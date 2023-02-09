Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Several wrestlers claim spots at state championships
Several southeast Nebraska wrestlers will compete for state gold this week in Omaha. A total of 67 wrestlers from 13 area schools qualified for the state wrestling championships between the boys district tournament this past weekend and the girls district tournaments on Feb. 3-4. Beatrice led the way with 13...
thewayneherald.com
Area subdistrict girls basketball pairings announced
Monday — (4) Tekamah-Herman vs. (5) Winnebago, 6 p.m. Tuesday — T-H/Winnebago winner vs. (1) Wayne, 6 p.m.; (2) West Point-Beemer vs. (3) Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 7:30 p.m. Thursday — Semifinals winners, 7 p.m. C2-4 at Pender. Tuesday — (1) Pender vs. (4) Homer, 6 p.m.; (2) Wakefield...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National High School Athletic Coaches Association and the Nebraska Coaches Association announced the advancement of a dozen coaches and an athletic director as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. The honorees include a North Platte coach James Orcutt in the sport of golf. Additionally, Lexington Boy’s Cross Country coach Sam Jilka is listed as an honoree along with a pair of McCook coaches, Matt Wiemers and Kristin Blume.
News Channel Nebraska
Special Olympics Nebraska hosts annual Polar Plunge
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While it’s far from swimming weather, it was good enough for many to take a dip in the waters of Zorinsky Lake for a good cause. The annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge took place Saturday at the lake. The event, which involves jumping into the...
kmaland.com
KMAland Boys Wrestling (2/11): KMAland Iowa, Nebraska wrestlers qualify 162 for state
(KMAland) -- There were 162 state qualifiers between KMAland Iowa and KMAland Nebraska wrestlers on Saturday at districts. Check out the full rundown below. IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT 1 (AT ACGC) Logan-Magnolia claimed a district championship with 189.5 points while Nodaway Valley was fourth with 95.5. East Union, AHSTW, Coon...
New Nebraska Crystal Ball prediction for Dylan Raiola
Here's why Mike Schaefer is picking Nebraska to land No. 1 recruit Dylan Raiola. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
beyondthetent.com
The 21 Best Places to Go Camping in Nebraska: Discover Your Next Camping Spot!
Camping in Nebraska is a must-do activity, as there’s so much beauty, history, and outdoor recreation to enjoy. Whether you like a true primitive camping experience or more modern “glamping”, visiting historic sites or spending time in nature, enjoying the water, or staying on land, Nebraska has the perfect campgrounds for you.
agupdate.com
Nebraska couple creates their own opportunities in agriculture
Abraham Lincoln once said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it.”. Adam and Kaylyn Venteicher have taken these words to heart, each having a childhood dream that they made into a reality. For Adam, being a farmer had been his goal ever since he was...
iheart.com
Forecasters Monitoring Eastern Nebraska Snowstorm On Wednesday
(Undated) -- Forecasters are monitoring the chance for a snowstorm to hit eastern Nebraska later this week. The National Weather Service says areas south of interstate-80 have close to a 25% chance to see 4 inches of snow Wednesday. Places near Beatrice have an over 50 percent chance. However the Weather Service says the track of the storm and the strength could change.
Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says
LINCOLN — More people have continued to leave than enter Nebraska from other states, and the loss is heavily those with an education level of at least a bachelor’s degree. The worsening trend over the past decade is particularly alarming as 65% of jobs in the state and nation by 2030 likely will require at […] The post Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska proposal keeping biological boys out of girls’ restrooms taking feedback
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A proposal limiting Nebraska students to teams and locker rooms that correspond with their biological sex is set to be discussed at the State Capitol this Monday. Legislative Bill 575 is also known as the Adopt the Sports and Spaces Act. It was introduced by...
knopnews2.com
Stunning conditions Monday; A Duo of systems to impact the region Valentine’s Day into Wednesday
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After the beautiful weekend we have seen around the area, this trend will continue into the day Monday, but conditions will change as we get into Valentine’s Day into Wednesday. High pressure remains control of the area Monday, and with a southeasterly to southwesterly...
WOWT
Nebraska bill aims to help food truck industry
Bowling tournament honors Omaha boy lost to cancer. A tournament helps honor a young boy lost to cancer. Special Olympics Nebraska hosts Polar Plunge fundraiser. An annual event saw people dipping into the cold waters at Lake Zorinsky. Sunny skies and mild this afternoon. Updated: 15 hours ago. Sunny skies...
Year-round daylight saving time has a chance this year in Nebraska
After years of trying, the Nebraska Legislature appears poised to pass a first step toward ending the twice-a-year tyranny of changing the clock.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska gas prices continue to sit under national average
STATEWIDE-- After hitting record highs in 2022, gas prices continue to fall nationwide thanks to decreased demand and lower oil prices. If you live in Nebraska, you're likely paying less to fill up your tank compared to the national average. According to AAA, the national average for gasoline is currently...
WOWT
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
KELOLAND TV
New fishing record set in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska University Board of Regents votes to combine plant biology majors
The Nebraska University Board of Regents gathered for its first meeting of 2023 Friday morning to vote on combining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s multiple Plant Biology majors, elect a new vice chair and discuss a vast range of topics. After some discussion, the board moved to offer one...
