Elon Musk reportedly fired a Twitter engineer on the spot after the worker told him his popularity was sinking on the site
The billionaire had previously assigned workers to look into whether his reach on Twitter had dropped due to a potential issue with the algorithm.
Younger Black Americans More Prone To Impulse Buying Than Others, Influenced Heavily By Social Media Advertising
When it comes to making abrupt purchases, Black millennials and Gen Zers appear more susceptible to practicing that behavior than other consumers. New data shows that Black millennials (68%) and Black Gen Zers (66%) report they make impulse or unplanned purchases based on a social media ad. Their spending is higher than 52% of all Americans.
Brandon Okpalobi Launches Siyanse, STEM-in-a-box
DIBIA Dream founder and STEM expert, Brandon Okpalobi, has recently launched Siyanse, a fun, educational brand for kids to explore complex topics through play. Their first products are dope kits that “encourage children to think critically and build an understanding of STEM fundamentals while they get their hands dirty.” Essentially, it’s STEM-in-a-box, or better yet, STEAM as it incorporates the elements of science, technology, engineering, and math, in addition to art. Siyanse’s goal is to inspire children to create, think outside of the box and innovate in unique, exciting ways.
