11 houseplants that are perfect for your bathroom

Plants can be a good addition to bathrooms because they can help to improve indoor air quality , add aesthetic appeal and create a more relaxing environment.

However, it's important to consider the specific conditions of the bathroom, such as light and humidity levels, when choosing plants that will thrive in that space. Some plants that can tolerate high humidity and low light, such as snake plants, ferns and peace lilies, are well-suited for bathrooms.

Here are 11 bathroom plants to choose from.

1. Air plants

No desert needed for these green tumbleweed-looking plants. Air plants will thrive in any room around your home. Air Plant Shop / Reviewed

Air plants are whimsical plants that look like green tumbleweeds. You can hold them in your hand and display them practically anywhere since they don’t require a traditional pot with soil.

Keep them in the shower, hang them in front of windows, or use them to double as décor. These greens will grow (slowly) in low light and are one of the easiest plants to have in your home.

2. Philodendrons

New to being a plant caregiver? Start with a low-maintenance Philodendron plant. Bloomscape / Reviewed

Philodendron plants are easy to care for and do well in most lighting situations.

A type of houseplant known as a vining plant, these speedily have offshoots and leaves that can be draped and wound around shelving and other spaces in your bathroom.

Philodendrons will thrive in indirect light and live well in low light spaces and only need to be watered every one to two weeks.

3. ZZ Plant

If your living space doesn't get tons of sunlight, don't fret, the ZZ plant can still develop in dark environments just fine. The Sill / Reviewed

ZZ plants are named for its back and forth leaf growth, making this houseplant a popular pick for small spaces like bathrooms.

Because the ZZ plant stores water underneath the soil in capsules, like small potatoes, the plant can grow in dark and dry environments without a problem.

4. Parlor Palm

With proper care, the Parlor Palm plant is sure to grow big and tall. The Sill / Reviewed

A Parlor Palm is an easy to care for plant. Though there is a lot of green on the plant, the roots aren't too large so you won’t need a very large pot.

Parlor palms can purify the air and can tolerate spaces with low and indirect sunlight—an ideal pick for your bathroom.

5. Pothos

Everyday bathroom steam will help your Pothos plant to come alive. Bloomscape / Reviewed

Pothos plants are everywhere these days because these bathroom plants are easy to care for and will grow well in almost every room of your home.

Pothos like higher humidity levels, making ideal bathroom plants. Placing these green, vining plants in the bathroom can help them grow even more—and won’t affect your biweekly watering schedule.

6. Bamboo

Channel your inner panda with a newfound appreciation for thick, healthy bamboo stalks. Betterdecor / Reviewed

Bamboo stalks grow depending on the size of the container they’re planted in, and that can be a soil pot or water-only container.

Because the plant can live in just water, a bathroom’s humidity won’t harm the plant—plus we all know bamboo likes tropical environments anyways.

The plant’s fun shape can make it a fun addition to a sink or medicine cabinet as well.

7. Peace Lily

You'll be amazed at how large a Peace Lily's leaves can bloom. Costa Farms / Reviewed

A Peace Lily plant is more spherical, so it’s better suited to more spacious bathrooms. The plant has dark green leaves and white flowers and will survive in low light conditions, though you may need a brighter room to see more flowering offshoots.

Your bathroom’s humidity will help the Peace Lily from drying out in between waterings too.

8. Snake Plant

Snake plants can perk up your space and don't require much attention to grow. Costa Farms / Reviewed

Snake plants are known for being low-maintenance, and their tall shape can help spruce up a bathroom without needing any shelf space. Snake plants don’t need much light and can dry out in between waterings. Humidity won’t harm your snake plant, so having it near a shower is fine.

9. Spider Plant

A major plus to Spider plants is that they are pet-friendly, so your canine and felines friends can coexist alongside it. Lively Root / Reviewed

A hanging spider plant is a sure way to bring brightness into a space, and since spider plants tend to be lightweight for their size they’re a great candidate for bathrooms.

These bathroom plants grow well in indirect light and humidity, so place them near a shower or bathtub for optimal greenery and offshoots.

10. Bird Nest Ferns

The funky shape of the Bird Nest Fern makes it a playful addition to any bedroom or bathroom that needs a mini upgrade. The Sill / Reviewed

Bird Nest Ferns do well in low light, but they do need some indirect light to grow well.

The light green, lettuce-like foliage adds a pop of color to your bathroom and doesn’t take up much counter or shelf space. Birds Nest Ferns are also considered an air-purifying plant, which is always nice to have in a confined space like a bathroom.

11. Aloe

Aloe plants have a multitude of benefits, ranging from first aid use on burns and scrapes to cosmetic treatments for your hair and skin. Costa Farms / Reviewed

Aloe plants do best in brighter, indirect light.

However, they make a great bathroom plant because of their skin-soothing benefits. The juicy inside of the aloe plant’s leaves can help heal sunburns as well as hydrate skin.

