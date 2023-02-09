ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KTRE

Suspect arrested in connection to 2019 Nacogdoches murder

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -A suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2019 murder in Nacogdoches. The murder took place in the 2200 block of Lola Street near a wooded area. The victim, 18-year-old Damien Wade, was found dead from a gunshot wound. The Nacogdoches police department tells us an...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Smith County inmate dies by suicide inside cell, sheriff says

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has reported that an inmate died on Thursday in his cell. At around 12:50 p.m. on February 9, a detention officer alerted staff of an emergency situation in a side cell of the Smith County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office statement. Officers immediately responded to the cell and saw that an inmate had wrapped an electrical cord around his neck and hanged himself.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

33 Felony Arrests Were Made In Gregg County, Texas February 6th-13th

As we go about our daily routines, ninety-nine percent of us will never come in contact with law enforcement in Gregg County, Texas, or any other law enforcement agency because we're law-abiding citizens. We are aware of our actions and the consequences that can occur if we were to break a law of any kind. Now we'll probably take chances while we're driving by going over the speed limit or not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign but that may be the extent of us taking any chance to have a chance meeting with a police officer possibly.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County pursuit ends in crash, injuries, arrest

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said that a traffic stop on Old Longview Road lead to a pursuit that ended in a three vehicle crash on Loop 323. Officials said they were alerted to Steven Shelton-Groves who was allegedly driving a U-Haul van with stolen property near Hebron Road and County […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Murder-Suicide Involving Son, Father

Two people are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Smith County. Deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call from a woman who said her son had just shot her husband with a rifle. Authorities report the son killed himself before deputies arrived. Officials have not released any names in the case, but they sent the bodies for autopsies.
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Arrested on Dumping Warrant

February 13, 2023 – Justin Lynn Petrea, age 33 of Sulphur Springs, was arrested on an outstanding warrant. The felony warrant was issued for Illegal Dumping of 1000 pounds or more. Petrea was arrested without incident and transported to the Hopkins County Jail. This is not the first time...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTRE

Longview police searching for road rage shooter from E. Loop 281 incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police are looking for the driver of a white car they believe was shooting at another vehicle on Friday afternoon. On Friday at 2:19 p.m., Longview Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of E. Loop 281. The two involved vehicles were no longer on the scene.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Victim named in shooting on North Hearne Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) discovers a man shot multiple times outside a duplex. On Feb. 12 at 10:37 a.m., the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office released the name of the victim, Marcus Thornton, 28, of Shreveport. On Feb. 12 at 2:38 a.m., SPD received a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine deputy arrested for official oppression

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested in January for official oppression, records show. According to a report from the Texas Rangers, they had been contacted on Jan. 13 by the sheriff’s office to investigate allegations of official oppression against Deputy Terry Fountain after receiving a complaint. […]
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

SMITH COUNTY, TX

