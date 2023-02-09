Read full article on original website
Racist joke involving cotton balls roils Bay Area school
Officials say the racist joke was aimed at making fun of Black History Month.
saccityexpress.com
Sacramento native Tyre Nichols gone, but not forgotten
A home going celebration for Tyre Nichols in his hometown of Sacramento brought together friends and family on Feb. 4 at Sac Ramp Skate Shop to honor the 29-year-old, who died after being assaulted by five police officers in Memphis in January. “Nobody should ever have to deal with this...
KCRA.com
Annual Sweet Potato Festival takes place in Sacramento
Sacramento’s Sweet Potato Festival took place Saturday for its 34th year. Among the treats available at the Sam and Bonnie Pannell Community Center were sweet potato pie, sweet potato ice cream or just the potatoes themselves. Nichole Wright, a festival coordinator, said the event raises money for children's literacy...
The legendary California taco spot halfway between San Francisco and Tahoe
"We've had some people that will fly in from Alaska and order 80 to 120 tacos at one time."
KCRA.com
Story of late Bishop Gallegos to be performed Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A play honoring the life of a beloved Sacramento bishop will open this weekend. The performances Saturday will take place at the Sierra 2 Center for the Arts and Community in Sacramento. Tickets for the 5 p.m. show of “Burnt Tortillas” were still available as of Friday evening.
Fox40
One killed in collision in Sacramento
(KTXL) — A crash on Saturday in Sacramento resulted in the death of one man, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision on Norwood Ave. and Berthoud St. just before 6 a.m. where they found an adult man with “major injuries.”
2 structures uninhabitable after fire in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A home and neighboring structure were left uninhabitable after a fire in Roseville. The Roseville Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the Kaseberg Kingswood neighborhood Sunday evening, just before 7 p.m. Arriving firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly, but both...
KCRA.com
Family remembers youngest Sacramento victim of Highway 160 crash, Curvontay Swygert
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family and friends of Curvontay Swygert, 16, stood on the pitcher's mound at Airport Little League fields and remembered the teen. They said he spent a lot of time there growing up playing baseball. More recently Swygert started writing songs and rapping with his brother, Curvon.
Racist incident at East Bay middle school prompts NAACP response
CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — Last week, a student at Diablo View Middle School distributed cotton balls on campus as a joke to mock Black History Month. But school district leaders were not made aware of it until this week. The racist incident at the Clayton middle school prompted a response from the East County NAACP. […]
KCRA.com
Crews extinguish early morning house fire in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews were able to quickly extinguish an early morning house fire in North Sacramento on Monday. The fire happened at a home on Dixieanne Avenue around 5:15 a.m. The family living in the home was able to get out safely, and no injuries were reported in...
KCRA.com
Stepfather arrested after 3-year-old dies in Sacramento
The stepfather of a 3-year-old who died last week in Sacramento has been arrested and faces child endangerment and homicide charges, police said on Monday. Lashawn Sparks, 30, was arrested Friday in connection with what Sacramento police called a suspicious death investigation. Leer en español. Sacramento police had responded...
Call Kurtis: Are Ring cameras alarm systems?
Is a home security camera an alarm? One viewer found out that the Sacramento Police Department thinks so after he received a $30 alarm permit for his home Ring cameras.Ed Flores' situation began in August when home surveillance cameras captured odd behavior outside his mom's unoccupied home. An individual is clearly seen scoping the place out and then jumping over a fence into the backyard. Ed called the police department, which sent out officers, but the individual had already left. Shortly after, Ed received a bill from Sacramento police's alarm unit for an Alarm User Permit Fee. "I'm thinking like, I don't have...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rancho Murieta Golf Cart Collision Causes Injury
A golf cart collision resulted in at least one person being transported to a hospital in Rancho Murieta on February 9. The collision involved two golf carts that collided around 2:32 p.m. at the intersection of Guadalupe Drive at Murieta Parkway and was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). Sacramento Fire Department emergency responders were called to the scene, where it was determined that injuries had occurred.
Sacramento apartment complex hit again by mass car break-ins
SACRAMENTO – Police are investigating after more than 20 cars were broken into at a Sacramento apartment complex overnight Monday.The break-ins happened at a complex on American River Drive and Howe Avenue, near the Sacramento State campus.People living there woke up to find their windows smashed. Sacramento police say there may be more victims not yet identified."This is the first time for me but not the first time for this complex," Karen Leygh said of the break-ins.Leygh joined a group of residents outside the American River Commons apartment complex."Since I have been here, this is the third time this has...
Cat revived by fire crews after Citrus Heights apartment fire
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A cat was saved from an apartment fire Saturday evening, according to officials. Sacramento Metro Fire crews were called to the area of Auburn Boulevard and Sycamore Drive in Citrus Heights about a downstairs apartment on fire, according to officials. They say no injuries were...
High school in Antioch placed on lockdown Friday
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) –A high school in Antioch was placed on a lockdown Friday after reports of a student with a firearm made their way to police, according to the Antioch Police Department. The person who reported that the student had a firearm did not actually see a gun, according to APD. Parents called the […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento businesses preparing for Valentine's day
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Valentine's Day is just around the corner and businesses are preparing to help spread the love. "We're going to sell about 276 dozen red roses," said Jim Relles with Relles Florist. The company has been in Sacramento for 76 years and has seen its fair share...
nomadlawyer.org
The 05 Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families
Best Places to live in Sacramento for Families: In this article, we will explain the best places and the safest cities to live in Sacramento. And Some tips and tricks to choose the best area to live in Sacramento. Sacramento is the capital of California in the USA, a great...
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: Meet the Sacramento Fire paramedic who is also on popular television shows
Sacramento firefighter/paramedic Matt Barnick holds an extensive resume. Born in Lompoc, California, he joined the Sacramento Fire Department in 2003 as a paramedic intern before being hired full-time two years later. “It’s a very meaningful job to help people in hard times,” Barnick said. In the last two...
Dignity Health Advanced Imaging opens new site in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Dignity Health Advanced Imaging opened a new site to service the areas of Folsom, El Dorado Hills and greater Sacramento communities to provide residents with increased access to high-quality imaging services. The new 16,000-square-foot building will be located at 1050 Iron Point Road in Folsom. Patients...
