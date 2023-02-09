ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 2

Tamara Degner
3d ago

then let's allow children to purchase alcohol...smoking both cigarettes and the Delta 8 stuff...lottery tickets...make bank loans get hazardous jobs...let's take all protection from children...any crimes committed trials as adults...no more distinguishing between minors and not minors...

KELOLAND TV

MN introduces legislation addressing nurse shortage

ST. PAUL, M.N. (KELO) — Minnesota lawmakers say they have introduced bipartisan legislation to address the crisis of a shortage of nurses, retention and care in the state’s hospitals. “Here we are now working and hearing from nurses, both in their contract negotiations and back here at the...
MINNESOTA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are following the path of other conservative states in considering a bill that would allow medical providers, facilities and insurers to cite their religious, ethical or moral beliefs in denying some medical treatments. Critics say it's simply another way to target abortion rights and the LGBTQ community.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska bill aims to help missing and murdered indigenous people

Clearing skies and cool tonight, sunshine is back Monday with a beautiful afternoon. Omaha floral designer fights inflation on Valentine's Day. Inflation is impacting many businesses in the Omaha metro, including floral designers. Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police. Updated: 12 hours ago. A man is...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says

LINCOLN — More people have continued to leave than enter Nebraska from other states, and the loss is heavily those with an education level of at least a bachelor’s degree. The worsening trend over the past decade is particularly alarming as 65% of jobs in the state and nation by 2030 likely will require at […] The post Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Nebraska coalition forms to oppose ‘right to farm’ revisions

LINCOLN — A coalition of environmental and farm groups has formed to oppose the latest effort to amend Nebraska’s “right to farm” act. The groups, ranging from the Nebraska Farmers Union to Nebraskans for Peace, say that Legislative Bill 662, which is up for a public hearing Tuesday, is an attempt to relax regulation of large, industrial livestock operations at the expense of rural residents and family farmers.
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota could add statewide primaries

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would create partisan primaries for six more statewide offices and let the party’s governor nominee choose her or his running mate has moved ahead a step at the South Dakota Capitol. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 6-3 on Monday to endorse...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
agupdate.com

Nebraska couple creates their own opportunities in agriculture

Abraham Lincoln once said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it.”. Adam and Kaylyn Venteicher have taken these words to heart, each having a childhood dream that they made into a reality. For Adam, being a farmer had been his goal ever since he was...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Trans teen, advocates react to HB 1080 advancing to Gov. desk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The transgender community of South Dakota and their advocates are waiting as House Bill 1080 is sent to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk for her signature — Republican lawmakers have said she supports the bill. HB 1080, which prohibits gender-affirming health care for...
MINNESOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Eye on KELOLAND Preview: Nursing home crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost seven nursing homes in last year. Most of them were in smaller communities. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND Tom Hanson explores the reason behind the closures and what is being done to save the homes currently struggling to survive.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year

The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

A look at the week ahead in SD state government

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 13, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

