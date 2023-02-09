ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police asking for assistance with 2022 homicide

By Ankit Bandyopadhyay
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help regarding a 2022 homicide .

Maleyk Bryant, 21, was shot July 27 on 34th Street Ensley around 11:50 p.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue pronounced Bryant dead on the scene.

According to authorities, the victim may have been targeted as over 40 rounds were fired.

No one is currently in custody in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information can contact the Homicide division at 205-254-1764 or can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

