Where to find Girl Scout cookies locally

6AM City
 4 days ago
You have a week left to get your cookie fix.

Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of Central Texas

Craving some Thin Mints ? Or maybe your go-to Girl Scouts cookie is the Samoa . Regardless of your cookie choice, Girl Scouts cookie season lasts until Sunday, Feb. 26, and we’re here to tell you
where to snag a box (or 10) .

Psst — don’t forget to meet the flavors before heading out on your cookie run .
  • Barrett’s Coffee , 713 W. St. Johns Ave. | Saturday, Feb.11-Sunday, Feb. 12 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • The Domain , 11506 Century Oaks Terrace | Sunday, Feb. 19 | 12-6 p.m.
  • Chuy’s North Lamar , 10520 N. Lamar Blvd. | Saturday, Feb.11-Sunday, Feb. 12 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
  • Kerbey Lane , 2200 Aldrich St. | Saturday, Feb.11-Sunday, Feb. 12 | Times vary
Are none of these locations close to you? Well
, that’s the way the cookie crumbles . Just kidding — use this cookie finder to see where Troops are selling near you .

Comments / 0

