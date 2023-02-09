ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Watch the 2023 Super Bowl ads released so far

By Associated Press
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpVeQ_0kiA2LdJ00

John Travolta, Adam Driver and other top celebrities star in this year's Super Bowl ads. Watch them here.

Comments / 0

Related
Polygon

Here’s the M&Ms Super Bowl commercial that caused an internet meltdown

A saga has come to an end: After a year of waffling over representation in the M&M “spokescandies” mix, provoking the ire of Tucker Carlson, poking fun at the controversy in a January Twitter campaign, then calming the outraged internet by just admitting all the hullabaloo was hype for an upcoming Super Bowl campaign, Mars Wrigley has finally unveiled said Super Bowl commercial — and it’s all very strange!
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy