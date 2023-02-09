ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers continue slide in loss to Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers continued their struggles over the weekend, losing to the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the UW Field House, making them winless since a victory over the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers. After wins by Garrett Model and Dean Hamiti, the Badgers couldn’t get on a roll, but made a...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Weekly: Badgers sweep Minnesota in three-sport weekend special

Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s “Wisconsin Weekly” is back!. We’re recapping the events of the past week, providing fans with a space to share their thoughts on the other Badgers teams. Women’s Hockey. The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team had a very successful weekend,...
MADISON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Wisconsin’s coaching crossroads: How many more will see the door?

The 2022-23 sports season has not been kind to the Wisconsin Badgers men’s teams. Once kings atop the Big Ten and college sports landscape, the football, men’s hockey and basketball teams have devolved into bottom-feeders of their respective sports. And with the shocking firing of head football coach Paul Chryst now several months behind us, it seems other coaching changes loom on the horizon.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Flood: It's not time to panic, but Greg Gard has another big challenge ahead

MADISON, Wis. -- Greg Gard isn't an overly emotional head coach that wears his heart on his sleeve, at least in his post game press conferences. Following Saturday's 73-63 overtime loss to Nebraska in which Wisconsin (14-10, 6-8) blew a 17-point second half lead and was outscored 12-2 in overtime, you could tell this season isn't sitting right with the eighth-year head coach.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers had an up-and-down week, suffering a disappointing loss to the Northwestern Wildcats before defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in an overtime thriller. Looking to edge their way back into the tournament after being ranked in the “First Four Out” by ESPN’s bracketology, the Badgers will travel...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Nebraska: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon, looking to begin a winning streak after a nice victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday. Now, sitting at a 14-9 record, the Badgers are on the fringe of the bubble, looking to...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Cardinal

Mnookin announces tuition promise, asks for increased resources

In a Thursday address to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, newly-appointed Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin presented her customary speech to the board for the first time. Mnookin, the 30th chancellor of Wisconsin’s flagship university, was appointed to the role last August. In her presentation, “UW–Madison: Enhancing Excellence,...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Madison leaders to superintendent: Don't retire yet

Some community leaders are asking Madison schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to delay retirement, arguing his departure after only three years could stunt efforts to improve student performance. Jenkins, who announced Wednesday he plans to retire effective July 28, became the leader of the Madison Metropolitan School District in August 2020....
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Brunch every day at Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe in Sun Prairie

What’s better than brunch on a Sunday? Brunch any day of the week!. Located in a strip mall in Sun Prairie, Golden Nest Pancakes and Café was almost full by 11 a.m. on a recent weekday. At this large turquoise and gold-themed café, the ceiling lamps look like golden nests with egg-shaped light bulbs, and the tables are covered with linen. There’s plenty of space between tables, where a robot server saunters around, carrying food. (More on that later.)
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
nbc15.com

New Madison restaurant to implement no-tip service

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Madison restaurant is implementing a business model that breaks the service industry’s traditional style. Sultan, located along Williamson Street, will have no tipping. “I’m very much against tipping culture,” Sultan Ahmed, owner of the Pakistani restaurant, said. It’s a culture Ahmed...
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

Opinion | Agrace founder leaves legacy of care

Folks who read the daily obits like I do no doubt notice the many tributes of thanks family members make to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for taking care of their departed loved ones during their last days. The person who was most responsible for building, nurturing and expanding...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy