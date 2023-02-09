Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
School bus rear ended in Whiteside County
This morning, Feb. 13th, 2023, at 7:29 a.m., Whiteside County Deputies were dispatched to 17218 Lincoln Road (U.S. 30) for a car vs. school bus crash with injuries. The initial crash investigation determined that Zane J. Gifford, 32, of Whitewater, Wis., was traveling westbound on U.S. 30 when he rear-ended a Morrison Community School District bus (operated by RC Smith Transportation), according to the Whiteside County Sherrif’s Office.
KCRG.com
Visitors delighted by snow sculptures in Dubuque tradition
A bill making its way through the Iowa legislature aims to help rural hospitals stay open. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne tells us about the impact it could have. Three killed, six others hurt in Muscatine County crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. At least three people are dead after a crash in...
KCRG.com
Winner crowned in Dubuque’s 2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting competition
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2023 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Competition in Dubuque has crowned a winner. Six teams worked for days on their masterpieces. KCRG TV-9 Photojournalist Marc Bauer was at the event to talk to the people involved.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Dubuque garage fire identified
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Dubuque have identified the person killed in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release Thursday, police said 46-year-old Daniel Charles Montelius, of Dubuque, was the person found dead in the garage in the 1400 block of Iowa Street. Fire crews were...
x1071.com
One Person Found Dead in Fire in Dubuque
One person was found dead when firefighters responded to a blaze Wednesday morning in downtown Dubuque. Dubuque police and fire departments responded shortly before 8:30 a.m. when a fire was reported in a garage near West 14th and Iowa streets. A report says a 911 caller advised that someone was inside the garage. The garage at the rear of a building was on fire and firefighters extracted one deceased person from the garage. The person’s name has not been released as all family members have not been contacted and due to the man’s injuries, officials want to make sure that they’re 100% definitive in identifying him. Authorities do not know the circumstances of the death or the cause of the fire.
KCRG.com
One dead in Dubuque garage fire
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person died in a garage fire on Wednesday morning. In a press release, firefighters said they responded to the fire in the 1400 block of Iowa Street just before 8:30 a.m. The person who died has not been identified at this time. Fire...
Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees
An eastern Iowa company was fined $4,500 for placing waste tires among tree debris to hasten its burning in December, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Someone reported on Dec. 5 a sudden accumulation of tires and a subsequent fire in a rural area north of Clinton near the Mississippi River, DNR records […] The post Maquoketa company fined for burning tires along with trees appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Dog Caught On Video Cruising Down The Road
An Iowa TikToker caught an unusual sight while on 151 North heading to Cedar Rapids from Dubuque. She saw a dog sitting on the back of a truck while going about 70 miles an hour. "I honestly thought it was fake at first!" Said the TikToker. This video was taken...
KCRG.com
Pedestrian hit by train in Dubuque
Education bill restricts what can and can't be taught in schools. It also eliminates suicide screenings unless parents give explicit permission. Dubuque looking for more volunteer for 'snow crew'. Updated: 2 hours ago. “Volunteers just started off slow. We had 40 people needing help and ten more wanting service. We...
This Is Iowa’s Forgotten Island
Despite being in the Midwest, Iowa does have a few islands. One popular spot is Sabula, Iowa, Iowa's Island City. The spot we are looking at today is not nearly as popular but still gets some visitors. The reason this spot isn't as popular is due to the fact that...
Free Parking in Dubuque’s City-Owned Ramps Until Friday Morning
The City of Dubuque is opening all City-owned parking ramps for free parking until 7 a.m. tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 10). Residents who would like to remove their vehicles from the streets to assist with snow removal are encouraged to consider this opportunity. The heavy snowfall Dubuque and the Tri-States has...
Dubuque’s PetMed Prioritizes Compassion, Convenience
Faithful listeners of my show know I have two cats, affectionately named Siskel and Ebert. For as much joy as they bring me, they manage to bring me a great deal of problems when it comes to taking them to the vet. When I moved from central Illinois to Dubuque...
x1071.com
Thursday Snowstorm One of the Largest In Recent Years in the Area
Yesterday’s snowstorm produced the largest single-day snowfall in eight years in Dubuque. A total of 9.4 inches of snow was reported at Dubuque Regional Airport as of 6 p.m. Other snowfall amounts…East Dubuque 7.5 inches Cuba City 6 inches; Platteville 5 inches, Lancaster 5 inches, Galena 4 inches.
KCRG.com
Police name victim, give update in fatal Dubuque shooting
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque Police have given an update on the fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday for a report of shots fired. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived.
iheart.com
Dubuque Wins The Snow Fall Prize
(Dubuque, IA) -- Residents of Dubuque are dealing with 5-to-nearly-7 inches of wet, heavy snow after this latest round of winter. The National Weather Service says a location in Jones County received 4 inches of snow. Most locations in eastern Iowa received 2-3 inches. A Winter Storm Warning for Dubuque,...
ourquadcities.com
Widower wins $4M in medical malpractice suit against Genesis
On Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, a Scott County jury returned a verdict of $4 million for the family of Kathleen (Kathy) Hazen, who died after “a botched surgery and lack of proper care” at Genesis Medical Center in Davenport nearly seven years ago, according to a release Wednesday from the family’s law firm.
x1071.com
Search Warrant Issued For Platteville Residence, 3 People Arrested
The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment located on Lancaster Street in Platteville on Tuesday and 3 people were arrested. As a result of the search warrant , 31 year old Kayla Tetzlaff of Platteville was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on a probation violation. Tetzlaff will have charges of Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Maintaining a Drug House, referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office. 25 year old Amber Mitchell of Platteville and 40 year old Sarah O’ Claire of Whitewater were both arrested on outstanding warrants. The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force was assisted at the scene by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Platteville Police Department.
x1071.com
Fatal Shooting In Dubuque
Police are investigating a fatal shooting early today in Dubuque. According to reports, officers responded at about 12:45 a.m. to a residence in the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue for a report of gunshots being fired. Once they arrived at the scene, officers found a 31-year-old man who had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, and he then was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The name of the man has not been released pending family notification. The investigation remains active, and no arrests have been made.
KCJJ
Man killed in Springville area accident
A two-vehicle accident north of Springville led to a fatality. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office reports that emergency responders were called at 2:35 p.m. on Tuesday to a fatality accident near the intersection of Springville Road and Schmidt Lane. The release says that 31-year-old Zachary Twachtmann of Animosa failed...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0