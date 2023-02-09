Read full article on original website
Bob Iger Makes “Stark Reversal in Strategy” at Disney
Bob Iger has been back at Disney for just a few months, but we’re already seeing some big changes. Recently, Iger announced a massive restructuring at the Company, discussed how Disney’s theme park pricing was “alienating” some and how they’re taking steps to change that, and also made comments about Disney managing capacity to shift the mix away from Annual Passholders. So what’s next? Well, it looks like big changes could be on the way when it comes to Disney’s streaming service and Hulu.
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Disney Faces More Backlash From Its Own Fans
It will not shock any Disney enthusiasts who keep a close eye on the Walt Disney Company (or who even just keep an eye on Florida news) to learn that many Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disney Park, or general Disney fans have not been happy with the Walt Disney Company as of late.
Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
Enterprise software maker Snowflake has notched a three-month gain of 28.85%, far outpacing the S&P 500’s return of 9.32%. In its recent earnings call, management acknowledged a challenging economic environment but emphasized a focus on generating free cash flow. Some analysts maintained their “buy” ratings even while decreasing their...
The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
Cloudflare popped on results that point to steady growth over the next year. Results are driven by an increase in large clients suggesting further gains in this segment. The entire cloud-security and cyber-security complex is bottoming as well. Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) still has hurdles to overcome, but the bottom is in...
The SEC takes aim at America’s golden goose
Innovation is America’s greatest advantage in our tech competition with China, but a small rule change in Washington could inadvertently hobble our innovation edge and seriously erode our standing in the world. Technology translates directly into geopolitical power and, as a result, bipartisan leaders are pouring billions of dollars in U.S. government funding into everything…
“Unsustainable Business Model”: Journalist Argues Disney Will See Its End Soon
The Walt Disney Company is on the receiving end of much criticism fairly frequently, and in light of the recent news we’ve received about the layoffs and the reorganization of the company, one journalist shared that many of these developments were unsurprising and that the entertainment giant is due to see its end soon due to Disney’s unsustainable business practices.
