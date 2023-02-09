DIBIA Dream founder and STEM expert, Brandon Okpalobi, has recently launched Siyanse, a fun, educational brand for kids to explore complex topics through play. Their first products are dope kits that “encourage children to think critically and build an understanding of STEM fundamentals while they get their hands dirty.” Essentially, it’s STEM-in-a-box, or better yet, STEAM as it incorporates the elements of science, technology, engineering, and math, in addition to art. Siyanse’s goal is to inspire children to create, think outside of the box and innovate in unique, exciting ways.

