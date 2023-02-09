Where to find Girl Scout cookies locally
Craving some Thin Mints ? Or maybe your go-to Girl Scouts cookie is the Samoa . Regardless of your cookie choice, Girl Scouts cookie season lasts until Sunday, Feb. 26, and we’re here to tell you where to snag a box (or 10) .
Psst — don’t forget to meet the flavors before heading out on your cookie run .
Psst — don’t forget to meet the flavors before heading out on your cookie run .
- Barrett’s Coffee , 713 W. St. Johns Ave. | Saturday, Feb.11-Sunday, Feb. 12 | 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- The Domain , 11506 Century Oaks Terrace | Sunday, Feb. 19 | 12-6 p.m.
- Chuy’s North Lamar , 10520 N. Lamar Blvd. | Saturday, Feb.11-Sunday, Feb. 12 | 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Kerbey Lane , 2200 Aldrich St. | Saturday, Feb.11-Sunday, Feb. 12 | Times vary
Comments / 3