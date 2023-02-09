ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Nearly 40 crashes already this year at one Cobb County intersection

By Michele Newell
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
(COBB COUNTY, Ga.) — The Cobb County Police department has responded to nearly 40 car crashes on Roswell Road this year and the number continues to grow.

Police responded to two car crashes within two hours on Tuesday at the intersection of Bishop Lake Road and Roswell Road in East Cobb.

It’s unclear what causes the cars to crash, but drivers who use the road regularly have concerns about Roswell Road.

“The speed limit is 45 and nobody pays attention to the speed limit,” Jack Busche, who witnessed a crash, told WSB-TV′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell .

“People are running past me like I’m standing still,” Jim Herrel, another crash witness, said.

Bushe and Herrel travel down Roswell Road often. On Tuesday, they were nearby when two separate car crashes happened.

“Two hours. Two significant car crashes,” Herrel said. Herrel and Busche walked to the crash scene to check on some of the victims.

“I went up to see what was happening in case it was one of our parishioners and there was a parishioner involved with it,” said Herrel.

The victims in the first car crash made it out okay. “They both walked away from it. Pretty miraculous.”

Some of the victims in the second car crash were injured.

“There was a car in the intersection that had just started to turn onto I-20 and there were three other vehicles 10, 15-feet further up I-20. There was a lady that had her arm all bandaged up and another lady sitting in the back of the ambulance. They had to actually pry the door off to get her out of the car,” Busche said.

Roswell Road, which is Highway I-20, is heavily traveled. It comes from Fulton County, goes through Cobb County, and all the way out to Paulding County. Cobb County Police Department’s traffic unit conducts targeted patrols in the county based on complaints from the public and known areas of high speeds.

Uniform patrol officers will also patrol known areas of high speed and traffic infractions if 911 call volume permits.

“Between old Piedmont and Canton you’ll see radars setup there every once and a while,” Herrel said.

“There’s a lot of people out there that people are depending on and they surely don’t need to be hurt in an accident that’s carelessly caused by somebody else,” Busche said.

