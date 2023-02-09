Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
Biglaw Firm Investigating Partner's Alleged Bullying
As reported by RollonFriday, firm leaders at Proskauer have taken an active interest in allegations of bullying that keep cropping up around a particular partner in the London office. Allegations first surfaced in 2020, when an associate left the firm, citing the inappropriate behavior of a particular partner (unnamed, but referred to as “Dom” in reports).
abovethelaw.com
This Biglaw Firm Is Using Its Robust Wellness Programs As A Recruiting Tool
Lawyers who are my age and older didn’t expect your law firm to do any of this. Lawyers coming out of law school expect every firm to do this. — William Shepherd, a partner at Holland & Knight’s West Palm Beach, Florida, and Washington, D.C., offices, in comments given to the American Lawyer on the firm’s “early adoption” of a wealth of wellness programs. “We are trying to take it beyond just the lawyer down the hall,” he said. “Now it’s a focus on how can we make sure your family and loved ones can get these kinds of resources.” Not only is the firm is focusing on how Holland & Knight employees can get help from the firm for their family members who may be dealing with addiction and mental health issues, but it’s also offering meditation and mindfulness sessions, on top of its slate of nutrition and fitness programs.
abovethelaw.com
AI Won't Replace All Lawyers... Just The Lazy Ones
Filevine CEO Ryan Anderson phrased this sentiment more diplomatically, but we’ll cut directly to the chase here. Lex Summit 2023, the fourth annual Filevine customer show, kicked off with opening remarks from Anderson, and because it’s a conversation about legal technology in 2023, it didn’t take long before the ChatGPT talk.
abovethelaw.com
Dibson Gunn And Meta Get Hit With A Reverse Card After Trying To Drain Their Opponents’ Pockets
Facebook and its counsel Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP must pay $925,000 to social media users in multidistrict litigation over the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, a California federal judge ruled Thursday, citing their “unusually egregious and persistent” misconduct delaying discovery and gaslighting of opponents in seeking to extract a lower-priced settlement.
abovethelaw.com
Can You Zealously Defend Someone You Virulently Hate? This Massachusetts Court Has To Provide An Answer
Progress is an odd concept. I imagine that if some Kirkland partner decided to use their pocket change and plop an ancient Roman or Greek in the streets of New York, they’d catch up to speed after the initial shock. Sure the lights and technology of Times Square would throw them for a whirl, but that’s technological progress. The social relationships, notions of power, authority and the like? I’d give them two weeks. Is there really that large of a gap between “Should the members of the Supreme Court follow an enforceable code of ethics?” and “Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?” And another, isn’t their Catullus 16 our, “Can racist lawyers even-handedly represent people they hate during their 9 to 5s?”
abovethelaw.com
Another Biglaw Firm Institutes A 'Reduction In Force,' Laying Off Attorneys And Staff
Now another Biglaw firm joins the layoff ranks. Procopio, a firm that made $128,919,000 in 2021 gross revenue, making it 194th on the Am Law 200, recently announced a “reduction in force,” letting go both attorneys and staff as part of the cost-cutting measure. As the firm revealed...
abovethelaw.com
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Agrees To Apologize, Pay Millions To Former Aides
Controversial Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is looking to put at least one of the legal issues he’s facing behind him. According to a mediated agreement filed with the Texas Supreme Court, Paxton has agreed to a settlement with former aides who filed a whistleblower lawsuit. This legal skirmish...
Comments / 1