Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMadison, WI
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Wrestling: Badgers continue slide in loss to Minnesota
The Wisconsin Badgers continued their struggles over the weekend, losing to the Minnesota Golden Gophers at the UW Field House, making them winless since a victory over the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers. After wins by Garrett Model and Dean Hamiti, the Badgers couldn’t get on a roll, but made a...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Weekly: Badgers sweep Minnesota in three-sport weekend special
Bucky’s 5th Quarter’s “Wisconsin Weekly” is back!. We’re recapping the events of the past week, providing fans with a space to share their thoughts on the other Badgers teams. Women’s Hockey. The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers women’s hockey team had a very successful weekend,...
Daily Cardinal
Wisconsin’s coaching crossroads: How many more will see the door?
The 2022-23 sports season has not been kind to the Wisconsin Badgers men’s teams. Once kings atop the Big Ten and college sports landscape, the football, men’s hockey and basketball teams have devolved into bottom-feeders of their respective sports. And with the shocking firing of head football coach Paul Chryst now several months behind us, it seems other coaching changes loom on the horizon.
Flood: It's not time to panic, but Greg Gard has another big challenge ahead
MADISON, Wis. -- Greg Gard isn't an overly emotional head coach that wears his heart on his sleeve, at least in his post game press conferences. Following Saturday's 73-63 overtime loss to Nebraska in which Wisconsin (14-10, 6-8) blew a 17-point second half lead and was outscored 12-2 in overtime, you could tell this season isn't sitting right with the eighth-year head coach.
big10central.com
Greg Gard says Badgers' personality changed after halftime in loss at Nebraska
Wisconsin coach Greg Gard lamented his team's defensive play after halftime in a 73-63 overtime loss to Nebraska on Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Badgers led by 17 in the second half but Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga ignited a run that led to a crushing result for UW. The Badgers "got...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Nebraska Cornhuskers Preview
The Wisconsin Badgers had an up-and-down week, suffering a disappointing loss to the Northwestern Wildcats before defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions in an overtime thriller. Looking to edge their way back into the tournament after being ranked in the “First Four Out” by ESPN’s bracketology, the Badgers will travel...
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Nebraska: How to watch + betting odds
The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday afternoon, looking to begin a winning streak after a nice victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday. Now, sitting at a 14-9 record, the Badgers are on the fringe of the bubble, looking to...
oregonobserver.com
Wrestling: How Tyler Wald ‘sparked a major fire’ in Oregon at regionals
Tyler Wald lit a fire in the Oregon wrestling team. The Panthers rode that heat wave to a third-place finish at a WIAA Division 1 regional on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sun Prairie East High School. Stoughton finished first at the regional with 263.5 points. Sun Prairie United took second...
Daily Cardinal
Mnookin announces tuition promise, asks for increased resources
In a Thursday address to the University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents, newly-appointed Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin presented her customary speech to the board for the first time. Mnookin, the 30th chancellor of Wisconsin’s flagship university, was appointed to the role last August. In her presentation, “UW–Madison: Enhancing Excellence,...
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Wisconsin, you should add the following town to your list.
5 Hilariously Awkward Street Names We Can’t Believe Were Approved in Wisconsin
Every state has its own share of weird road and street names, but these 5 in Wisconsin might just top the list. This morning I got a good laugh when I came across this article about weird street and road names in Wisconsin, but it also left me wondering how some of them actually got approved. Do they not have rules or procedures for naming roads in Wisconsin?
captimes.com
Madison leaders to superintendent: Don't retire yet
Some community leaders are asking Madison schools Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to delay retirement, arguing his departure after only three years could stunt efforts to improve student performance. Jenkins, who announced Wednesday he plans to retire effective July 28, became the leader of the Madison Metropolitan School District in August 2020....
LOOK! We Found the Recipe for Illinois’ Favorite Maid Rite Sandwiches
This classifies as a victory. There was one Maid-Rite sandwich shop in Rockford when I moved here in the '90s. Since it closed I've really missed them. Sadly, there are some people that have never enjoyed the loose-meat heaven that is a Maid-Rite sandwich. The sandwich originated in Iowa. When...
captimes.com
Brunch every day at Golden Nest Pancakes & Cafe in Sun Prairie
What’s better than brunch on a Sunday? Brunch any day of the week!. Located in a strip mall in Sun Prairie, Golden Nest Pancakes and Café was almost full by 11 a.m. on a recent weekday. At this large turquoise and gold-themed café, the ceiling lamps look like golden nests with egg-shaped light bulbs, and the tables are covered with linen. There’s plenty of space between tables, where a robot server saunters around, carrying food. (More on that later.)
Storm Could Pile 6+ Inches of Snow in Wisconsin, Wintry Mix for Illinois
Before we can enjoy what hopes to be a great weather weekend ahead, there are a few days of rain and snow possible beginning Wednesday night, according to the current National Weather Service forecast. High temperatures are expected to be in the middle 40s on Wednesday (2/8) with foggy conditions...
See one of the world’s ‘most stunning’ McDonald’s — and it’s in the Dells!
One of the most aesthetically pleasing fast food restaurants in the world is just a day trip from the Chicagoland area. In January, Architectural Digest named a McDonald’s restaurant in Wisconsin Dells is one of the 13 most beautiful McDonald’s in the world. It’s located at 2325 Wisconsin Dells Parkway and is about three hours […]
nbc15.com
New Madison restaurant to implement no-tip service
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new Madison restaurant is implementing a business model that breaks the service industry’s traditional style. Sultan, located along Williamson Street, will have no tipping. “I’m very much against tipping culture,” Sultan Ahmed, owner of the Pakistani restaurant, said. It’s a culture Ahmed...
wtmj.com
Calm before the storm: Wisconsin prepares for heavy precipitation overnight into Thursday
MILWAUKEE — Wednesday’s high of 40 and sunshine should melt most of the remaining snow on the ground, but more precipitation is on the way according to Wisconsin weather experts. According to TMJ4’s Marisa Woloszyn, sunshine will slowly change to clouds into the evening and rain should begin...
captimes.com
Opinion | Agrace founder leaves legacy of care
Folks who read the daily obits like I do no doubt notice the many tributes of thanks family members make to the staff at Agrace Hospice Care for taking care of their departed loved ones during their last days. The person who was most responsible for building, nurturing and expanding...
nbc15.com
Local radio talent to serve as grand marshal for Madison’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pat Gallagher, a local radio talent, is set to be the grand marshal of Madison’s 23rd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Gallagher, a Madison native, is currently the morning host on 106.7 WRIS The Resistance. He has previously served as the emcee of the parade, according to the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.
Comments / 0