I-81 ramp scheduled to close overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A ramp connecting two major Syracuse highways is scheduled to be closed overnight twice this week, according to DOT officials. The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound in Syracuse is planned to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the NYS Department of Transportation.
Weather: Unseasonably mild and placid conditions this week

ITHACA, N.Y. — Normally February is a time of frigid lows, chilly highs, and bouts of snow. But with the exception of our brief cold snap, this year hasn’t lived up to wintry expectations. In fact, temperatures will be well above normal this week, with some rain Thursday into Friday ahead of a cold front. However, even after that front passes, temperatures will still be modestly above normal.
What’s to become of Cazenovia College’s campus? Leaders unite to keep the property intact

Cazenovia, N.Y. — Village officials are asking for a role in the future use of Cazenovia College’s campus after the nearly 200-year-old institution closes in the spring. Mayor Kurt Wheeler has organized a task force of college, government and community officials, and residents to explore ways the village can influence what happens to the campus, which has been an integral part of the Madison County village since its founding as a Methodist seminary in 1824. The group has been holding monthly meetings.
Crews search Cayuga Lake for aircraft

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A false alarm for local firefighters. Multiple crews responded to Cayuga Lake on Thursday night, after receiving reports of an aircraft accident. Authorities searched the area with thermal cameras. They determined no accident took place. The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport Fire Rescue team, Lansing Fire...
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
House of the Week: Both a ‘great home and lake house,’ owner calls her Baldwinsville property a ‘jewel’

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. – Speaking with Susan Janowski on a bitterly cold Syracuse morning about her home, it is hard to not begin daydreaming of summer. Located along 478 feet of waterfront on a private channel on the Seneca River and with its own heated gunite in-ground swimming pool on a paver and flagstone patio, the property is ready for some serious summer entertaining.
Eastwood Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Structure

Syracuse, N.Y. – On February 9, 2023, at 11:16 p.m., Syracuse Firefighters were alerted by the Onondaga County 911 center to a reported fire in the area of 360 North Midler Ave. Firefighters from Engine 17 (S. Midler Ave) arrived on the scene within minutes and found a commercial structure with heavy fire and thick smoke showing. The first arriving units began to deploy hoses to put out the flames, while incoming companies put a plan in place to ensure the first arriving trucks had enough water to fight the fire. Firefighters quickly determined that no one was inside the structure and an exterior operation, one where water is flowed on the fire from outside, would be the safest option for firefighters. At one point, flames were shooting through a portion of the roof which had collapsed due to the fire, and there was concern of further collapse.
Driver injured in school bus crash Thursday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—One person was taken to a local hospital after a school bus crash that occurred during a morning route in Brooktondale on Thursday, Feb. 9. Brooktondale Fire & Rescue detailed the crash in a brief Facebook post, stating that the bus hit a tree while traveling on Yaple Road in the Town of Caroline. The crash was reported around 8:16 a.m. on Thursday.
Two men caught dismantling cell towers for scrap metal

It what can only be described as a very unique crime, State Police out of Wolcott arrested two men on Monday (2/6) at 12:30 p.m. An employee of the cell phone company tower on Mud Lane in Sodus approached two men working on a cell tower on the property. The men said they were decommissioning the tower and stripping all the wire. They had a trailer full of copper wire and thick cables already loaded into a trailer. The employee said absolutely not and Stater Police were called.
Ithaca woman charged with stolen property following car chase

ITHACA, N.Y.—Officers from the Ithaca Police Department located a stolen vehicle at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 13 within the City of Ithaca. The vehicle was being driven around Hook Place, and an officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver fled the initial stopping location, and after committing multiple traffic violations, came to a stop in a field near Haller Blvd.
Ithaca man charged in burglary investigation

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man awaits his day in court after being arrested in a burglary investigation over the weekend. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Ling Ling Garden in East Hill Plaza around 10:30 a.m. Saturday after employees reported the business had been burglarized overnight. Security footage showed a white male broke in through the rear entrance of the restaurant and stole cash from the register. The man allegedly tried to burglarize East Hill Car Wash just prior, and authorities were able to identify a vehicle from East Hill Car Wash security footage.
