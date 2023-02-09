ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NE

News Channel Nebraska

Several wrestlers claim spots at state championships

Several southeast Nebraska wrestlers will compete for state gold this week in Omaha. A total of 67 wrestlers from 13 area schools qualified for the state wrestling championships between the boys district tournament this past weekend and the girls district tournaments on Feb. 3-4. Beatrice led the way with 13...
NEBRASKA STATE
thewayneherald.com

Area subdistrict girls basketball pairings announced

Monday — (4) Tekamah-Herman vs. (5) Winnebago, 6 p.m. Tuesday — T-H/Winnebago winner vs. (1) Wayne, 6 p.m.; (2) West Point-Beemer vs. (3) Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 7:30 p.m. Thursday — Semifinals winners, 7 p.m. C2-4 at Pender. Tuesday — (1) Pender vs. (4) Homer, 6 p.m.; (2) Wakefield...
WAYNE, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraska high school coaches named as National Coach of The Year finalists

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National High School Athletic Coaches Association and the Nebraska Coaches Association announced the advancement of a dozen coaches and an athletic director as finalists for the National High School Athletic Coaches Association National Coach of the Year. The honorees include a North Platte coach James Orcutt in the sport of golf. Additionally, Lexington Boy’s Cross Country coach Sam Jilka is listed as an honoree along with a pair of McCook coaches, Matt Wiemers and Kristin Blume.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Special Olympics Nebraska hosts annual Polar Plunge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While it’s far from swimming weather, it was good enough for many to take a dip in the waters of Zorinsky Lake for a good cause. The annual Special Olympics Polar Plunge took place Saturday at the lake. The event, which involves jumping into the...
NEBRASKA STATE
beyondthetent.com

The 21 Best Places to Go Camping in Nebraska: Discover Your Next Camping Spot!

Camping in Nebraska is a must-do activity, as there’s so much beauty, history, and outdoor recreation to enjoy. Whether you like a true primitive camping experience or more modern “glamping”, visiting historic sites or spending time in nature, enjoying the water, or staying on land, Nebraska has the perfect campgrounds for you.
NEBRASKA STATE
agupdate.com

Nebraska couple creates their own opportunities in agriculture

Abraham Lincoln once said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it.”. Adam and Kaylyn Venteicher have taken these words to heart, each having a childhood dream that they made into a reality. For Adam, being a farmer had been his goal ever since he was...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Forecasters Monitoring Eastern Nebraska Snowstorm On Wednesday

(Undated) -- Forecasters are monitoring the chance for a snowstorm to hit eastern Nebraska later this week. The National Weather Service says areas south of interstate-80 have close to a 25% chance to see 4 inches of snow Wednesday. Places near Beatrice have an over 50 percent chance. However the Weather Service says the track of the storm and the strength could change.
BEATRICE, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says

LINCOLN — More people have continued to leave than enter Nebraska from other states, and the loss is heavily those with an education level of at least a bachelor’s degree. The worsening trend over the past decade is particularly alarming as 65% of jobs in the state and nation by 2030 likely will require at […] The post Nebraska’s shifting workforce demands amid ‘brain drain’ should sound alarm, researcher says appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska bill aims to help food truck industry

Bowling tournament honors Omaha boy lost to cancer. A tournament helps honor a young boy lost to cancer. Special Olympics Nebraska hosts Polar Plunge fundraiser. An annual event saw people dipping into the cold waters at Lake Zorinsky. Sunny skies and mild this afternoon. Updated: 15 hours ago. Sunny skies...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska gas prices continue to sit under national average

STATEWIDE-- After hitting record highs in 2022, gas prices continue to fall nationwide thanks to decreased demand and lower oil prices. If you live in Nebraska, you're likely paying less to fill up your tank compared to the national average. According to AAA, the national average for gasoline is currently...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

New fishing record set in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new state fishing record was set last month. On Saturday the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks posted a photo of the record fish on Facebook. GFP congratulated Dan James for setting a new unrestricted category record with his 28 pounds and four ounces bigmouth buffalo that he caught from Lake Oahe on January 7th.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Nebraska University Board of Regents votes to combine plant biology majors

​​The Nebraska University Board of Regents gathered for its first meeting of 2023 Friday morning to vote on combining the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s multiple Plant Biology majors, elect a new vice chair and discuss a vast range of topics. After some discussion, the board moved to offer one...
LINCOLN, NE

