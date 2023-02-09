ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Husband shoots wife, 12-year-old son in murder-suicide: DA

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

A married couple and their 12-year-old son were found shot dead in their stately Massachusetts home Thursday in an apparent murder-suicide that was carried out by the husband, officials said.

Andrew Robinson, his wife, Linda Robinson, and their son, Sebastian Robinson. were found dead by authorities responding to a 911 call that came from inside their house in Andover around 3:31 am. the Essex County District Attorney’s Office said.

After responding officers breached two doors to enter the home, they discovered the bodies of the 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and their son riddled with gunshot wounds, prosecutors said.

“The incident appears to be a tragic case of domestic violence and murder-suicide,” the DA’s office stated.

Sebastian Robinson, 12, was killed along with his mom, Linda, by his father, Andrew Robinson, in an apparent murder-suicide Thursday, according to officials.
St. John's Prep
The family of three was found in their home at 48 Porter Road in Andover, Massachusetts.
David McGlynn
Cops were summoned to the home by a 911 call that came from inside the hour after 3 a.m.
David McGlynn

Andrew Robinson died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to prosecutors.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, DA Paul Tucker stressed that there is no danger to the public and that the incident was limited to the home on Porter Street, which has an estimated value of around $2 million.

“Obviously, we know the how; we’re trying to figure out the why right now, so we’re going to need some time to figure that out,” Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said.

The parents and their son were found dead from gunshot wounds inside the $2 million residence.
David McGlynn
Officials said Andrew Robinson, 56, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
David McGlynn
Police had to breach two doors to gain entry into the home.
David McGlynn

Edward Hardiman, the headmaster at St. John’s Prep in Danvers, said Linda and Andrew’s son, Sebastian, was a student at the school. He described the boy as a “very gentle soul” and “extraordinarily creative.”

“Sebastian was a wonderful young man,” Hardiman said during a press conference. “He had a kind and gentle presence and was well-loved by his teachers.”

Hardiman said Sebastian enrolled at the all-boys prep school in September as a sixth-grader and played the cello.

Sebastian was a sixth-grader at the all-boys St. John’s Prep in Danvers.
St. John's Prep

“As I’ve talked with his teachers this morning, the description they’ve continually offered is he was a very gentle soul who felt very grateful to be a part of the Prep community, had a tremendous friend group and was very connected to our music program, to our campus ministry program, and just someone who was very well-loved as a gentle soul,” Hardiman said.

Classes at the school were canceled for the day, but grief counselors were available on campus.

