KTRE
Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2019 murder in Nacogdoches. The murder took place in the 2200 block of Lola Street near a wooded area. The victim, 18-year-old Damien Wade, was found dead from a gunshot wound. The Nacogdoches police department tells us an...
KTRE
Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an inmate died on Thursday in his cell. At around 12:50 p.m. on February 9, a detention officer alerted staff of an emergency situation in a side cell of the Smith County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office statement. Officers immediately responded to the cell and saw that an inmate had wrapped an electrical cord around his neck and hanged himself.
33 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County, Texas February 6th-13th
As we go about our daily routines, ninety-nine percent of us will never come in contact with law enforcement in Gregg County, Texas, or any other law enforcement agency because we're law-abiding citizens. We are aware of our actions and the consequences that can occur if we were to break a law of any kind. Now we'll probably take chances while we're driving by going over the speed limit or not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign but that may be the extent of us taking any chance to have a chance meeting with a police officer possibly.
Smith County pursuit ends in crash, injuries, arrest
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a traffic stop on Old Longview Road lead to a pursuit that ended in a three vehicle crash on Loop 323. Officials said they were alerted to Steven Shelton-Groves who was allegedly driving a U-Haul van with stolen property near Hebron Road and County […]
easttexasradio.com
Murder-Suicide Involving Son, Father
Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Smith County. Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman who said her son had just shot her husband with a rifle. Authorities report the son killed himself before deputies arrived. Officials have not released any names in the case, but they sent the bodies for autopsies.
Sulphur Springs Man Arrested on Dumping Warrant
February 13, 2023 – Justin Lynn Petrea, age 33 of Sulphur Springs, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The felony warrant was issued for Illegal Dumping of 1000 pounds or more. Petrea was arrested without incident and transported to the Hopkins County Jail. This is not the first time...
Carscoops
Texas Town Tired Of Mustang Owner’s Reckless Driving Antics Puts Him Behind Bars
On February 6th, law enforcement officers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Smith, 20, of San Augustine. The arrest is just the latest in a series of such events for Smith and it comes not only after he failed to appear at a court date but as a result of numerous calls of reckless driving from the local community.
KTRE
Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon. On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.
KSLA
Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
Shelby County family seeks justice after officials capture murderer
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — On February 8th, law enforcement arrested Carlos Caporali Manuels after he turned himself in to Tyler officials. He was wanted after fleeing a murder scene in Joaquin, Texas where the body of Yuri Barahona was found dead. The Barahonas is now a family comforting each...
messenger-news.com
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Works with Other Agencies to Find Missing 3-Year-Old
ANDERSON COUNTY – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a missing 3-year-old girl and working with officers from other agencies were able to locate the child. The Sheriff’s Office published the following statement with details about the case:. “On Thursday, Feb. 9 at approximately...
Documents: 4 children of Shelby County woman told neighbor their stepfather killed their mother
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Arrest documents show the four young children of the Shelby County woman who was shot to death Wednesday ran to their neighbor's house saying their stepfather killed their mother. Carlos Caporali Manuels, 32, of Joaquin, is charged with murder in connection with the shooting death...
San Augustine deputy arrested for official oppression
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in January for official oppression, records show. According to a report from the Texas Rangers, they had been contacted on Jan. 13 by the sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of official oppression against Deputy Terry Fountain after receiving a complaint. […]
KTBS
Sunday morning shooting leads to Shreveport's latest homicide victim
SHREVEPORT, La - There was an early morning shooting Sunday in Shreveport. Police were called out around 2:30 AM to North Hearne Avenue, close to Fullerton Street and Forum Drive. Police say one man was shot in the abdomen multiple times in front of a duplex. The victim's father told...
KSLA
Man fatally shot outside party on Greenwood Road; victim named
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was shot to death outside a party on Greenwood Road. On Feb. 11, 45-year-old Schuncey Bernard Bates, of Shreveport, was fatally shot on the 4700 block of Greenwood Road, just after 9 p.m. A witness reported they were at a party on Greenwood Road...
Man arrested after multi-agency Panola County manhunt involving helicopter
UPDATE: A man was arrested after leading law enforcement on a manhunt in Panola County on Friday, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy tried to stop a vehicle on Sabine Street and Adam Street, but the driver did not stop and a pursuit began. Authorities said the vehicle was operated by a federal fugitive, who […]
Police: Lufkin man finds two strangers living in house, lightsabers missing
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A man in Lufkin allegedly found a person sleeping on his couch and another showering in his bathroom on Thursday after returning home from traveling, according to Lufkin Police Department. The homeowner said they knew neither of the people who authorities identified as Gavyn Randall Deaton, 17, and Jordan Ray Johnson, […]
Officials: ATV, trailer stolen from oil site in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATV and 16-foot trailer from an oil site off of FM 2974. The theft of the white 2011 Polaris Ranger 800 and 2009 16-foot Big Tex tandem axle trailer occurred between Jan. 27 and Feb. 6, according to officials. […]
inforney.com
