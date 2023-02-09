Lawyers who are my age and older didn’t expect your law firm to do any of this. Lawyers coming out of law school expect every firm to do this. — William Shepherd, a partner at Holland & Knight’s West Palm Beach, Florida, and Washington, D.C., offices, in comments given to the American Lawyer on the firm’s “early adoption” of a wealth of wellness programs. “We are trying to take it beyond just the lawyer down the hall,” he said. “Now it’s a focus on how can we make sure your family and loved ones can get these kinds of resources.” Not only is the firm is focusing on how Holland & Knight employees can get help from the firm for their family members who may be dealing with addiction and mental health issues, but it’s also offering meditation and mindfulness sessions, on top of its slate of nutrition and fitness programs.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO