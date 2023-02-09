Jon Kortajarena in contract to sell chic downtown NYC pied-à-terre



Just a few blocks from Carrie Bradshaw’s fictional “Sex and the City” digs lies a West Village apartment fit for a model, TV star … or a spy.

Jon Kortajarena, one of the world’s top models, is in contract to sell his charming studio at 22 Perry St., which last asked $1.14 million. Kortajarena played Felix Cordova in the CIA spy thriller series “Quantico,” starring Priyanka Chopra. (Vogue described his role as upping the hot guy quotient.)

He will also be appearing in the new Gal Gadot spy thriller series “Heart of Stone,” which will be released later this year. Kortajarena, a favorite of designers like Tom Ford — who first put Kortajarena on the screen in “A Single Man” with Colin Firth — is also a muse for top photographers.

Kortajarena initially listed the studio last year for $1.19 million. “It was his pied-à-terre while he was in New York,” a source said, adding that the Spanish model and actor is now spending most of his time back in Europe. Kortajarena bought the unit for $800,000 in 2014, according to property records.

The 457-square-foot residence enjoys southern and eastern exposures of the West Village. Nina Poon/MW Studio/Corcoran

The bedroom area inside the Perry Street apartment. Nina Poon/MW Studio/Corcoran

There’s a woodburning fireplace. Nina Poon/MW Studio/Corcoran

The home’s updated and open eat-in kitchen. Nina Poon/MW Studio/Corcoran

A separate desk area. Nina Poon/MW Studio/Corcoran

The unit is a cozy 457 square feet, and features southern and eastern exposures overlooking the West Village. It comes with a woodburning fireplace, a marble bath and an updated open kitchen. Additionally, the apartment features a king-size bed, a separate desk area and a furnished open living room — all included in the sale.

The 21-unit, five-story condo was built in 1987 and boasts a turret rooftop.

The listing broker is reality TV star Steve Gold of Corcoran.