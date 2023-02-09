ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Kentucky police warn of fake Best Buy, Geek Squad scam

By Dustin Massengill
 4 days ago

LEXINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Police are warning Kentuckians of a new scam.

Kentucky State Police Post 5 said a resident recently received an email from someone pretending to be with Best Buy’s Geek Squad saying the victim had been charged $349.99 for a maintenance plan.

Police said when the recipient called the number on the email, the scammer said they could issue a refund and an additional $50 for the inconvenience. During this, the scammer attempted to gain access to the victim’s bank account.

(Federal Trade Commission)

Previous scam coverage:

The scammer will then pretend to make a mistake and ask to visit the bank to complete a wire transfer, which is where the scammer makes their money. Police said the person who reported the scam was lucky as no money was removed from their bank account, and the bank account was closed.

The Federal Trade Commission said scammers like this want to send alarming messages to surprise and scare you.

“Don’t let them. If you think the message is legitimate, contact the company in question using a phone number you know is real. Do not use the number included in the message ,” reads the Federal Trade Commission website.

Police gave 10 signs something might be a scam

  • 1.) High-pressure sales or frequent calls are signs it’s a scam.
  • 2.) If the caller demands an immediate decision, it’s likely a rip-off.
  • 3.) People requesting a credit or debit card or any banking account information.
  • 4.) If the caller offers to send someone to your home or overnight something.
  • 5.) Something for free is usually a reason to be suspicious.
  • 6.) Unresponsive to questions or too quick to answer by cutting you off.
  • 7.) An investment without risk.
  • 8.) Will not provide written information or references.
  • 9.) Not registered with the Attorney General’s Office.
  • 10.) If it sounds too good to be true, it often is.

Kentucky State Police said anyone who receives these emails or has questions should contact Kentucky State Police, the local police department, or the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General at 502-696-5300 by phone or fill out a complaint form online at ag.ky.gov/scams .

