Read full article on original website
Tamara Degner
3d ago
then let's allow children to purchase alcohol...smoking both cigarettes and the Delta 8 stuff...lottery tickets...make bank loans get hazardous jobs...let's take all protection from children...any crimes committed trials as adults...no more distinguishing between minors and not minors...
Reply
2
Related
klkntv.com
Nebraska proposal keeping biological boys out of girls’ restrooms taking feedback
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A proposal limiting Nebraska students to teams and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex is set to be discussed at the State Capitol this Monday. Legislative Bill 575 is also known as the Adopt the Sports and Spaces Act. It was introduced by...
KELOLAND TV
MN introduces legislation addressing nurse shortage
ST. PAUL, M.N. (KELO) — Minnesota lawmakers say they have introduced bipartisan legislation to address the crisis of a shortage of nurses, retention and care in the state’s hospitals. “Here we are now working and hearing from nurses, both in their contract negotiations and back here at the...
hot967.fm
Pence in MN Wednesday supporting lawsuit against transgender policy in Iowa school district
Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Minneapolis Wednesday morning for a speech on what organizers term “defending parents’ rights and combatting the Radical Left’s indoctrination of children”:. Pence’s morning appearance here, and in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday afternoon, coincide with oral arguments in...
Nebraska considers medical conscientious objection bill
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are following the path of other conservative states in considering a bill that would allow medical providers, facilities and insurers to cite their religious, ethical or moral beliefs in denying some medical treatments. Critics say it's simply another way to target abortion rights and the LGBTQ community.
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock.
WOWT
Nebraska bill aims to help missing and murdered indigenous people
Clearing skies and cool tonight, sunshine is back Monday with a beautiful afternoon. Omaha floral designer fights inflation on Valentine's Day. Inflation is impacting many businesses in the Omaha metro, including floral designers. Man arrested after allegedly stealing van, fleeing from Omaha Police. Updated: 12 hours ago. A man is...
Eight female doctors trying to keep abortion legal in Nebraska. Will it work?
A group of eight female doctors has become a major player in Nebraska’s fight over abortion, pushing themselves toward the center of perhaps the most contentious issue facing Nebraska.
Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says
LINCOLN — More people have continued to leave than enter Nebraska from other states, and the loss is heavily those with an education level of at least a bachelor’s degree. The worsening trend over the past decade is particularly alarming as 65% of jobs in the state and nation by 2030 likely will require at […] The post Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
WOWT
Nebraska bill could remove regulatory roadblocks food trucks face in different counties
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On a typical day, you’d find Jonathan Taylor working his food truck at Trucks and Taps. It’s usually a popular hub for food truck vendors to operate, but there are some days when he’s constantly on the road. “We largely work off requests,...
Nebraska coalition forms to oppose ‘right to farm’ revisions
LINCOLN — A coalition of environmental and farm groups has formed to oppose the latest effort to amend Nebraska’s “right to farm” act. The groups, ranging from the Nebraska Farmers Union to Nebraskans for Peace, say that Legislative Bill 662, which is up for a public hearing Tuesday, is an attempt to relax regulation of large, industrial livestock operations at the expense of rural residents and family farmers.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota could add statewide primaries
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Legislation that would create partisan primaries for six more statewide offices and let the party’s governor nominee choose her or his running mate has moved ahead a step at the South Dakota Capitol. The Senate State Affairs Committee voted 6-3 on Monday to endorse...
agupdate.com
Nebraska couple creates their own opportunities in agriculture
Abraham Lincoln once said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it.”. Adam and Kaylyn Venteicher have taken these words to heart, each having a childhood dream that they made into a reality. For Adam, being a farmer had been his goal ever since he was...
KELOLAND TV
Trans teen, advocates react to HB 1080 advancing to Gov. desk
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The transgender community of South Dakota and their advocates are waiting as House Bill 1080 is sent to Governor Kristi Noem’s desk for her signature — Republican lawmakers have said she supports the bill. HB 1080, which prohibits gender-affirming health care for...
KELOLAND TV
Eye on KELOLAND Preview: Nursing home crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota has lost seven nursing homes in last year. Most of them were in smaller communities. In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND Tom Hanson explores the reason behind the closures and what is being done to save the homes currently struggling to survive.
klkntv.com
Nebraska lawmakers hear from hundreds about gender-affirming health care
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Hundreds of Nebraskans went to the State Capitol on Wednesday to testify on the controversial Let Them Grow Act. LB 574 was introduced by Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha. It would prohibit anyone under 19 years old from having gender-affirming health care. Physicians, parents and...
KETV.com
'They do need these services': HIV cases linked to injection drug use rise in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — Advocates in Lincoln Thursday discuss a bill that would allow local jurisdictions to give out sterile syringes, while helping people seek substance abuse treatment. They said Nebraska is seeing an alarming rise in expensive diseases spread through blood, and used needles. Supporters of LB 307 said...
WOWT
Indigenous woman looks for answers in family’s missing and murdered cases, speaks out in support of new Nebraska bill
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lestina Saul-Merdassi has four relatives from Nebraska who are either missing or were murdered. None of them with answers as to what happened. A new bill in the Nebraska legislature, LB328, aims to solve cases of missing and murdered indigenous people in the state. It follows...
klkntv.com
Supporters tell Nebraska lawmakers marijuana is safe medical option, not ‘devil lettuce’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Marijuana took center stage once again at the State Capitol on Thursday. It began at 9:30 a.m. with a hearing on the Medicinal Cannabis Act, or LB 588. Nebraska, Kansas and Idaho are the only states that don’t allow access to marijuana in any form....
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska anti-trans bills follow a controversial start to the year
The Nebraska Legislature Health and Human Services Committee heard testimony at the State Capitol on Wednesday for a bill that would prohibit doctors from performing gender-altering procedures for youth under the age of 19. The “Let Them Grow Act,” LB 574, is one of two bills concerning youth transgender rights...
KELOLAND TV
A look at the week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, February 13, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
Comments / 2