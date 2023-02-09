It's the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Kansas CIty Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. Everyone is making their pick for the game (mine is 35-21, Eagles). But how about former Sixers GM and President of basketball operations Sam Hinke, who let us know who he is pulling for. It looks like Hinkie, who stepped down from his role with the Sixers in 2016, is pulling for the Eagles, tweeting "Go Birds."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO