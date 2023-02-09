ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Ken Jennings Sides With ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant As They Jokingly Shade ‘The Price Is Right’

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TqiW6_0kiA6Cpc00

Popular show host, Ken Jennings recently shaded The Price is Right game show stating that contestants on Jeopardy! are better than those on the CBS game show. The 48-year-old made the statement on a Tuesday episode of the show while introducing the contestants to the audience.

“Greg is a call-center manager and Greg I am told this is not your first game show experience,” Ken said which the player confirmed before going on to provide some information about himself. “That’s right, so about 15 years ago, I was lucky enough to get picked to be on The Price Is Right, where I won a car, right before Pontiac went out of business.”

Ken Jenning takes a dig at ‘The Price is Right’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YrXIn_0kiA6Cpc00
Instagram

Jeopardy! contestant, Greg went further to deliver a fatal blow to the CBS show by stating that Jeopardy! is well structured and offers real competition. “But, this is just a thousand times better,” he said. “So much more, fun. And anybody can be on The Price Is Right. You’ve got to work to be on Jeopardy!”

Ken decided to join in the banter by poking fun at the show’s clothing policy. “We didn’t just pull you out of the crowd today, Greg,” Jennings said. “You didn’t come in with a uniform or a funny sign.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBNbz_0kiA6Cpc00
THE PRICE IS RIGHT, Bill Cullen, 1956-65. photo: courtesy Everett Collection

Ken Jennings says he was cheated on ‘Jeopardy!’

Despite anchoring Jeopardy!, Ken once revealed that he feels cheated during his time as a contestant on the show even though he was the winner of Jeopardy!’s Greatest of All Time tournament. He made the clarification via TikTok while responding to a viral video from a 2004 episode of the show which had him give a wrong answer to a question.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sFG5N_0kiA6Cpc00
JEOPARDY!, Jeopardy set (2003), 1984-, ©ABC / Courtesy Everett Collection

“So there is an 18-year-old clip of me on Jeopardy! circulating on TikTok where there is a clue about ‘an immoral pleasure seeker’ that has the same name as a long-handled garden instrument. And the players are supposed to say, ‘What is a rake?’ “Ken explained. “And I say, ‘What is a hoe?’ And TikTok has apparently just discovered this and is delighted. I still think I was shafted, quite frankly, I think I’m owed $200, and you know, maybe the writers should get a pool together.”

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Call Jake DeArruda ‘Most Annoying Contestant Ever’

It’s good news for comedian Hasan Minhaj, as Jeopardy! viewers appear to have found a new candidate for the “most annoying contestant ever.”. Delivery dispatcher Jake DeArruda is the contestant in question, as some fans have deemed him “unwatchable.” The Ludlow, Vermont native has been on a roll since knocking Troy Meyer off the winner’s podium last week and, as of Tuesday (January 31), has won three games in a row.
VERMONT STATE
DoYouRemember?

‘Jeopardy!’ Star James Holzhauer Calls For Lifetime Ban After Divisive Champ’s Viral Tirade

Since its debut in 1964, Jeopardy! has boasted an ever-expanding list of champions who pushed the envelope on what it means to be victorious. As a result, winners past and present can compare their progress, share encouragement, and react in real time to whatever someone might do with regard to the game show. So, when the latest champion, Yogesh Raut, went on a Facebook tirade against the show, Jeopardy! veteran James Holzhauer asserted that Raut’s words warranted a lifetime ban.
Popculture

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Just Got Some Bad News

CNBC is moving out of the original primetime programming business, so Jay Leno's Garage was not the only show canceled last week. The NBCUniversal cable network, which focuses on financial news during the day, also canceled Money Court, a series co-hosted by Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel also starred in the series.
DoYouRemember?

Meet The Two Children Of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Co-Host, Vanna White

Vanna White has been a popular face on television ever since she started co-hosting Wheel of Fortune alongside Pat Sajak in 1982. She started her career as a model and participated in the 1978 Miss Georgia competition before clinching the role of letter-turner on the popular game show where her characteristic smile and beautiful evening dresses got her into the hearts of the viewers.
GEORGIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Kathie Lee Gifford Is 'No Longer Hiding' Her New Man, Insider Reveals: 'They're In Love!'

Eight years after Kathie Lee Gifford's husband, Frank Gifford, passed away, the TV host, 69, has a new man in her life, whom she is "no longer hiding," Radar reported. The former Today star, who is dating insurance agent Randy Cronk, and her new beau went to St. Barts "to celebrate their pals who just got hitched," an insider revealed. Going forward, it sounds like their romance will become more serious. "It's going to happen," an insider predicted. "You can tell when you're around them, that they're in love!"The singer previously disclosed information about her dating life in August 2022....
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”

Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Fatherly

Viral Video Shows Potty-Training Toddler Lying to Dad About Pooping

Normally, kids who lie to their parents’ faces earn punishment, but one West Virginia two-year-old’s gaslighting of his dad is earning him viral fame instead. Dani DeVito (seriously) shared a video of her son Matt and husband Greg having a conversation while Matt is perched atop the toilet, a relatively new experience for him. Asked repeatedly if he pooped, Matt denies, denies, denies.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Sally Field’s Kids: Meet Her 3 Grown & Handsome Sons

Sally Field is an Academy, Golden Globe, and Emmy Award winning actress. She has three sons across two marriages. The ‘Forrest Gump’ actress is currently appearing in the ensemble cast of ’80 For Brady.’. Sally Field, 76, is one of the most celebrated actresses in the entertainment...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
News Breaking LIVE

Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
DoYouRemember?

Could An AI Host Replace Ken Jennings On ‘Jeopardy!’? Fans Weigh In

There was a time when computers took up an entire room just to complete basic but vital programming. Now, all the world’s knowledge can sit in a handbag, in a pocket, in our hands. Now, programs can do many jobs like data entry and driving. So, where else can artifical intelligence, or AI, crop up? Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings says AI could very well do his job on the game show.
SheKnows

Brittany Mahomes‘ Daughter Sterling Rocked a New Braided ’Do & the Cutest Chiefs Hoodie at Her Dad's Latest Game

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoffs win on Saturday against the Jaguars, and they couldn’t have done it without the support of their biggest (little) fan: Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared the cutest new pictures of her 1-year-old daughter cheering on her dad Patrick Mahomes, and we are obsessed with her adorable look. “Dawg energy⚡️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram yesterday, along with a carousel of images from the game (see the adorable photos HERE). While Brittany looked amazing in a long yellow coat with a Chiefs-red crossbody purse, Sterling stole the show. The toddler wore a super cute Chiefs hoodie...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Page Six

Bea Arthur called Betty White a shocking name for being ‘unkind’ to co-star

Bea Arthur was apparently no fan of Betty White, despite the two of them starring on the long-running sitcom “The Golden Girls” together. In the recently released memoir “Sex, Drugs & Pilot Season,” former casting agent Joel Thurm, 80, reveals it was because Arthur and Rue “Blanche Devereaux” McClanahan thought White’s behavior was “very unkind” to Estelle Getty, who played Sophia on the show. “When Estelle would forget her lines, Betty would go out of character and keep the audience laughing by making a gesture with her thumb to her mouth and point to Estelle as if she had been drinking,” Thurm...
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
190K+
Followers
10K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy