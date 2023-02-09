Crews clean substance off road after crash in Pittsburgh

Part of Route 51 was temporarily closed after a crash in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the intersection of Saw Mill Run Blvd. and Nobles Run Lane at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

From Chopper 11 we could see two cars with damage loaded up on tow trucks. One of the vehicles was heavily damaged in the front.

Crews were also seen loading substances in blue barrels into the back of another truck.

There were no reported injuries.

