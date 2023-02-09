Find your king cake in Indianapolis, IN
Laissez les bons temps rouler. Mardi Gras is right around the corner and you’re probably wondering where you can get a king cake in the Circle City . Here’s a quick roundup:
Taylor’s Bakery
The north side bakery is offering the classic king cake , as well as assorted paczkis .
Cretia Cakes
Get your king cake order in to this west side baker with Southern roots.
Bake Sale Indy
You can pre-order a regular-sized or mini king cake and catch the microbakery at the Sobro and Broad Ripple farmers markets.
Amelia’s Bread
Get a king cake , a Hurricane cocktail kit , or a family meal kit that feeds up to eight people.
Circle City Sweets
The French style bakery is know for its king cakes and beignets this time of year.
Plus, the Fountain Fletcher District is having a Celebration Week Tuesday, Feb. 14-Tuesday, Feb. 21 , with special offerings from participating merchants like jambalaya at Chilly Water Brewing , a special drink menu at Hotel Tango , and a special Cajun menu on Fat Tuesday at Bluebeard .
Know of some more Mardi Gras activities? Give us the scoop .
