looks like Hinkie, who stepped down from his role with the Sixers in 2016, is pulling for the Eagles, tweeting "Go Birds."
Will Super Bowl LVII be Jason Kelce’s final Eagles game?
With the 191st pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected, Jason Kelce. 12 seasons later, he is still the man in the middle for the team, as they get ready to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Could this game, which also features his...
Eagles Coaching News: Both coordinators to become head coaches?
Two weeks ago following the Eagles NFC Championship win over the 49ers, defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said he would be back with the team. The Eagles defensive coordinator told FOX 29 after the game "Philly's keeping me. Good back or indifferent, I'm staying here." Gannon said. Well, not so fast.
Philadelphia Phillies to appear on ESPN twice during Spring Training
The Super Bowl is in the books and spring is in the air, which means it’s time for Phillies baseball. With pitchers and catchers set to report to spring training in Clearwater, FL., on Thursday, Feb 16, we’re closing in on our first look at the defending National League Champions.
Flyers-Predators Preview: Building Blocks
If the Flyers were looking for games they can hang their hat on as signs of growth, Thursday's shootout win against Edmonton certainly qualifies. In a season that is about the building blocks of creating an identity, the potential of what that identity could be was on full display. Doing...
Duchene, Predators Defeat Flyers in OT
For the third game in a row, the final score at Wells Fargo Center was 2-1. For the second game in a row, it required extra time. For the second time on the current four-game homestand, the Flyers were on the wrong end of the result. Matt Duchene scored just...
Atlantic City, New Jersey Favorite Kelsey Grammer Set To Return
Over the past two years, Kelsey Grammer has become a real fan favorite in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Back on May 13, 2022, Grammer returned the favor when he declared, “I love Atlantic City.”. Grammer will return to Atlantic City for a meet and greet event on Thursday, February...
