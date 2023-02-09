Cobra Racing Tires becomes official supplier for Kingsport Speedway

Read full article on original website
Celebrate Love in Johnson City: A Guide to Valentine's DayJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overheadRoger MarshKingsport, TN
Fire & Water Waltz Class is Coming to Blountville this Saturday EveningJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street ShowJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Super Bull Tour heading to Freedom Hall
JOHNSON CITY — Rodeo’s most popular event is returning to the Tri-Cities when the Super Bull Pro Bull Riding Tour visits Freedom Hall on Friday and Saturday night. The two-day event, sanctioned by the Southern Extreme Bull Riding Association (SEBRA), has drawn riders as far away as Texas and Michigan. Unlike some of the other stops, this is not a full-fledged rodeo. It’s exclusively bull riding.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU golf team 5 shots ahead of Oklahoma, Ohio State
RIO GRANDE, Puerto Rico — The East Tennessee State men's golf team retained the lead after the second round of the Puerto Rico Classic. The Bucs shot 3 under par in Monday’s second round to sit at 19 under, five strokes ahead of Oklahoma and Ohio State heading into Tuesday’s final round at Grand Reserve Golf Club.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Valley Forge Auction & Wholesale
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Valley Forge Auction and Wholesale to talk with owner, Willie McVey about their latest finds, including everything you need for a backyard cookout!. For more information stop by Valley Forge in Elizabethton.
The Tomahawk
Man hits a bonanza with recent sighting of eagles
Jim Kroll sent me a recent email about a Jan. 30 sighting he made on Mendota Road in Abingdon, Virginia. “I saw three hawks and an eagle close together in the same tree,” he wrote in his email. “The eagle and one hawk appear to be almost side-by-side on the same limb.”
The Tomahawk
Shady Valley Country Store bringing back the good ol’ days for all to enjoy
According to one of the plaques on the wall, and the papers from that era, the Shady Valley Country Store was established in 1948. Seventy-five years later, it is still the quintessential hangout for anyone living in town, or who dares cross, Hwy 421, also known as The Snake. Mahala,...
wymt.com
Weekend assault leads to charges in Southwest Virginia
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Tennessee man is facing charges following a fight on Super Bowl Sunday in Wise County, Virginia. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on Oak Mountain Road in Big Stone Gap. When they arrived, they found at least...
wjhl.com
Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man was arrested on Saturday following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit that crossed state lines, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). A preliminary report from the THP said a trooper observed an older-model Honda Civic which had recently been reported stolen in Mars Hill, NC traveling on Interstate 26 around mile marker 11.
wjhl.com
Mountains starting the transition to snow, Accumulation possible for some
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for Greene, Unicoi, Carter and Johnson Counties in Northeast Tennessee and the Western North Carolina Mountains until 12AM Monday. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for Eastern Kentucky and most of Southwest Virginia with the exception of Lee and Scott Counties until 12AM Monday.
wjhl.com
Struggle to Find Bus Drivers
Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton …. Roundball Roundup: Toppers shock Greeneville, Hampton sweeps Highlanders. The East Tennessee State University cheer and dance teams are set to get more funding. Lawmakers urge Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize …. Southwest Virginia's congressional delegation wants federal officials to expedite a project...
Kingsport Times-News
Three injured after Big Stone Gap incident
BIG STONE GAP — Super Bowl Sunday got off to an early and violent start in Big Stone Gap after a report of multiple injuries at a mobile home park. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 26-year-old Romello Johnson of Johnson City was arrested by deputies after a call after midnight from the Oak Mountain Road section of the county.
Johnson City Press
Oakwell Animal Hospital to open in Johnson City
Oakwell Animal Hospital, located at 1041 Hamilton Place, will officially open its doors on Monday. A ribbon-cutting will take place at 4 p.m., but owner Dr. Jessica Sims and marketing director Cara Schoettes invite people to stop by before and after to take a look at their new space.
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws for Friday, these cuties are ready to be adopted
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769. You can also visit the shelter on North Roan Street in Johnson City, TN.
Johnson City Press
Ben Allen colorfully described his experience in World War I
ELIZABETHTON — For the next two Sundays, there will be stories of Judge Ben Allen in the Johnson City Press. A man who has been largely forgotten in the history of Carter County, Allen’s life included fighting in a battle of World War I where the allies broke through the Hindenburg Line just weeks before the armistice was signed to end the war. He would go on to earn his law degree and became district attorney general of the 1st Judicial District and judge of the 1st Circuit Court for four Upper East Tennessee counties. He also became the general manager of both rayon plants in the city for 14 years and remained active in his community after retirement, helping to create the Carter County Memorial Hospital, then the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park. Today’s story will be about Allen’s experiences in World War I.
Kingsport Times-News
EPD warns of closed streets, foot race in downtown Eliabethton on Sunday afternoon.
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department has issued an advisory about a 5 kilometer foot race and 1 kilometer walk that will take place Sunday, with starting time at 2 p.m. The EPD, volunteers and members of the Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter will be providing temporary...
areadevelopment.com
The Robinette Company Plans Piney Flats, Tennessee, Operations
The Robinette Company, a printer and manufacturer of pouches and bags, will establish operations in Piney Flats, Tennessee. The $10.3 million project is expected to create 70 jobs. The new 100,000-square-foot production facility will house additional equipment to provide support for producing film-related products and accommodate growing business demands. “The...
Kingsport Times-News
Buzzer-beaters help ETSU women handle Mercer
MACON, Ga. — East Tennessee State’s women were beating the buzzers on Saturday. They also beat Mercer along the way. The Bucs connected on last-second 3-pointers to end the second and third quarters and used that momentum to knock off the two-time defending Southern Conference basketball champions 62-46 at Hawkins Arena.
Johnson City Press
Mayflower Seafood Restaurant: Professional, friendly and delicious
Used to be, Mayflower Seafood restaurant in Elizabethton was the place to eat “sea” food in our corner of the Mountain Empire. Their menu was simple: fish and shellfish either broiled or deep-fried, sided with coleslaw, potatoes and occasionally a green salad. Mayflower’s décor was (and still is) a vague nod toward “nautical.” Their service was un-hurried and folksy-friendly.
Kingsport Times-News
Lady Indians top Patriots for fourth win in five games
KINGSPORT — This season has been difficult for the Dobyns-Bennett girls basketball team, but the Lady Indians may have arrived just in time to be a tough out in next week’s District 1-4A tournament. Mired in a 2-16 slide for two months after a 5-0 start, the Lady...
Kingsport Times-News
School board dealing with old farm house, swimming pool and school access road
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school leaders are dealing with the possible sale of an old farmhouse and surrounding land as surplus property. They also are faced with building a secondary access road to the new high school that has only one way in and out, as well as the potential repair, at an unknown cost, of a leaking swimming pool that probably also needs new equipment.
Business owner: JC Mall closure already causing impact
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mall at Johnson City is closed until further notice after a waterline break was reported at the building, and one local business owner said the toll it will take on her business is significant. Sari Maharani, owner of iEat by Chopstixpress, told News Channel 11 on Thursday that even […]
