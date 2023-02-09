ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Find your king cake in Indianapolis, IN

6AM City
6AM City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RmfyQ_0kiA1o4T00

Preorder from Amelia’s while you can.

Photo via @ffdaindy

Laissez les bons temps rouler. Mardi Gras is right around the corner and you’re probably wondering where you can get a king cake in the Circle City . Here’s a quick roundup:

Taylor’s Bakery
The north side bakery is offering the classic
king cake , as well as assorted paczkis .

Cretia Cakes
Get your king cake order in to this west side baker with Southern roots.

Bake Sale Indy
You can pre-order a regular-sized or mini king cake and catch the microbakery at the Sobro and Broad Ripple farmers markets.

Amelia’s Bread
Get a king cake
, a Hurricane cocktail kit , or a family meal kit that feeds up to eight people.

Circle City Sweets
The French style bakery is know for its king cakes and beignets this time of year.

Plus, the Fountain Fletcher District is having a Celebration Week Tuesday, Feb. 14-Tuesday, Feb. 21 , with special offerings from participating merchants like jambalaya at Chilly Water Brewing , a
special drink menu at Hotel Tango , and a special Cajun menu on Fat Tuesday at Bluebeard .

Know of some more Mardi Gras activities? Give us the scoop .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

Queen of Free: Simple snacks for the big game

INDIANAPOLIS — On game day, you can be tempted to buy enough food to feed the offensive and defensive lines plus their kids. But you will wind up tossing a lot of leftovers in Monday's trash. "Grocery prices are up. And spending too much on food you don’t end...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Grand Park hosts Home & Outdoor Living Show

WESTFIELD, Ind. — While the first day of spring is a little more than a month away, you can get an early taste with two separate shows this weekend in Indianapolis. The Indiana Home & Garden Show is happening at the Convention Center through Sunday. The Suburban Indy Home...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Carmel Jazz Festival set for debut in August

Carmel residents Blair Clark and Ashley Ulbricht want to celebrate their love of jazz and the city. Thus, the Carmel Jazz Festival is set for an August debut. Clark is the executive director/chief executive officer of the nonprofit. Ulbricht, an attorney, is the president. Clark said part of the mission...
CARMEL, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Pigs Tale Charcuterie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Troy and Wendy Reed from Pigs Tale Charcuterie in Indianapolis. The team at Pigs Tale sells salami, summer sausage, deli meats, Italian special meats, and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
gotodestinations.com

Egg-ceptional Breakfast Spots in Indianapolis – (With Photos!)

Looking for the best breakfast in Indianapolis? Indianapoplis is home to many many exceptional breakfast spots that offer a delightful experience to all foodies. Whether you’re in the mood for farm-to-table brunch or classic comfort food, Indianapolis has got you covered. Two examples? Milktooth, known for their contemporary take on breakfast dishes and innovative pastries, and Easy Rider Cafe, a cool eatery that serves up a mean breakfast burrito.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About

Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

No pets hurt when fire destroys building at Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No animals were injured after a fire broke out Monday morning at an animal shelter on the south side of Indianapolis, firefighters said. Just after 1:20 a.m., crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a fire in an outbuilding at Rosie’s Southside Animal Shelter, located at 1614 W. Edgewood Ave. That’s a commercial/industrial area between Harding Street and State Road 37 just south of I-465.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Hamilton Town Center | Mall in Noblesville, Indiana

Hamilton Town Center is a retail lifestyle center in Noblesville, Indiana, United States. Opened in 2008, it is managed by Simon Property Group, who owns 50% of it. The center opened in 2008 with Dick's Sporting Goods, J. C. Penney, Bed Bath & Beyond, Borders Books & Music (closed 2011), Designer Shoe Warehouse, Ulta, Stein Mart, and Squeeze Play are among its anchor stores.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
tourcounsel.com

Greenwood Park Mall | Shopping mall in Greenwood, Indiana

Greenwood Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Greenwood, Indiana. The mall is the hub of the retail and commercial corridor along U.S. Highway 31 on the south side of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area. As with several other central Indiana shopping centers, Greenwood Park Mall is owned and operated by Simon Property Group.
GREENWOOD, IN
WRBI Radio

Local music shop closing next month after more than 50 years in business

— A local music store is closing after more than 50 years of selling instruments and other related items. Melody Mart has been a mainstay on the south side of the Greensburg Square since 1970. Owner Brad Douglas started a second division in 1990 called Designed Sound and Video which...
korncountry.com

Trooper buys hungry man a meal

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Sgt. Stephen Wheels, public information officer for the Indiana State Police-Versailles District provided Local News Digital (LND) with the “feel-good” story of last week. On Friday, he gave LND a “behind the scenes” look at what happened Thursday. Sgt. Bryce Harris...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
6AM City

6AM City

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

6AM City was built to engage local communities by creating new ways to consume, participate, and share local content. Through our conversational tone, editorial filter, and participatory approach, we aim to build communities driven by conversation, designed for maximum engagement. We provide what need to know today about your city – curated, condensed, and delivered to your inbox and social feeds every day.

 https://6amcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy