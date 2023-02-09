ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals upholds Eufaula man’s murder and drug convictions

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QNdBx_0kiA4fIz00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the convictions of 55-year-old Reginald Dejuan Coley of Eufaula, Alabama, on Thursday.

Coley was convicted in the Barbour County Circuit Court on Feb. 11, 2022, for unlawful possession of marijuana, assault (second-degree), and unlawful possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, the evidence presented in court showed on June 21, 2015, Michael and Marvin Marshall drove to Coley’s home, and a confrontation ensued between Coley and Marshall.

The altercation resulted in Marvin being injured and Marshall being killed. When officers arrived to the scene, Coley claimed self-defense, but the Alabama Attorney General’s Office says there was no evidence corroborating his claim and police discovered marijuana, crack cocaine, and cocaine hidden inside a deep freezer in Coley’s shed.

Coley received a 40-year sentence for his murder conviction and two years for each of his drug convictions, which will be served concurrently. After conviction, Coley sought to have them reversed on appeal.

The Attorney General ‘s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Coley’s convictions. The Court issued a decision on Feb. 3 affirming Coley’s convictions.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

